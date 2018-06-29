Oil Rallies Towards $80

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 74.30 +0.85 +1.16%
Brent Crude 11 mins 79.12 +1.51 +1.95%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.923 -0.017 -0.58%
Mars US 22 hours 71.20 +0.04 +0.06%
Opec Basket 3 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
Urals 3 days 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.43 -0.34 -0.44%
Mexican Basket 2 days 67.08 +0.15 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.923 -0.017 -0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.68 +0.80 +1.08%
Murban 2 days 77.88 +0.95 +1.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.97 -0.26 -0.36%
Basra Light 2 days 75.99 -0.18 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.49 -0.29 -0.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.43 -0.34 -0.44%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.43 -0.34 -0.44%
Girassol 2 days 76.38 -0.34 -0.44%
Opec Basket 3 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.26 +0.64 +1.32%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.45 +0.69 +1.51%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.45 +0.69 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 74.65 +0.69 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 2 days 69.95 +0.69 +1.00%
Peace Sour 2 days 64.70 +0.69 +1.08%
Peace Sour 2 days 64.70 +0.69 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.45 +0.69 +1.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 75.45 +0.69 +0.92%
Central Alberta 2 days 65.45 +0.69 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Giddings 2 days 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
ANS West Coast 3 days 78.84 +1.70 +2.20%
West Texas Sour 2 days 67.40 +0.69 +1.03%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.35 +0.69 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.35 +0.69 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.90 +0.69 +1.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 63.75 +0.75 +1.19%
Buena Vista 2 days 81.96 +0.69 +0.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 11 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 18 minutes Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 14 mins Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 5 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 9 hours Possible effects: Tarrif Would Make The Toyota Camry $1,800 More Expensive To Build
  • 2 hours After Paris agreement next is WTO? Treasury Chief Mnuchin Slams Report That Trump Wants To Exit WTO
  • 12 hours Alexis Tsipras, PM: Greece Is Pillar Of EU Stability
  • 2 hours EU Leaders Reach Migration Deal
  • 6 hours Russia to become member of OPEC. Possible?
  • 1 day BP Buys Britain’s Largest Electric Vehicle Charging Company
  • 5 hours Lloyd's of London excludes coal
  • 14 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 1 day GM and Tesla Get Closer To Losing $7,500 Tax Credit
  • 20 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 1 day Oil prices going down

Breaking News:

Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Gets Go Ahead After Hard-Fought Battle

Alt Text

Oil Markets Turn Bearish Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices fell on Tuesday…

Alt Text

OPEC’s ‘Modest’ Aims Won’t Be Enough

All eyes in the oil…

Alt Text

Uncertainty Looms Large Over Latin American Oil

While Venezuela is grabbing a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Rallies Towards $80

By Tom Kool - Jun 29, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT oil

It was only a week ago that OPEC and Non-OPEC agreed to add 1 million barrels per day (mb/d) to the market, but it already feels like a distant memory with the oil bulls back on the march

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

Brent rose more than 1 percent in early trading on Friday, and is not far off of $80 per barrel. This week saw prices gain about 10 percent compared to last week after a combination of fears of Iran production outages, disruptions in Libya and a bullish stock draw in the U.S. It was only a week ago that OPEC+ promised to add 1 million barrels per day (mb/d) to the market, but it already feels like a distant memory with the oil bulls back on the march.

U.S. dials back hardline on Iran imports. Earlier this week, a State Department official laid out what sounded like a “zero tolerance” policy for nations cutting oil imports from Iran. The official said that countries need to “zero” out their imports by November, and that it would be unlikely anyone would receive a waiver. The statement led to a spike in oil prices because the market had to dramatically revise up the assumed outage from Iran. On Thursday, a State Department official appeared to soften the line. “Our focus is to work with those countries importing Iranian crude oil to get as many of them as possible down to zero by Nov. 4,” the official said Thursday. “We are prepared to work with countries that are reducing their imports on a case-by-case basis. We are serious about our efforts to pressure Iran to change its threatening behavior.” The walking back of the “zero” imports mantra suggests the U.S. fears the fallout of pushing oil prices too high.

