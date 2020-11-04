Oil Prices Jump On Large Crude Inventory Draw

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.12 +1.46 +3.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.20 +1.49 +3.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.058 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 38.01 +0.90 +2.43%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 38.44 +2.55 +7.11%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.69 +0.84 +2.22%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.69 +0.84 +2.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.81 +1.29 +3.44%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.00 +1.08 +3.18%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.058 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 39.42 +3.03 +8.33%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.87 +0.11 +0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 36.55 +1.37 +3.89%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 41.44 +0.74 +1.82%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 37.95 +1.45 +3.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 38.81 +1.29 +3.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 38.81 +1.29 +3.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 40.10 +1.35 +3.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.44 +2.55 +7.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 47 days 27.12 +0.29 +1.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 28.31 +0.85 +3.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 36.66 +0.85 +2.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 38.06 +0.85 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 34.66 +0.85 +2.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 33.41 +0.85 +2.61%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 33.41 +0.85 +2.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 34.41 +0.85 +2.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 35.01 +0.85 +2.49%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 33.41 +0.85 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.69 +0.84 +2.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.00 +0.50 +1.49%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.75 +0.50 +1.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 38.06 +1.22 +3.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 31.61 +0.85 +2.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 35.56 +0.85 +2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.56 +0.85 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.00 +0.50 +1.49%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.00 +1.00 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.94 +0.85 +2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 11 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 13 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 1 hour Did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Overstep by determining what the public has the right to view.
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 10 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 9 hours Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 15 hours Aviation Claims—Truth, Spin and Deception (And How to Tell The Difference)
  • 20 hours Biden's laptop
  • 9 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 3 days The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 14 hours Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 2 days Making diamonds from thin air
  • 2 days Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden

Breaking News:

U.S. Energy Exports To Mexico Near Record-High Levels

Rystad Energy: COVID To Accelerate Peak Oil Demand To 2028

Rystad Energy: COVID To Accelerate Peak Oil Demand To 2028

Global oil demand will peak…

Oil Falls As Europe Expands Lockdowns

Oil Falls As Europe Expands Lockdowns

After ending the worst month…

Civil Unrest Could Crush Peru’s Oil Ambitions

Civil Unrest Could Crush Peru’s Oil Ambitions

COVID-19 has hit Peru particularly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Jump On Large Crude Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Nov 04, 2020, 9:41 AM CST
Join Our Community

Crude oil inventories in the United States shed 8 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration reported a day after the American Petroleum Institute estimated an 8-million-barrel draw that pushed oil prices higher.

At 484.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain above the five-year average for this time of the year when demand tends to be weaker. Yet the resurgence in coronavirus cases in the country will likely lead to a further weakening of oil demand, driving builds in inventories.

The EIA also reported a 1.5-million-barrel build in gasoline inventories for the week to October 30, compared with a decline of 900,000 barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 9.1 million bpd last week, slightly down on the previous week.

In distillate fuels, the EIA reported an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for the week to October 30, which compared with a draw of 4.5 million barrels reported for the previous week. That was the second weekly draw in distillate fuel inventories, to the total tune of 8.3 million barrels.

Distillate fuel stocks have been a problem for U.S. refiners as well as refiners elsewhere, as the slump in air travels has left them will a lot of excessive inventories.

Distillate fuel production averaged 4.3 million bpd last week, slightly up on the week.

Refineries last week processed 13.6 million bpd of crude oil, operating at 75.3 percent of capacity. This compared with 13.4 million bpd a week earlier, operating at 74.6 percent of capacity.

Besides the brief respite oil prices got from the API report yesterday, the benchmarks have been on the decline again as new lockdowns in France, Germany, and the UK came into force while Covid-19 cases in the United States continued to rise at a fast pace, threatening to overwhelm some states’ healthcare systems.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s election has had a mixed effect on oil prices so far as both a Biden and a Trump presidency have their pros and cons for the energy industry and the outlook for oil.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will The E-Commerce Boom Boost Oil Demand?

Next Post

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On
Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return

Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return
Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut

Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut
A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch

A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch
Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com