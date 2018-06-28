BP To Buy UK’s Largest EV Charging Company

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 73.27 +0.51 +0.70%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.952 -0.029 -0.97%
Mars US 23 hours 71.16 +1.83 +2.64%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
Urals 2 days 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.91 +3.68 +4.83%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.91 +3.68 +4.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.93 +1.60 +2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.952 -0.029 -0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.88 +1.35 +1.86%
Murban 2 days 76.93 +1.35 +1.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.23 +2.77 +3.93%
Basra Light 2 days 76.17 +1.34 +1.79%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.78 +2.69 +3.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Girassol 2 days 76.72 +2.79 +3.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 48.62 -0.04 -0.08%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.76 +2.23 +4.69%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.26 +2.23 +3.33%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 73.96 +2.23 +3.11%
Sweet Crude 2 days 68.76 +2.23 +3.35%
Peace Sour 2 days 63.26 +2.23 +3.65%
Peace Sour 2 days 63.26 +2.23 +3.65%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 68.76 +2.23 +3.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 74.76 +2.23 +3.07%
Central Alberta 2 days 64.76 +2.23 +3.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.91 +3.68 +4.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Giddings 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
ANS West Coast 3 days 77.14 +1.64 +2.17%
West Texas Sour 2 days 66.71 +2.23 +3.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 70.66 +2.23 +3.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 70.66 +2.23 +3.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.21 +2.23 +3.33%
Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +4.75 +8.15%
Buena Vista 2 days 81.27 +4.43 +5.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Russia to become member of OPEC. Possible?
  • 12 minutes US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 15 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 15 mins Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 4 hours Possible effects: Tarrif Would Make The Toyota Camry $1,800 More Expensive To Build
  • 7 hours Alexis Tsipras, PM: Greece Is Pillar Of EU Stability
  • 4 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 6 hours BP Buys Britain’s Largest Electric Vehicle Charging Company
  • 1 hour Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 2 hours GM and Tesla Get Closer To Losing $7,500 Tax Credit
  • 8 hours Time Of Recession - China and Europe Are Warning That A Trade War Could Trigger A Global Recession
  • 3 mins Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 15 hours The Tony Seba report
  • 9 hours Trump-Putin Summit: John Bolton In Moscow To Plan Summit
  • 6 hours Oil prices going down
  • 9 hours Trump Says Finishing U.S. Study On Tariffs On Cars From EU

Breaking News:

India Prepares For Drastic Reduction Of Iranian Oil Imports

Alt Text

Oil Markets Turn Bearish Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices fell on Tuesday…

Alt Text

EIA: Gulf Of Mexico Oil And Gas Production Remains Strong

Though the EIA predictions continuous…

Alt Text

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

OPEC’s decision to increase production…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

BP To Buy UK’s Largest EV Charging Company

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 28, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT EV charging

Oil supermajor BP said on Thursday that it would buy the UK’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging company, Chargemaster, in the latest show of Big Oil’s move into EV charging networks.

Chargemaster, which has more 6,500 EV charging points across the UK, also designs, builds, sells, and maintains EV charging units for a wide range of locations, including for home charging.

After the acquisition is completed, Chargemaster will be re-branded to BP Chargemaster and will operate as a wholly owned BP entity. BP Chargemaster will combine Chargemaster’s EV charging network with BP’s 1,200 service stations in a move that will widen access to electric vehicle charging in the UK, BP said.

BP Chargemaster will rollout ultra-fast charging infrastructure, including 150 kW chargers capable of delivering 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

“Combining BP’s and Chargemaster’s complementary expertise, experience and assets is an important step towards offering fast and ultra-fast charging at BP sites across the UK and to BP becoming the leading provider of energy to low carbon vehicles, on the road or at home,” said Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive, BP Downstream. Related: Hefty Inventory Draw Boosts Oil Prices

BP expects the number of EVs on UK roads to reach 12 million by 2040, up from some 135,000 in 2017.

Earlier this year, BP said that its venturing business had invested US$5 million in FreeWire Technologies, a U.S.-based manufacturer of mobile EV rapid charging systems, and plans to roll out FreeWire’s Mobi Charger units for use at selected BP retail sites in the UK and Europe in 2018.

Last year, another oil major—Shell—signed a deal to buy one of Europe’s biggest EVs charging networks, Netherlands-based NewMotion.

Shell has also partnered with a consortium involving some of Europe’s largest carmakers to build a network of EV fast-charging stations across the continent. Initially, the charging stations will be installed at 80 highway Shell sites, beginning in 2019.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Jeff Bezos Is Preparing To Sell Space Travel Tickets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

 Oil Jumps As Trump Asks Allies To Cut Off Iranian Oil

Oil Jumps As Trump Asks Allies To Cut Off Iranian Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com