Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.91 -2.99 -4.75%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.62 -3.06 -4.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.693 +0.012 +0.45%
Mars US 16 hours 65.50 +9.95 +17.91%
Opec Basket 1 day 66.43 +6.41 +10.68%
Urals 1 day 55.25 -2.00 -3.49%
Louisiana Light 1 day 67.40 +9.34 +16.09%
Louisiana Light 1 day 67.40 +9.34 +16.09%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.04 +7.05 +11.56%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.54 +0.41 +0.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.693 +0.012 +0.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 63.67 +5.33 +9.14%
Murban 1 day 65.85 +5.39 +8.91%
Iran Heavy 1 day 59.60 +6.28 +11.78%
Basra Light 1 day 70.34 +8.76 +14.23%
Saharan Blend 1 day 68.22 +7.49 +12.33%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.04 +7.05 +11.56%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.04 +7.05 +11.56%
Girassol 1 day 68.98 +6.78 +10.90%
Opec Basket 1 day 66.43 +6.41 +10.68%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.20 -2.66 -5.68%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 47.40 +4.60 +10.75%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 56.90 +8.05 +16.48%
Premium Synthetic 18 days 63.30 +8.05 +14.57%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 58.35 +8.05 +16.00%
Peace Sour 1 hour 56.15 +8.05 +16.74%
Peace Sour 1 hour 56.15 +8.05 +16.74%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 57.80 +8.05 +16.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 63.80 +8.05 +14.44%
Central Alberta 1 hour 57.10 +8.05 +16.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 1 day 67.40 +9.34 +16.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 59.00 +7.50 +14.56%
Giddings 1 day 52.75 +7.50 +16.57%
ANS West Coast 4 days 61.95 -0.34 -0.55%
West Texas Sour 1 day 56.85 +8.05 +16.50%
Eagle Ford 1 day 60.80 +8.05 +15.26%
Eagle Ford 1 day 60.80 +8.05 +15.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 59.00 +7.50 +14.56%
Kansas Common 1 day 53.25 +8.25 +18.33%
Buena Vista 1 day 71.43 +8.45 +13.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Drone attacks cause fire at two Saudi Aramco facilities, blaze now under control
  • 7 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 13 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 15 minutes Iran in the world market
  • 18 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 52 mins USA Wants Iran War -- Shooty Shooty More
  • 3 hours Collateral Damage: Saudi Disruption Leaves Canada's Biggest Refinery Vulnerable
  • 8 hours USA : Attack came from 'Iranian soil'. Pompeo to release 'evidence'.
  • 5 mins Experts review drone damage . Say Saudis need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 14 hours Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 2 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 17 hours Bahrain - U.S.: Signed Deal To Buy Patriot Missiles
  • 18 hours Trump Will Win In 2020 And Beyond..?
  • 19 hours How OPEC and OECD play their role in setting oil price in light of Iranian oil sanction ?? Does the world agree with Iran's oil sanctions ???
  • 17 hours Democrats and Gun Views
  • 14 hours Aramco Production

Breaking News:

Oil Production In Joint Saudi-Kuwaiti Fields Could Restart “Relatively Quickly”

Alt Text

Oil Price Explosion – Brent Crude Jumps 20%

Brent crude rocketed on Sunday…

Alt Text

Russia’s Energy Minister: Fundamentals, Not Trump Impact Oil Prices

Russia and OPEC are looking…

Alt Text

Oil Slides As Trump Considers Easing Sanctions On Iran

WTI prices were jittery on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 17, 2019, 10:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Mid East

Oil prices fell sharply on late Tuesday morning as Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia’s oil output may return to normal more quickly than earlier reports had suggested.

Oil production is expected to return to normal within two to three weeks, anonymous Reuters sources suggested, contrary to yesterday’s reports that took a more pessimistic view of how long it would take for Aramco’s production to come back online.

By 10:40am EDT, WTI had sank $3.83 per barrel (-6.09%) to reach $59.07. The price is still high compared to the $55/$56 levels that we’ve seen in recent weeks. Brent crude is also trading sharply down, losing $4.19 per barrel (6.19%) on the day, reaching $63.49 per barrel. Brent is still trading up week over week.

Saudi Arabia is now thought to be close to bringing back online 70% of the 5.7 million barrels per day that were brought offline after an attack on The Kingdom’s oil infrastructure, a top Saudi official told Reuters. The rest, the source said, would come back online within two to three weeks.

Yesterday, sources reported that it could take months to fully restore Saudi Arabia’s oil output.

The news of the attacks that took Saudi production offline sent oil prices soaring on Monday to a 20% increase, doing what OPEC and its allies have been trying to do for over a year—bring down oil inventories to lift prices.

On Saturday, the Abqaiq facility and the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia were hit by attacks, which resulted in the suspension of more than half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production. The onshore Khurais oil field has the capacity to produce 1.2 million bpd of Arab Light, according to EIA estimates. The Abqaiq facility, for its part, is considered to be the most important oil processing plant in the world.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Close 15% Higher On Record Trading Day
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production
Oil Price Explosion – Brent Crude Jumps 20%

Oil Price Explosion – Brent Crude Jumps 20%

 Oil Prices May Slump Heavily In 2020

Oil Prices May Slump Heavily In 2020

 U.S. And Russia Battle It Out Over This Huge Iraqi Gas Field

U.S. And Russia Battle It Out Over This Huge Iraqi Gas Field

 Weakening Shale Productivity “VERY Bullish” For Oil Prices

Weakening Shale Productivity “VERY Bullish” For Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com