Strong Crude Inventory Draw Sends Oil Higher

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.82 -1.58 -2.75%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.78 -1.60 -2.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.560 -0.020 -0.78%
Mars US 18 hours 58.05 -0.55 -0.94%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Urals 2 days 57.95 +0.90 +1.58%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.13 +1.48 +2.48%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.13 +1.48 +2.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.65 +1.11 +1.75%
Mexican Basket 3 days 57.54 +0.41 +0.72%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.560 -0.020 -0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.71 +0.75 +1.25%
Murban 2 days 62.85 +0.95 +1.53%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.75 +0.73 +1.30%
Basra Light 2 days 63.74 -0.37 -0.58%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.95 +0.84 +1.33%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.65 +1.11 +1.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.65 +1.11 +1.75%
Girassol 2 days 65.49 +0.66 +1.02%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.73 -1.64 -3.87%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 44.85 -0.45 -0.99%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 51.40 -0.45 -0.87%
Premium Synthetic 12 days 57.80 -0.45 -0.77%
Sweet Crude 5 days 52.80 -0.45 -0.85%
Peace Sour 5 days 50.10 -0.45 -0.89%
Peace Sour 5 days 50.10 -0.45 -0.89%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 52.15 -0.45 -0.86%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 58.20 -0.45 -0.77%
Central Alberta 5 days 52.15 -0.45 -0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 61.13 +1.48 +2.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 -0.50 -0.92%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 -0.50 -1.04%
ANS West Coast 6 days 62.70 +0.43 +0.69%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.35 -0.45 -0.87%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.30 -0.45 -0.81%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.30 -0.45 -0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.75 -0.50 -0.92%
Kansas Common 3 days 48.00 +1.25 +2.67%
Buena Vista 3 days 65.98 +1.33 +2.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 12 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 4 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 1 hour Senator Elizabeth Warren Promises to Rebuild Russian Economy, Grow China’s Influence and Support Maduro Regime in Venezuela
  • 2 hours Renewable Energy for Weapon Systems of the Future
  • 11 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 3 hours Iran says tanker oil sold at sea, buyer sets destination
  • 12 hours Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 4 hours Visualizing US Oil & Gas Production (Through May 2019)
  • 2 hours End Game for Petroleum Engineering?
  • 2 hours The Meaning Of The Iran-China Deal (and how it affects oil)
  • 55 mins How to get barred from visiting the Canadian Senate
  • 14 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 13 hours China, U.S. Hold 'Productive' Trade Talks In Beijing
  • 12 hours Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 22 mins Iran in the world market
  • 1 hour NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel

Breaking News:

Aramco Gives Top IPO Roles To Nine Of The World’s Biggest Banks

Alt Text

Oil Rises On Saudi Shakeup

Oil prices rose on Monday…

Alt Text

The World's Largest IPO Is Ready To Go

Saudi Aramco appears to be…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

U.S. President Trump’s ongoing trade…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Strong Crude Inventory Draw Sends Oil Higher

By Irina Slav - Sep 11, 2019, 9:40 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil rig

Oil prices jumped higher after the Energy Information Administration reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 6.9 million barrels for the week to September 6. A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute estimated inventories had shed 7.23 million barrels in the reporting period.

A week earlier, the EIA said inventories had fallen by 4.8 million barrels.

As the market prepares for the next OPEC meeting later this week and many expect an extension and possibly a deepening of production cuts, prices continued to be depressed by the global economic growth fears plaguing the market and the continued rise in U.S. oil production.

The relief granted Brent and WTI by bullish reports about OPEC considering deeper cuts while industry insiders expect healthy demand has been temporary and likely to continue this way until either the trade conflict between the United States and China is resolved or a production outage in any of the less politically stable producing countries makes a dent in global supply.

In the meantime, the weekly EIA reports continue to draw the attention of traders every Wednesday, not jut in crude oil but in gasoline and distillate fuels as well.

Last week, the EIA said, gasoline inventories shed 700,000 barrels, which compared with a 2.4-million-barrel draw a week earlier. Production averaged 10.4 million bpd, versus 10.3 million bpd a week earlier.

Distillate fuel inventories increased by 2.7 million barrels last week, which compared with a decline of 2.5 million barrels a week earlier. Distillate fuel production rose to 5.3 million barrels daily, from 5.2 million bpd in the previous week.

Refineries processed 17.5 million barrels daily, compared with 17.4 million barrels daily in the last week of August.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $62.83 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was changing hands at $57.51 a barrel, both modestly up from yesterday’s close.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Top 5 Tech Stocks To Watch In 2020

Next Post

Rystad: Low Prices To Send Oil Services Market Into Recession
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business
Shale Slowdown Could Trigger Major New Oil Price Rally

Shale Slowdown Could Trigger Major New Oil Price Rally

 U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

 Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year

Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year

 Oil Rises After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rises After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com