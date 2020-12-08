Oil Prices Drop On Weak Short-Term Demand Outlook

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 45.60 -0.16 -0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 mins 48.82 +0.03 +0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 2.399 -0.007 -0.29%
Graph down Mars US 25 mins 46.41 -0.65 -1.38%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
Graph up Urals 21 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 47.42 -0.61 -1.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 47.42 -0.61 -1.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.98 +0.04 +0.08%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.16 -0.54 -1.21%
Chart Natural Gas 25 mins 2.399 -0.007 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 48.24 -0.65 -1.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 48.74 -0.74 -1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 46.66 -0.15 -0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 50.34 -0.08 -0.16%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 48.68 -0.20 -0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 48.98 +0.04 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.98 +0.04 +0.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 50.47 -0.19 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 32.87 -0.20 -0.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.56 -0.40 -1.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 44.76 -0.50 -1.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 46.16 -0.50 -1.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 40.06 -0.45 -1.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 38.26 -0.50 -1.29%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 38.26 -0.50 -1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 40.01 -0.35 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.96 -0.50 -1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 38.36 -0.40 -1.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 47.42 -0.61 -1.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 42.00 -0.25 -0.59%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 48.45 +0.58 +1.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 39.55 -0.16 -0.40%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 43.50 -0.16 -0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 43.50 -0.16 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 42.00 -0.25 -0.59%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 36.00 -0.50 -1.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 3 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 24 hours Tesla Semi
  • 1 hour ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 17 mins Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 4 mins Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 1 hour CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip As Oil And Product Inventories Continue To Build

The 'Biggest Ever' Flotilla Of Iranian Tankers Is En Route To Venezuela

The 'Biggest Ever' Flotilla Of Iranian Tankers Is En Route To Venezuela

The daily American military newspaper Stars…

The End Of Growth For U.S. Shale

The End Of Growth For U.S. Shale

After years of boom and…

Top Oil Stocks For Investors This December

Top Oil Stocks For Investors This December

The energy segment of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Drop On Weak Short-Term Demand Outlook

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 08, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

After rallying in the last few weeks, oil prices were down for a second consecutive day early on Tuesday as tightened restrictions in the U.S. and Europe outweighed the start of vaccination in the UK and the certainty about the OPEC+ production at least for January.

As of 10:43 a.m. ET, WTI Crude prices were down 0.50 percent at $45.60 while Brent Crude was flat at $48.80.

After rising for most of the past three weeks, due to hopes of a vaccine-induced boost in economic growth and energy demand, oil prices have been down this week, with near-term demand concerns trumping hopes for the demand outlook in a few months.

Despite the fact that the first person in the UK received the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, several places around the world have just announced tougher restrictions to fight the surge in coronavirus cases. In the UK itself, the nationwide lockdown ended last week, but many counties and cities remain under strict local rules in the so-called Tier-3: Very High alert.

France is unlikely to reduce new daily infection numbers to below 5,000 by December 15—the target set by the government as a reason to lift the lockdown on that day.

The Bavaria region in Germany is moving into a stricter lockdown until January 5, while most areas in California in the U.S. are under a new strict lockdown again.

Last week, OPEC+ managed to seal a compromise deal over its oil production policy early next year, presenting a united front of a unanimous decision after days of disagreements. The original plan for a 2-million-bpd increase of OPEC+ production as of January was watered down to a 500,000-bpd rise for January in a compromise agreement, largely seen as a positive outcome that avoided a break-up of the OPEC+ pact or even of OPEC. 

Yet, the sentiment in the oil market has slightly soured in recent days, evident in the fact that in the Brent futures curve, the prompt timespread has returned to contango, with prompt prices cheaper than those further out in time.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Oil Buying Spree Is Slowing

Next Post

Finding A Way Around The World's Largest Oil Chokepoint
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation
The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil
How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield

How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield
OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts

OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts
The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement

The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com