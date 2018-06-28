Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 73.36 -0.09 -0.12%
Brent Crude 2 hours 77.61 +0.15 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.944 +0.004 +0.14%
Mars US 2 hours 71.20 +0.04 +0.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
Urals 2 days 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.91 +3.68 +4.83%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.91 +3.68 +4.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.93 +1.60 +2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.944 +0.004 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.88 +1.35 +1.86%
Murban 2 days 76.93 +1.35 +1.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.23 +2.77 +3.93%
Basra Light 2 days 76.17 +1.34 +1.79%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.78 +2.69 +3.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.77 +2.69 +3.58%
Girassol 2 days 76.72 +2.79 +3.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 48.62 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 45.76 -1.77 -3.72%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.76 +0.73 +1.09%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 73.96 +2.23 +3.11%
Sweet Crude 2 days 69.26 +2.73 +4.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 64.01 +2.98 +4.88%
Peace Sour 2 days 64.01 +2.98 +4.88%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 68.76 +2.23 +3.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 74.76 +2.23 +3.07%
Central Alberta 2 days 64.76 +2.23 +3.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.91 +3.68 +4.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Giddings 19 hours 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
ANS West Coast 3 days 77.14 +1.64 +2.17%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 67.40 +0.69 +1.03%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.35 +0.69 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.35 +0.69 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 69.90 +0.69 +1.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +4.75 +8.15%
Buena Vista 2 days 81.27 +4.43 +5.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Russia to become member of OPEC. Possible?
  • 12 minutes US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 15 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 8 mins Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 7 hours Possible effects: Tarrif Would Make The Toyota Camry $1,800 More Expensive To Build
  • 9 hours Alexis Tsipras, PM: Greece Is Pillar Of EU Stability
  • 7 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 9 hours BP Buys Britain’s Largest Electric Vehicle Charging Company
  • 4 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 11 hours Time Of Recession - China and Europe Are Warning That A Trade War Could Trigger A Global Recession
  • 3 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 4 hours GM and Tesla Get Closer To Losing $7,500 Tax Credit
  • 18 hours The Tony Seba report
  • 12 hours Trump-Putin Summit: John Bolton In Moscow To Plan Summit
  • 9 hours Oil prices going down
  • 12 hours Trump Says Finishing U.S. Study On Tariffs On Cars From EU

Breaking News:

U.S. Hopes Saudi Arabia, Russia Can Offset Loss Of Iran Oil Supply

Alt Text

EIA: Gulf Of Mexico Oil And Gas Production Remains Strong

Though the EIA predictions continuous…

Alt Text

Permian Discount Could Rise To $20 Per Barrel

Midstream constraints plaguing Permian drillers…

Alt Text

Oil Investment In Canada To Drop Despite Rallying Prices

Despite having the world’s third…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 28, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Ethanol plant

Oil prices surged to their highest level in more than three years on Thursday, as the number and volume of supply outages continues to rise. The odds of a significant shortfall in supply are also growing by the day. With U.S. midterm elections nearing, the more oil prices continue to rise, the more likely it is that President Trump decides to tap the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) to tamp down oil prices just ahead of the November vote.

The 180-degree turnaround in the oil market from May is pretty staggering, even for an oil market steeped in volatility and uncertainty. In late May, rumors of higher output from Saudi Arabia and Russia led to a crash in prices, and led to speculation of another lengthy downturn. By late June, however, it isn’t clear that even a massive 1-million-barrel-per-day increase from OPEC+ will be enough to fill the worsening supply gap.

That means higher oil prices are likely. WTI has spiked by about $8 per barrel since last week, and continues to climb higher. “We are in a very attractive oil price environment and our house view is that oil will hit $90 by the end of the second quarter of next year,” Hootan Yazhari, head of frontier markets equity research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said. “We are moving into an environment where supply disruptions are visible all over the world… and of course President Trump has been pretty active in trying to isolate Iran and getting U.S. allies not to purchase oil from Iran,” he added.

As has been widely reported, the Trump administration has aggressively pressed Saudi Arabia to boost output to offset declines from Iran. Saudi Arabia has complied, promising to ramp up output to about 11 mb/d in July, up from less than 10 mb/d in May. It’s an astounding increase, both in terms of volume and the speed of the increase. Related: The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

But it still might not be enough. Outages in Libya, Venezuela, Iran, Canada, Angola and Kazakhstan will probably more than overwhelm the increase in supply from Saudi Arabia.

That raises the odds that Trump turns to the SPR to head off higher oil prices. “We think that WTI would not have to advance much further before the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is brought into play,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note. “Higher gasoline prices, particularly in the Midwest, are likely to provoke a SPR release in the run-up to November’s mid-term elections.”

U.S. politicians have historically been pretty reluctant to draw down on stocks from the SPR. The operating principle is that the SPR is only to be used in the event of an emergency, a true supply crunch. A look back at past SPR sales shows how sparingly it has been used. The below list is from the U.S. Department of Energy’s website:

• 2014 March: Test Sale - 5 million barrels
• 2011 June: IEA Coordinated Release - 30,640,000 barrels
• 2005 September: Hurricane Katrina Sale - 11 million barrels
• 1996-97 October; January; April: Total non-emergency sales - 28 million barrels
• 1990/91 September, January: Desert Shield/Storm Sale - 21 million barrels
(4 million in August 1990 test sale; 17 million in January 1991 Presidentially-ordered drawdown)
• 1985 - November: Test Sale - 1.0 million barrels Related: How Important Are Egypt’s Gas Discoveries?

The norms surrounding the SPR have eroded in the past few years, however, largely due to the surge in U.S. oil production. The dramatic cut in net imports, combined with the general perception of abundant supplies, has diminished the political salience of the SPR. In 2011, when President Obama tapped the SPR in the aftermath of the Arab Spring and the outages in Libya, there was a lot of criticism about his political motivations. A few years later, the U.S. Congress is legislating sales of the SPR for budgetary reasons, essentially putting an end to 40 years of U.S. energy security strategy.

All of that is to say that the Trump administration will have no qualms about pulling barrels out of the salt caverns in Texas and Louisiana, and dumping oil onto the market to push prices down, especially as he faces political headwinds heading into the November midterm elections. The Congressionally-approved sales of the SPR, and the lack of uproar that it caused, would take the sting out of the political fallout from releasing oil from the SPR. Although, to be sure, the norms-busting President probably wouldn’t feel constrained by tradition anyway.

The oil market is tight and trending in a bullish direction, but the release of barrels from the SPR would be one of the few surprising developments that could hit the pause button on the rally in prices.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

BP To Buy UK’s Largest EV Charging Company
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

 Oil Jumps As Trump Asks Allies To Cut Off Iranian Oil

Oil Jumps As Trump Asks Allies To Cut Off Iranian Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com