Russia May Feel Pinch From Oil Cut Deal This Year

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.54 +0.37 +0.60%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.89 +0.56 +0.87%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.610 -0.010 -0.38%
Mars US 22 hours 59.44 +0.84 +1.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.09 +1.05 +1.72%
Urals 2 days 60.70 -0.60 -0.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 +0.56 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.74 +0.71 +1.31%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.610 -0.010 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.38 +2.25 +3.81%
Murban 2 days 64.88 +2.25 +3.59%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.19 +0.61 +1.04%
Basra Light 2 days 59.57 +0.04 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.04 +0.58 +0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 +0.56 +0.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 +0.56 +0.88%
Girassol 2 days 63.99 +0.56 +0.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.09 +1.05 +1.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 34.86 -0.17 -0.49%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.67 +0.57 +1.50%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.57 +0.57 +0.90%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.17 +0.57 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.17 +0.57 +1.06%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.92 +0.57 +1.20%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.92 +0.57 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.42 +0.57 +1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.12 +0.57 +0.94%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.57 +0.57 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Giddings 2 days 51.50 +0.75 +1.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.61 +1.41 +2.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.11 +1.41 +2.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +0.75 +1.48%
Buena Vista 3 days 67.36 +1.16 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 hours Court rules DOE to implement Obama efficiency rules
  • 31 mins DOA to invest $6.5M in coal industry
  • 1 hour Tillerson Seeks A Deal With Erdogan On Syria
  • 3 mins White House considering steel and aluminum tariffs
  • 1 day Iraq Seeks $100 Bln to Rebuild Economy
  • 19 hours Allegedly the Search For Aliens is Struggling Thanks to Cryptocurrency Mania
  • 8 hours Amazon reaches $1.2 million settlement with EPA over illegal pesticide sales
  • 16 mins U.S. Bancorp hit with $613M in penalties
  • 56 mins Experts said US losing ground to China on AI
  • 1 day Australia's solar power boom to double in a year
  • 1 day Electric Buses to Reach Half of World Fleet by 2025
  • 1 day US intelligence warn against Chinese phones
  • 11 hours Saudi To Carry OPEC's Water Again
  • 18 hours 25-cent Gas Tax Hike? Interesting political quagmire for Trump
  • 18 hours Is 30% Solar Import Tariff Going to hurt US solar?
  • 23 hours How Good Is Putin's Word?

Breaking News:

Total CEO Dismisses Norway’s Wealth Fund Claims

Alt Text

Norway’s $1.1 Trillion Wealth Fund Looks For Riskier Investments

Norway’s $1.1 trillion wealth fund…

Alt Text

The Blockchain Revolution Is Heading To Space

There is a new space…

Alt Text

Another Oil Exporter Unpegs From The U.S. Dollar

In an effort counter its…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia May Feel Pinch From Oil Cut Deal This Year

By Irina Slav - Feb 16, 2018, 9:30 AM CST Gazprom oil

Russia’s economy may come to feel a negative impact from the OPEC-led oil production cut deal, the central bank warned, adding that it expected GDP growth during the first quarter of the year to stand at 0.4 percent on a quarterly basis and rise to 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in April-June.

Russia agreed to cut 300,000 bpd from its post-Soviet record-high oil production of over 11.2 million bpd in November 2016, to aid efforts by OPEC and several smaller producers to relieve a global glut that sank prices to less than US$40 a barrel.

“We assume that the OPEC+ deal... along with weaker demand for natural gas from abroad will temporary curb a growth in (Russian) production which may have a negative impact on economic growth in general,” the bank said.

Gazprom reported 10 percent lower non-CIS gas exports for January this year resulting from the unusually soft winter in Europe, its biggest customer.

Higher oil prices last year helped Russia swing into the black earlier than most analysts projected, but some observers have noted that too high prices are not good for its export-oriented economy, either. Higher oil prices make the ruble more expensive, which Moscow doesn’t want as it reduces the competitiveness of export goods. That’s why the central bank embarked on a dollar-buying spree to keep the ruble depressed. Related: Saudi/Russia-Led Oil Supergroup In The Making

Oil companies have complained that the continued production cuts interfered with their growth plans, which led to speculation that Moscow could try to push OPEC for an earlier end to the deal. For now, however, Moscow is toeing the line, and the Energy Ministry is sticking to its original oil price forecast for the year, at US$50-60 a barrel.

Earlier this year, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said that prices of US$70 per barrel of Brent were unsustainable and added that over the medium term, prices will most likely stay around US$60 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Blockchain Revolution Is Heading To Space
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on February 16 2018 said:
    How could this be true when Russian oil minister Alexander Novak said on the 13th of February that since the start of the OPEC/non-OPEC production cut deal, Russia’s oil companies and government have received the equivalent of around US$41.5 billion more in proceeds, thanks to the higher oil prices. He also said that Russia’s federal budget has received so far $29.41 bn more while Russian oil companies $12.11 bn.

    There has been a weaker demand for natural gas abroad resulting in a slight decline in Russian gas exports but that was more than offset by rising income from crude oil exports.

    In 2017 the Russian GDP grew by 2.5%, the fastest in five years and with rising oil prices the GDP in 2018 is projected to match last year’s growth if not top it.

    And while it is true that higher oil prices make the ruble more expensive for Russian non-oil and gas exports, this again is more than offset by its receipt of euro payments for the overwhelming gas exports and the yuan, Singapore dollar and Hong Kong dollars as well as US dollars for its oil exports. Furthermore, Russia does a huge amount of barter trade which eliminates the impact of any volatility in the value of the ruble.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Ol Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas
Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

 Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

 Is This The Beginning Of A Downturn In Oil?

Is This The Beginning Of A Downturn In Oil?

 Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com