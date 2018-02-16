Oil Rig Count Rises As Prices Recover

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.54 +0.37 +0.60%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.89 +0.56 +0.87%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.610 -0.010 -0.38%
Mars US 22 hours 59.44 +0.84 +1.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.09 +1.05 +1.72%
Urals 2 days 60.70 -0.60 -0.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 +0.56 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.74 +0.71 +1.31%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.610 -0.010 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.38 +2.25 +3.81%
Murban 2 days 64.88 +2.25 +3.59%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.19 +0.61 +1.04%
Basra Light 2 days 59.57 +0.04 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.04 +0.58 +0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 +0.56 +0.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 +0.56 +0.88%
Girassol 2 days 63.99 +0.56 +0.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.09 +1.05 +1.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 34.86 -0.17 -0.49%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.67 +0.57 +1.50%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.57 +0.57 +0.90%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.17 +0.57 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.17 +0.57 +1.06%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.92 +0.57 +1.20%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.92 +0.57 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.42 +0.57 +1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.12 +0.57 +0.94%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.57 +0.57 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Giddings 2 days 51.50 +0.75 +1.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.61 +1.41 +2.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.11 +1.41 +2.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +0.75 +1.48%
Buena Vista 3 days 67.36 +1.16 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 hours Court rules DOE to implement Obama efficiency rules
  • 31 mins DOA to invest $6.5M in coal industry
  • 1 hour Tillerson Seeks A Deal With Erdogan On Syria
  • 3 mins White House considering steel and aluminum tariffs
  • 1 day Iraq Seeks $100 Bln to Rebuild Economy
  • 19 hours Allegedly the Search For Aliens is Struggling Thanks to Cryptocurrency Mania
  • 8 hours Amazon reaches $1.2 million settlement with EPA over illegal pesticide sales
  • 16 mins U.S. Bancorp hit with $613M in penalties
  • 56 mins Experts said US losing ground to China on AI
  • 1 day Australia's solar power boom to double in a year
  • 1 day Electric Buses to Reach Half of World Fleet by 2025
  • 1 day US intelligence warn against Chinese phones
  • 11 hours Saudi To Carry OPEC's Water Again
  • 18 hours 25-cent Gas Tax Hike? Interesting political quagmire for Trump
  • 18 hours Is 30% Solar Import Tariff Going to hurt US solar?
  • 23 hours How Good Is Putin's Word?

Breaking News:

Total CEO Dismisses Norway’s Wealth Fund Claims

Alt Text

U.S. To Become Net Oil And Gas Exporter In 5 Years

The United States is set…

Alt Text

The Most Bullish Indicator For Long-Term Oil Demand

As air travel continues to…

Alt Text

Chinese Oil Demand Growth To Slow Down This Year

China could see its crude…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Rig Count Rises As Prices Recover

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 16, 2018, 12:15 PM CST Fracking

Baker Hughes reported a 7-rig increase to the number of oil rigs this week, with a decrease of 7 gas rigs for the reporting period.

The result of no increase or decrease to the number of oil and gas rigs this week will likely come as a slight reprieve to battered traders who took it on the chin last week as oil prices plummeted.

The total number of oil and gas rigs holds steady at 975, which is an addition of 2224 rigs year over year.

The number of oil rigs in the United States stands at 798, or 201 over this time last year. The number of gas rigs, which fell by 7 this week, now stands at 177, or 24 rigs above this week last year.

At 12:01 pm EST, the price of a WTI barrel was trading up $0.47 (+0.77%) to $61.64—about a $2 recovery from last week’s dip of $59.80. The Brent barrel trading up $0.73 (+1.13%) to $65.06, also almost $2 per barrel over last week’s prices. Both benchmarks are down from January prices.

Prices have been volatile in recent weeks, but most notably last week, on the back of higher US production, higher crude oil inventories, and an updated IEA forecast that warned that a new glut may be coming on the back of robust US crude oil production. US crude oil production rose again in the week ending February 9, to 10.271 million bpd—a new high—and up from last week’s high of 10.251 million bpd.

The Permian basin rig count lost the most rigs this week with a loss of 4.

At 1:08pm EST, WTI was trading at $61.67 (+$0.50) with Brent trading at $65.01 (+$0.68).

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Most Bullish Indicator For Long-Term Oil Demand
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas
Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

 Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

 Is This The Beginning Of A Downturn In Oil?

Is This The Beginning Of A Downturn In Oil?

 Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com