These Countries Have The Lowest Inflation In The World

Investors are bracing for longer inflation.
The Federal Reserve indicated that more restrictive monetary policy is in the cards amid strong employment gains. In Europe, while inflation has fallen, it is still far above the 2% target. Across the Euro area inflation is estimated to have reached 8.5% in January.
At the same time, as Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld and Sam Parker detail below, some countries have managed to tamp down inflation. Slower growth, cheaper import costs, and foreign exchange policy are some of the factors keeping inflation subdued.
As price pressures rattle global markets, the infographic below maps inflation rates globally using data from Trading Economics, focusing in on the countries with the lowest inflation levels.
World’s Lowest Inflation Rates
Many of the lowest inflation rates around the world are located in Asia, including Macau, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. In this region, widespread lockdowns strained growth and consumer spending, lessening inflationary pressures. Last year, Chinese consumers saved $2.2 trillion in bank deposits during these restrictions which were lifted earlier this year.
Inflation in the region was impacted by several other factors. Earlier on in the pandemic, Asian countries including China were less impacted by rising food costs, services inflation, and supply-chain disruptions, unlike what was seen in North America and Europe.
But now, as China has reopened, some signs of inflation are beginning to appear. Food prices are up 4.8% annually in December, and hotel rates are rising.
Rank
Country / Region
Inflation Rate, Year-Over-Year
Date
1
South Sudan
-11.6%
Dec 2022
2
Macau
0.8%
Nov 2022
3
China
1.8%
Dec 2022
4
Hong Kong SAR
1.8%
Nov 2022
5
Oman
2.1%
Nov 2022
6
Panama
2.1%
Dec 2022
7
Seychelles
2.5%
Dec 2022
8
Vanuatu
2.7%
Mar 2022
9
Taiwan
2.7%
Dec 2022
10
Switzerland
2.8%
Dec 2022
11
Liechtenstein
2.8%
Dec 2022
12
Benin
2.8%
Dec 2022
13
Maldives
2.8%
Nov 2022
14
Niger
3.1%
Dec 2022
15
Brunei
3.1%
Nov 2022
16
Bolivia
3.2%
Nov 2022
17
Kuwait
3.2%
Nov 2022
18
Saudi Arabia
3.3%
Dec 2022
19
Cambodia
3.6%
Oct 2022
20
Fiji
3.6%
Dec 2022
21
Ecuador
3.7%
Dec 2022
22
Japan
3.8%
Nov 2022
23
Libya
3.8%
Nov 2022
24
Bermuda
3.8%
Oct 2022
25
Bahrain
3.9%
Nov 2022
26
Malaysia
4.0%
Nov 2022
27
Palestine
4.1%
Dec 2022
28
4.2%
Nov 2022
29
Jordan
4.4%
Dec 2022
30
Tajikistan
4.5%
Nov 2022
31
Vietnam
4.6%
Dec 2022
32
Bhutan
4.6%
Nov 2022
33
Tanzania
4.8%
Dec 2022
34
New Caledonia
4.9%
Dec 2022
35
South Korea
5.0%
Dec 2022
36
Israel
5.3%
Dec 2022
37
Luxembourg
5.4%
Dec 2022
38
Swaziland
5.5%
Oct 2022
39
Indonesia
5.5%
Dec 2022
40
Gabon
5.7%
Oct 2022
41
Ivory Coast
5.7%
Nov 2022
42
Spain
5.7%
Dec 2022
43
India
5.7%
Dec 2022
44
Brazil
5.8%
Dec 2022
45
Thailand
5.9%
Dec 2022
46
France
5.9%
Dec 2022
47
Norway
5.9%
Dec 2022
48
Qatar
5.9%
Dec 2022
49
Djibouti
6.1%
Sep 2022
50
Somalia
6.1%
Dec 2022
51
Trinidad and Tobago
6.2%
Sep 2022
52
Papua New Guinea
6.3%
Sep 2022
53
Puerto Rico
6.3%
Nov 2022
54
Canada
6.3%
Dec 2022
55
Bahamas
6.5%
Sep/22
56
Belize
6.5%
Nov 2022
57
U.S.
