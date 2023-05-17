Oil Prices Rise Amid Expectations Of A Tightening Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.07 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.11 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.19 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.422 +0.046 +1.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.495 +0.016 +0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 70.41 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.495 +0.016 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.85 +1.24 +1.71%
Graph up Murban 1 day 74.87 +0.94 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.32 -0.17 -0.23%
Graph down Basra Light 533 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.04 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.34 -0.49 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.45 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.99 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 49.61 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 73.01 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 71.26 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 68.41 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 66.41 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 75.36 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 64.71 -0.25 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.57 +1.05 +1.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.25 +1.00 +1.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.04 -1.16 -1.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.64 +1.07 +1.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.59 +1.07 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.50 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +1.00 +1.66%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 11 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India Cuts Crude Oil Windfall Tax To Zero

Russian Forces Fall Back In Bakhmut

Russian Forces Fall Back In Bakhmut

Russia forces appear to be…

Bullish Messaging Bolsters Oil Prices

Bullish Messaging Bolsters Oil Prices

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday…

Is The Next Commodity Super-Cycle Right Around The Corner?

Is The Next Commodity Super-Cycle Right Around The Corner?

With the most recent commodity…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Rise Amid Expectations Of A Tightening Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 17, 2023, 7:01 AM CDT
  • Oil prices climbed early on Wednesday morning, with WTI up above $71 and Brent trading above $75.
  • Concerns over the health of the U.S. economy and China’s weaker-than-expected recovery are still weighing on oil markets.
  • Estimates of continued drawdowns in U.S. inventories and the IEA’s bullish outlook for demand gave oil markets a much-needed boost.
Join Our Community

Oil prices reversed losses and edged higher early on Wednesday as analysts expect an increasingly tighter market balance later this year.

As of 7:20 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, ahead of the EIA’s weekly petroleum status report on inventories in the United States, the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, was up by 0.41% on the day at $71.11. The international benchmark, Brent Crude, was trading 0.40% higher at $75.16.  

Price gains were limited due to continued concerns over the health of the U.S. economy and the patchy recovery in China, where recent macroeconomic data disappointed the market.

Data showed on Tuesday that China’s industrial production rose by 5.6% in April year-over-year, missing the 10.9% annual growth expected by a Reuters survey of economists. Retail sales in China, while jumping by 18.4% in April and accelerating the growth from March, also missed analyst estimates for a 21% surge.

The impasse in the negotiations on the U.S. debt ceiling has also weighed on the oil market this week.

But estimates of continued drawdowns in U.S. fuel inventories were supportive of oil prices, and so was the International Energy Agency’s more upbeat outlook on Chinese oil demand this year.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated on Tuesday that U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 2.46 million barrels in the week to May 12. Distillate inventories declined by 886,000 barrels.

While the most recent macroeconomic data from China fell below expectations, the International Energy Agency (IEA) upgraded on Tuesday its global oil demand growth estimate after finding that the Chinese recovery continues to exceed expectations, and that China’s oil demand hit a record high of 16 million barrels per day (bpd) in March 2023.  

The IEA now sees global oil demand rising by 2.2 million bpd to a record 102 million bpd this year, as it revised up its forecast by 200,000 bpd from last month’s report. The decline in oil prices over the past few weeks contrasts with an expected tightening of the market later this year when demand is set to exceed supply by nearly 2 million bpd, the IEA said on Tuesday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India Looks To Lock In Long-Term LNG Deals
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West

A Battery Breakthrough That Could Solve A Major Problem For The West
Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report

Oil Falls Further On EIA Inventory Report
Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Turn Negative
U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016

U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016
America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward

America’s Largest Wind Farm Is Finally Moving Forward

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com