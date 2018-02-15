The Most Bullish Indicator For Long-Term Oil Demand

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.55 +0.21 +0.34%
Brent Crude 2 hours 64.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.579 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 2 hours 59.44 +0.84 +1.43%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
Urals 19 hours 60.70 -0.60 -0.98%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.03 +0.57 +1.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.579 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 59.13 -0.50 -0.84%
Murban 2 days 62.63 -0.50 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.58 +0.93 +1.61%
Basra Light 2 days 59.53 +1.63 +2.82%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.46 +1.01 +1.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Girassol 2 days 63.43 +0.91 +1.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 25 mins 35.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.10 +1.41 +3.84%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.00 +1.41 +2.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.60 +1.41 +2.34%
Sweet Crude 2 days 53.60 +1.41 +2.70%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.35 +1.41 +3.07%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.35 +1.41 +3.07%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.85 +1.41 +2.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.55 +1.41 +2.38%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.00 +1.41 +3.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Giddings 19 hours 51.50 +0.75 +1.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.72 -0.52 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 52.61 +1.41 +2.75%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.11 +1.41 +2.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.75 +1.25 +2.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.36 +1.16 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 hours 25-cent Gas Tax Hike? Interesting political quagmire for Trump
  • 5 hours US intelligence warn against Chinese phones
  • 5 hours Iraq Seeks $100 Bln to Rebuild Economy
  • 22 hours Fannie Mae loses $6.5 billion in 4Q on tax change
  • 22 hours Are Tesla and SpaceX Already Starting to Merge?
  • 9 hours Benjamin Netanyahu - Should He Stay, Or Should He Go?
  • 1 day Blockchain May Be The Key To A Sustainable Energy Future
  • 10 hours Saudi To Carry OPEC's Water Again
  • 8 hours Eleven EU Countries Have Already Achieved Their 2020 Renewable aim!
  • 4 hours Electric Buses to Reach Half of World Fleet by 2025
  • 4 hours Australia's solar power boom to double in a year
  • 13 hours Self-Flying Passenger Planes
  • 9 hours Robot Dog Can Open Doors And Hold Them Open For Its Pals
  • 1 day EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 9 hours ‘Electric Highway’ Is Going To Connect North of Europe With Mediterranean By The 2020
  • 8 hours Is 30% Solar Import Tariff Going to hurt US solar?

Breaking News:

WTI-Brent Spread Close To Narrowest In Six Months

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Sets Its Eyes On Central Asia

Saudi Arabia’s role in Central-Asian…

Alt Text

Asia’s Strong Diesel Demand Supports Crude Prices

As oversupply fears return to…

Alt Text

Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

The crash in financial markets…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Most Bullish Indicator For Long-Term Oil Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 15, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Boeings

The rise of electric vehicles has prompted many analysts to start trying to pinpoint the year in which global oil demand will peak and start to decline irreversibly in the face of electrification and improved vehicle efficiency. While forecasts range from “in a decade” to “not in your lifetime,” transportation above ground — not the ‘flying cars’ hype, but airline travel — is expected to continue to grow for decades to come.

Air carriers use a middle distillate of oil — jet fuel — and as far as demand for air travel goes, jet fuel demand will be the fastest-growing transportation fuel at least until 2050, because current forecasts by international agencies only try to predict oil demand until that date.

On the one hand, global demand for air travel is set to grow with increased globalization and leisure travel, as well as with the expanding middle class in emerging economies with higher income to spend on business and tourism travels by plane. On the other hand, unlike with EVs, currently there aren’t viable alternatives to jet fuel that are cost competitive and feasible on a commercial scale. So the fuel for growing airline traffic will come from a middle distillate of crude oil.

Airline traffic figures for 2017 are in, and they show high passenger traffic demand, with economic growth picking up globally. Air cargo demand was also strong on the back of robust global demand for manufactured goods.

According to the United Nations specialized agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a new record of 4.1 billion passengers were carried by the aviation industry on scheduled services last year, up by 7.1 percent compared to 2016. More than half of the world’s 1.2 billion tourists who traveled across international borders in 2017 were transported by air, ICAO said. Related: Venezuela’s PDVSA Faces Mass Exodus Of Workforce

Global passenger demand rose 7.6 percent in 2017 compared to 2016, well above the 10-year average annual growth rate of 5.5 percent, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that represents 280 airlines in 120 countries. Air freight demand increased 9 percent in 2017 — the strongest growth since 2010 and more than double the 3.6-percent annual growth from 2016, according to IATA.

Despite the rise in crude oil prices in recent months and the higher jet fuel prices that could soon translate into higher airfares, air travel is set to grow in the foreseeable future, both in mature and emerging markets.

This will drive jet fuel consumption to grow at a higher rate than any other fuel for transportation in the next few decades.

“Jet fuel consumption grows more than any other transportation fuel over the projection period, rising 64% from 2017 to 2050, as growth in air transportation outpaces increases in aircraft energy efficiency,” the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Annual Energy Outlook 2018 with projections to 2050, published last week.

To compare, increases in fuel economy standards “temper growth in motor gasoline consumption, which decreases by 31% between 2017 and 2050,” the EIA says. Motor gasoline and distillate fuel oil’s combined share of total transportation energy consumption is expected to drop to around 70 percent in 2050 from 84 percent in 2017 as the use of alternative fuels increases.

Not only is jet fuel demand expected to grow the most among petroleum products, this fuel doesn’t have a commercially viable competitor, and with the huge costs of aircraft and aircraft engine construction compared to car manufacturing, there aren’t too many enthusiasts to experiment in this genre. Related: Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

“Jet buyers are more reluctant to experiment, since they have a lot more to lose if there is a problem with the engine,” John Auers at refining consultancy Turner, Mason & Co. told The Fuse.

Unlike in ground transportation, aviation has no near-term alternative to liquid hydrocarbon fuels, and electric commercial aircraft are unlikely before 2040, IATA said in a fact sheet on alternative fuels in December 2017.

“Currently, a number of alternative jet fuel production pathways are more expensive than fossil Jet A/A1,” the association said.

So fossil jet fuel demand will continue to grow with air travel demand, and should support global oil demand even in 2050.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Chinese Oil Demand Growth To Slow Down This Year
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later
The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

 Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas

 Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

 Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com