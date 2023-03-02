These Countries Have The Lowest Inflation In The World

Investors are bracing for longer inflation.

The Federal Reserve indicated that more restrictive monetary policy is in the cards amid strong employment gains. In Europe, while inflation has fallen, it is still far above the 2% target. Across the Euro area inflation is estimated to have reached 8.5% in January.

At the same time, as Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld and Sam Parker detail below, some countries have managed to tamp down inflation. Slower growth, cheaper import costs, and foreign exchange policy are some of the factors keeping inflation subdued.

As price pressures rattle global markets, the infographic below maps inflation rates globally using data from Trading Economics, focusing in on the countries with the lowest inflation levels.

World’s Lowest Inflation Rates

Many of the lowest inflation rates around the world are located in Asia, including Macau, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. In this region, widespread lockdowns strained growth and consumer spending, lessening inflationary pressures. Last year, Chinese consumers saved $2.2 trillion in bank deposits during these restrictions which were lifted earlier this year.

Inflation in the region was impacted by several other factors. Earlier on in the pandemic, Asian countries including China were less impacted by rising food costs, services inflation, and supply-chain disruptions, unlike what was seen in North America and Europe.

But now, as China has reopened, some signs of inflation are beginning to appear. Food prices are up 4.8% annually in December, and hotel rates are rising.

Rank Country / Region Inflation Rate, Year-Over-Year Date 1 South Sudan -11.6% Dec 2022 2 Macau 0.8% Nov 2022 3 China 1.8% Dec 2022 4 Hong Kong SAR 1.8% Nov 2022 5 Oman 2.1% Nov 2022 6 Panama 2.1% Dec 2022 7 Seychelles 2.5% Dec 2022 8 Vanuatu 2.7% Mar 2022 9 Taiwan 2.7% Dec 2022 10 Switzerland 2.8% Dec 2022 11 Liechtenstein 2.8% Dec 2022 12 Benin 2.8% Dec 2022 13 Maldives 2.8% Nov 2022 14 Niger 3.1% Dec 2022 15 Brunei 3.1% Nov 2022 16 Bolivia 3.2% Nov 2022 17 Kuwait 3.2% Nov 2022 18 Saudi Arabia 3.3% Dec 2022 19 Cambodia 3.6% Oct 2022 20 Fiji 3.6% Dec 2022 21 Ecuador 3.7% Dec 2022 22 Japan 3.8% Nov 2022 23 Libya 3.8% Nov 2022 24 Bermuda 3.8% Oct 2022 25 Bahrain 3.9% Nov 2022 26 Malaysia 4.0% Nov 2022 27 Palestine 4.1% Dec 2022 28 4.2% Nov 2022 29 Jordan 4.4% Dec 2022 30 Tajikistan 4.5% Nov 2022 31 Vietnam 4.6% Dec 2022 32 Bhutan 4.6% Nov 2022 33 Tanzania 4.8% Dec 2022 34 New Caledonia 4.9% Dec 2022 35 South Korea 5.0% Dec 2022 36 Israel 5.3% Dec 2022 37 Luxembourg 5.4% Dec 2022 38 Swaziland 5.5% Oct 2022 39 Indonesia 5.5% Dec 2022 40 Gabon 5.7% Oct 2022 41 Ivory Coast 5.7% Nov 2022 42 Spain 5.7% Dec 2022 43 India 5.7% Dec 2022 44 Brazil 5.8% Dec 2022 45 Thailand 5.9% Dec 2022 46 France 5.9% Dec 2022 47 Norway 5.9% Dec 2022 48 Qatar 5.9% Dec 2022 49 Djibouti 6.1% Sep 2022 50 Somalia 6.1% Dec 2022 51 Trinidad and Tobago 6.2% Sep 2022 52 Papua New Guinea 6.3% Sep 2022 53 Puerto Rico 6.3% Nov 2022 54 Canada 6.3% Dec 2022 55 Bahamas 6.5% Sep/22 56 Belize 6.5% Nov 2022 57 U.S. 6.5% Dec 2022 58 Aruba 6.6% Nov 2022 59 Singapore 6.7% Nov 2022 60 East Timor 6.7% Nov 2022 61 UAE 6.8% Jun 2022 62 Namibia 6.9% Dec 2022 63 Guyana 6.9% Nov 2022 64 New Zealand 7.2% Sep 2022 65 South Africa 7.2% Dec 2022 66 Greece 7.2% Dec 2022 67 Liberia 7.2% Sep 2022 68 Australia 7.3% Sep 2022 69 ADVERTISEMENT Malta 7.3% Dec 2022 70 El Salvador 7.3% Dec 2022 71 Albania 7.4% Dec 2022 72 Cape Verde 7.6% Dec 2022 73 Cameroon 7.7% Sep 2022 74 Central African Republic 7.7% Nov 2022 75 Togo 7.7% Dec 2022 76 Mexico 7.8% Dec 2022 77 Dominican Republic 7.8% Dec 2022 78 Costa Rica 7.9% Dec 2022 79 Cyprus 7.9% Dec 2022 80 Mali 8.0% Nov 2022 81 Nepal 8.1% Nov 2022 82 Philippines 8.1% Dec 2022 83 Paraguay 8.1% Dec 2022 84 Barbados 8.2% Oct 2022 85 Ireland 8.2% Dec 2022 86 Uruguay 8.3% Dec 2022 87 Morocco 8.3% Nov 2022 88 Armenia 8.3% Dec 2022 89 Peru 8.5% Dec 2022 90 Lesotho 8.5% Oct 2022 91 Algeria 8.6% Nov 2022 92 Germany 8.6% Dec 2022 93 Denmark 8.7% Dec 2022 94 Bangladesh 8.7% Dec 2022 95 Faroe Islands 8.8% Sep 2022 96 Finland 9.1% Dec 2022 97 Kenya 9.1% Dec 2022 98 Cayman Islands 9.2% Sep 2022 99 Guatemala 9.2% Dec 2022 100 Guinea Bissau 9.4% Nov 2022

