SpaceX Is Leading The Private Space Race

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.13 +0.44 +0.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.59 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.28 +0.51 +0.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.744 -0.067 -2.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.692 +0.017 +0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.97 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.19 +1.59 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.692 +0.017 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.58 +0.44 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.46 +0.59 +0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.95 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph down Basra Light 457 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.34 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.97 -0.23 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.97 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.42 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.93 +1.45 +2.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 56.44 +0.64 +1.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.84 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.09 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.24 +0.64 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 71.94 +0.64 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.94 +0.64 +0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.24 +0.64 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.19 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.54 +0.64 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 80.21 +1.05 +1.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 70.22 +0.64 +0.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

SpaceX Is Leading The Private Space Race

Hydrogen Cars Could Soon Compete With Electric Vehicles

Hydrogen Cars Could Soon Compete With Electric Vehicles

Fuel-cell electric vehicles, which are…

How U.S. Shale Changed The Face Of Global Politics

How U.S. Shale Changed The Face Of Global Politics

The U.S. shale revolution changed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

SpaceX Is Leading The Private Space Race

By ZeroHedge - Mar 02, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Launching rockets into orbit is an expensive business.

So costly that, thus far, only government space agencies or government-related companies have transported astronauts or satellites into space.

Still, as Statista's Florian Zandt details below,the private space industry has been booming in the last couple of years, with companies like Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX providing varying degrees of suborbital and orbital space travel and transportation.

In 2022, according to Bryce Tech, eleven private providers launched 94 rockets - of which SpaceX alone sent 61 rockets into orbit.

SpaceX Rocket Launches In 2022

You will find more infographics at Statista

This compares with 71 launches by space agencies or government-related companies.

The leader in this category is the prime contractor for the Chinese space program, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (35 launches). It is followed by Roscosmos (21 launches), the space agency of the Russian Federation.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the private and public sectors are often intertwined rather than strictly separated. For example, SpaceX has been awarded NASA contracts worth $2 billion in the agency's fiscal year 2022 alone.

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Offers $1.2 Billion To Nuclear Power Plants At Risk Of Closure

Next Post

Turkish Imports Of Russian Oil Hit Four-Month High In February

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com