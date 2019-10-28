Tesla’s Tipping Point: Breaking Into China

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.86 +0.05 +0.09%
Brent Crude 2 hours 61.25 -0.48 -0.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 +0.007 +0.27%
Mars US 3 hours 56.06 -0.50 -0.88%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.16 +0.53 +0.86%
Urals 19 hours 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.14 +0.33 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.14 +0.33 +0.56%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Mexican Basket 4 days 48.73 +0.09 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 +0.007 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 61.19 +0.42 +0.69%
Murban 4 days 63.02 -0.28 -0.44%
Iran Heavy 4 days 52.72 +0.13 +0.25%
Basra Light 4 days 66.26 -0.63 -0.94%
Saharan Blend 4 days 61.84 +0.33 +0.54%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Girassol 4 days 62.51 +0.59 +0.95%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.16 +0.53 +0.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 24 mins 38.43 -0.64 -1.64%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 39.41 -0.57 -1.43%
Canadian Condensate 69 days 50.66 +0.43 +0.86%
Premium Synthetic 59 days 57.06 +0.43 +0.76%
Sweet Crude 3 days 51.16 +0.43 +0.85%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.91 +0.43 +0.87%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.91 +0.43 +0.87%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 52.91 +0.43 +0.82%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.26 +0.78 +1.43%
Central Alberta 3 days 50.66 +0.43 +0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.14 +0.33 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Giddings 19 hours 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 46 days 65.58 +0.44 +0.68%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 49.76 -0.85 -1.68%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 53.71 -0.85 -1.56%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 53.71 -0.85 -1.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.00 +0.50 +1.08%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.24 +0.43 +0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 3 hours Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 9 hours January Brexit Extension Increases Chance Of No Deal
  • 1 day Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 20 hours ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdad Killed In Syria By US Forces
  • 5 hours “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 2 days Promoting Volcanism to Fight Global Warming and European Emission Standards
  • 7 hours Oil & Gas Automation: Robotics: The next phase has been announced of a world-first project to see autonomous robots working on offshore oil and gas installations.
  • 2 days Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 10 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 8 hours Market Dysfunction Will Ultimately Have Its Limits
  • 3 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 days Why did Aramco Delay IPO again ? It's Not Always What It Seems.
  • 1 day China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 4 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger

Breaking News:

Saving Citgo: The Final Hope For Venezuela’s Most Important Oil Asset

Alt Text

A Rare Bullish Tint In Oil Markets

Oil prices are up on…

Alt Text

How The Internet Is Killing The Planet

As public perception continues to…

Alt Text

Trump Dismisses Climate Agreement And Backs U.S. Oil

Trump has reaffirmed that the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla’s Tipping Point: Breaking Into China

By Jon LeSage - Oct 28, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Tesla’s Tipping Point

Tesla chief Elon Musk believes China be the tipping point that will lead to his company’s global domination of the electric vehicle stage, but it’s become a very tough sell.

China has had close to two-thirds of the booming global EV sales market so far this year — 61.8 percent with 872,000 units sold through September 30. Tesla’s US home market only made for 236,067 EVs sold this year — 16.7 percent of the total.

Another alluring point for Musk: Tesla is the first-ever foreign company to be granted a manufacturing plant in China without co-partnership with a Chinese company.

But the stakes are quite high for this to become a win-win for Musk. Tesla's new Shanghai plant started selling its first Model 3s on Friday, but the small electric sedans were given a starting price of Rmb 355,800 ($50,320). That’s roughly 3 percent less than the cost of the same model imported from the US with import tariffs sitting at 15 percent.

Tesla is going to be investing at least $5 billion in its Lingang production plant, the single largest foreign investment in Shanghai’s manufacturing sector. The electric carmaker broke ground on the plant in January and has set current prices on what’s needed for locally built Model 3 to be profitable.

Customers have much better window sticker prices to choose from, including rival BYD's E3 sedan selling for roughly $14,000. It’s going to be a tough sell with consumers feeling the pinch and holding off on buying new vehicles lately.

China’s “new energy vehicle” subsidies were cut by up to 60 percent this year and will be phased out by 2021. The country’s economy has been hard hit, and that won't be turning around anytime soon. EV and traditional gasoline engine vehicle sales have been way down this year.

Rising trade tensions and tariffs, a slowdown in China’s booming economy, and implementation of stricter emissions rules, have had their impact. LMC Automotive estimates 2019 will see a second straight annual sales drop in China.  Related: Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

Car shoppers in China have been intrigued with Tesla’s Autopilot functions. While it’s far from the fully autonomous Teslas that Musk has been hawking for years, Autopilot is being sold to consumers for its ability to make drivers safer and have less stress behind the wheel. Traffic-Aware Cruise Control matches the speed of the electric car to that of surrounding traffic. Its Autosteer assists drivers in steering within a clearly marked lane and uses traffic-aware cruise control. Auto-lane changing and autopark are also appealing to car shoppers.

The company has been building fully self-driving capability into its vehicles as a future option for its vehicle owners. Tesla would agree with several Chinese officials, who have been championing autonomous vehicles as a future resolution for China’s increasingly traffic-congested cities and a rise in car crashes.

The company will have to overcome fears that have arisen after having a number of fatal crashes blamed on its Autopilot function.

Tesla also has a serious obstacle to overcome in effectively selling the Autopilot feature and future fully autonomous vehicles in that market. Baidu, China's search-engine giant, is clearly leading the path.

Baidu is getting the most test miles under its belt, which is critical in building public support for the new technology. In China’s capital city Beijing, eight firms drove a total of 153,600 kilometers (95,442.6 miles) through their autonomous fleets in 2018. Baidu saw 140,000 kilometers (86,991.9 miles) on the test route.  

It ties into the company’s pledge to lead the way, and best serve the country, in artificial intelligence. Baidu is hoping its Apollo open platform will become the benchmark for third-party developers to utilize its autonomous vehicle technology. Related: The End Of Syria’s “Pipeline War”

Tesla eventually will be able to lower sticker prices on its product offerings in China. Production costs are expected to decline, with the company reporting that its Shanghai factory was 65 percent cheaper to build than its Model 3 plant in Fremont, Calif. Labor costs will be lower in China than in the US, and Tesla is getting a tax break from China’s government for manufacturing its EVs there.

Tesla is hoping that its higher prices eventually stick with Chinese consumers — and car buyers in other key global markets — selling performance, safety, and all the benefits of owning an EV over a gasoline- or diesel-powered vehicle.

“China is by far the largest market for mid-sized premium sedans. With Model 3 priced on par with gasoline-powered mid-sized sedans (even before gas savings and other benefits), we believe China could become the biggest market for Model 3,” Tesla said in a note to shareholders Wednesday.

For now, traditional fuels are winning and Tesla has a long way to go in China.

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Small Company Transforming The $7 Trillion Transportation Industry

Next Post

How The Internet Is Killing The Planet
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth
China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

 Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Goldman: A Major Oil Price Rally Is On The Horizon

Goldman: A Major Oil Price Rally Is On The Horizon

 The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com