6.5%
Dec 2022
58
Aruba
6.6%
Nov 2022
59
Singapore
6.7%
Nov 2022
60
East Timor
6.7%
Nov 2022
61
UAE
6.8%
Jun 2022
62
Namibia
6.9%
Dec 2022
63
Guyana
6.9%
Nov 2022
64
New Zealand
7.2%
Sep 2022
65
South Africa
7.2%
Dec 2022
66
Greece
7.2%
Dec 2022
67
Liberia
7.2%
Sep 2022
68
Australia
7.3%
Sep 2022
69
Malta
7.3%
Dec 2022
70
El Salvador
7.3%
Dec 2022
71
Albania
7.4%
Dec 2022
72
Cape Verde
7.6%
Dec 2022
73
Cameroon
7.7%
Sep 2022
74
Central African Republic
7.7%
Nov 2022
75
Togo
7.7%
Dec 2022
76
Mexico
7.8%
Dec 2022
77
Dominican Republic
7.8%
Dec 2022
78
Costa Rica
7.9%
Dec 2022
79
Cyprus
7.9%
Dec 2022
80
Mali
8.0%
Nov 2022
81
Nepal
8.1%
Nov 2022
82
Philippines
8.1%
Dec 2022
83
Paraguay
8.1%
Dec 2022
84
Barbados
8.2%
Oct 2022
85
Ireland
8.2%
Dec 2022
86
Uruguay
8.3%
Dec 2022
87
Morocco
8.3%
Nov 2022
88
Armenia
8.3%
Dec 2022
89
Peru
8.5%
Dec 2022
90
Lesotho
8.5%
Oct 2022
91
Algeria
8.6%
Nov 2022
92
Germany
8.6%
Dec 2022
93
Denmark
8.7%
Dec 2022
94
Bangladesh
8.7%
Dec 2022
95
Faroe Islands
8.8%
Sep 2022
96
Finland
9.1%
Dec 2022
97
Kenya
9.1%
Dec 2022
98
Cayman Islands
9.2%
Sep 2022
99
Guatemala
9.2%
Dec 2022
100
Guinea Bissau
9.4%
Nov 2022
*Inflation rates based on latest available data.
Globally, one outlier is South Sudan. Political instability and violence have depressed growth and inflation, which stood at -11.6% in December. As it faces a severe humanitarian crisis, the country has the lowest inflation rate worldwide.
Oil-producing nation Oman has also seen low inflation, at 2.1%. One reason for this is that the Omani rial is pegged to the U.S. dollar, keeping the currency anchored. Inflation has remained moderate over the last decade in the country.
The Country With the Lowest Inflation, by Region
In Europe, Switzerland has the lowest inflation rate, at 2.8%, or roughly one-third of the Euro area’s. It is also the lowest rate in the OECD. The country’s strong currency has shielded it from inflationary pressures and high import prices.
Meanwhile, Swiss production prices have risen marginally above inflation, to 4.1% annually in mid-2022. Last year, the Swiss central bank raised interest rates for the first time since 2007 from -0.75% to -0.25% following 20 years of deflation.
Panama has the lowest rate in Latin America. The dollarization of the Panamanian balboa has helped quash price pressures. In July, the government regulated the price of 72 items to keep the cost of living from rising after three weeks of protests as inflation climbed as high as 5.2% during the course of 2022.
With the lowest inflation in Asia, Macau witnessed the tourism industry fall off a cliff given lockdown measures, and the economy saw both its GDP and inflation collapse in 2022. Its real GDP is projected to have fallen close to 30% for the year.
Future Gazing
The IMF estimates that 84% of countries around the world will have lower inflation than last year. By 2024, both headline and core inflation are projected to remain above pre-pandemic levels at 4.1%.
Opposing forces of China’s reopening and weaker global growth could offset inflationary pressures, yet this interplay—among a host of other factors—remains to be seen.
By Zerohedge.com