India tells refiners to prepare for “zero” imports from Iran. India’s oil minister advised its refiners to prepare for a “drastic reduction or zero” oil imports from Iran by November, due to the threat of U.S. sanctions. India, as a close neighbor and significant purchaser of oil from Iran, appears willing to wind down oil imports from Iran even as it does not recognize the sanctions as legitimate. India’s actions are an indication that Washington could wield far-reaching influence over Iran’s oil exports, even though much of the world is not lined up with the U.S. position.

Related: The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

Saudi Arabia to ramp up production to 10.8-11.0 mb/d. Saudi Arabia reportedly will ramp up oil production to 10.8 mb/d in July, perhaps as high as 11.0 mb/d. The plans come as a series of outages around the world have pushed oil prices and left the market in a deficit. The increase in production, however, could eliminate as much as 40 percent of Saudi Arabia’s spare capacity, taking available capacity down to around 1.5 mb/d, a rather small buffer. “It basically leaves us with no spare capacity, at a time when Iran isn’t the only issue,” Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultant Energy Aspects Ltd., said in a Bloomberg television interview. “Venezuelan production’s falling, Angola, Libya, Nigeria --there are lots and lots of issues everywhere in the world.”

Oil jumps on massive crude draw. The U.S. saw crude inventories plunge by 9.9 million barrels last week, another sign of a tightening oil market. Oil futures jumped more than 3 percent on the news.

Argentina puts in place price controls, roiling shale industry. In an effort to shield consumers from inflation and a weak currency, Argentina’s government capped the price at which oil producers can sell their oil to refiners, and also fixed the price of petrol at the pump. That means oil producers in Argentina have to sell their product at prices much lower than the international price. “Suddenly from moving in the right direction, it feels like the country is taking a step back,” Anuj Sharma, CEO of Phoenix Global Resources, told the FT. “If there’s one thing markets hate, it is uncertainty. It makes planning very difficult.”

BP to buy UK electric vehicle charging company. BP (NYSE: BP) said it plans to acquire the largest EV recharging company in the UK. BP will pay $170 million for Chargemaster, which runs 6,500 charging points in the UK. The acquisition is the latest sign that the oil majors are beginning to plan for a post-oil world, diversifying their assets as a hedge against peak oil demand.

Venezuela to restart oil upgrader. Venezuela’s PDVSA said earlier this week that its Petropiar oil upgrader, a joint venture with Chevron (NYSE: CVX), will restart after being offline for maintenance for weeks. The 210,000-bpd facility help process heavy oil into an exportable product have been under strain because of poor maintenance and bottlenecks at the country’s ports.

Libya sees internal strife, oil output hangs in the balance. The outage of Libya’s ports have knocked more than 400,000 bpd offline but the decision by General Khalifa Haftar to hand over the ports to a rival National Oil Corp. in Benghazi, as opposed to the internationally-recognized NOC in Tripoli, has opened up a new flashpoint that could keep oil sidelined for longer. The government in Tripoli is trying to line up international support to prevent oil exports from the east. The U.S., U.K., France and Italy expressed concern about the transfer to “an entity other than the legitimate National Oil Corporation,” the countries said in a joint statement.

Related: Moon Fuel: A New Multi-Trillion Dollar Treasure

Royal Dutch Shell exits Iraq Majnoon oil field. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) exited the Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq this week, handing over its operations to the state-run Basra Oil Co., according to Reuters. Operations are not expected to be affected at the 235,000-bpd field.

Energy stocks best performing sector in S&P 500. After being one of the worst performing sectors in the S&P 500 in 2017, energy is now one of the best. Energy stocks are set to close out the second quarter up 12 percent, the largest quarterly gain since 2011. The gains make energy the best performing sector in the S&P for the second quarter.

Minnesota greenlights Canadian oil pipeline. While Keystone XL and the Trans Mountain Expansion remain in limbo, the most likely major Canadian oil pipeline to go forward is Enbridge’s (NYSE: ENB) Line 3 Replacement. The project, which would replace an old and deteriorating pipeline, allowing it to more than double capacity, just cleared an important hurdle this week when it received a regulatory approval from Minnesota. The pipeline runs from Alberta to Minnesota and Wisconsin, allowing Canadian oil to reach refineries in the U.S. Midwest. Native American tribes who sit in the pipeline’s path have threatened massive protests similar to the Dakota Access protests from two years ago.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Stagnating Production
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com