*Inflation rates based on latest available data.

Globally, one outlier is South Sudan. Political instability and violence have depressed growth and inflation, which stood at -11.6% in December. As it faces a severe humanitarian crisis, the country has the lowest inflation rate worldwide.

Oil-producing nation Oman has also seen low inflation, at 2.1%. One reason for this is that the Omani rial is pegged to the U.S. dollar, keeping the currency anchored. Inflation has remained moderate over the last decade in the country.

The Country With the Lowest Inflation, by Region

In Europe, Switzerland has the lowest inflation rate, at 2.8%, or roughly one-third of the Euro area’s. It is also the lowest rate in the OECD. The country’s strong currency has shielded it from inflationary pressures and high import prices.

Meanwhile, Swiss production prices have risen marginally above inflation, to 4.1% annually in mid-2022. Last year, the Swiss central bank raised interest rates for the first time since 2007 from -0.75% to -0.25% following 20 years of deflation.

Panama has the lowest rate in Latin America. The dollarization of the Panamanian balboa has helped quash price pressures. In July, the government regulated the price of 72 items to keep the cost of living from rising after three weeks of protests as inflation climbed as high as 5.2% during the course of 2022.

With the lowest inflation in Asia, Macau witnessed the tourism industry fall off a cliff given lockdown measures, and the economy saw both its GDP and inflation collapse in 2022. Its real GDP is projected to have fallen close to 30% for the year.

Future Gazing

The IMF estimates that 84% of countries around the world will have lower inflation than last year. By 2024, both headline and core inflation are projected to remain above pre-pandemic levels at 4.1%.

Opposing forces of China’s reopening and weaker global growth could offset inflationary pressures, yet this interplay—among a host of other factors—remains to be seen.

