Finding A Way Around The World's Largest Oil Chokepoint

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 45.60 -0.16 -0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 48.81 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 2.399 -0.007 -0.29%
Graph down Mars US 15 mins 46.41 -0.65 -1.38%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
Graph up Urals 21 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 47.42 -0.61 -1.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 47.42 -0.61 -1.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.98 +0.04 +0.08%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.16 -0.54 -1.21%
Chart Natural Gas 15 mins 2.399 -0.007 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 48.24 -0.65 -1.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 48.74 -0.74 -1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 46.66 -0.15 -0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 50.34 -0.08 -0.16%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 48.68 -0.20 -0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 48.98 +0.04 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.98 +0.04 +0.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 50.47 -0.19 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 32.87 -0.20 -0.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.56 -0.40 -1.18%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 44.76 -0.50 -1.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 46.16 -0.50 -1.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 40.06 -0.45 -1.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 38.26 -0.50 -1.29%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 38.26 -0.50 -1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 40.01 -0.35 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.96 -0.50 -1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 38.36 -0.40 -1.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 47.42 -0.61 -1.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 42.00 -0.25 -0.59%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 48.45 +0.58 +1.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 39.55 -0.16 -0.40%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 43.50 -0.16 -0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 43.50 -0.16 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 42.00 -0.25 -0.59%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 36.00 -0.50 -1.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 24 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 24 hours Tesla Semi
  • 1 hour ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 7 mins Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 16 mins Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 1 hour CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 2 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip As Oil And Product Inventories Continue To Build

Shale Executives See Little Chance Of Significant Growth

Shale Executives See Little Chance Of Significant Growth

The quick decline in shale…

Iran Prepares For Oil Export Boost

Iran Prepares For Oil Export Boost

Iran is preparing to start…

Oil Rallies On OPEC+ Agreement

Oil Rallies On OPEC+ Agreement

Oil prices rallied on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Finding A Way Around The World's Largest Oil Chokepoint

By Vanand Meliksetian - Dec 08, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Oil is sometimes referred to as ‘black gold’. The discovery and export of fossil fuels have led to tremendous wealth creation for certain countries. In this sense, no region in the world is more blessed than the Middle East. Especially the countries surrounding the Persian Gulf are rich in oil and gas deposits. Unfortunately, political instability is almost a synonym for the Middle East. The risk of supply disruptions is a significant threat for those heavily reliant on fossil fuel sales. Therefore, risk mitigation is an important part of the business.

The antagonism between Iran and the U.S. escalated significantly under President Trump. According to sources, Washington came close to acting militarily but the President was dissuaded when informed on the risks and potential losses. Skyrocketing oil prices are one of those consequences as Tehran has repeatedly threatened to close off the Strait of Hormuz in case it is attacked. Approximately 20 percent of the world’s oil travels through the narrow strait separating mainland Iran from Oman and the UAE. Even a short disruption of supplies will most definitely have a devastating effect on prices. Circumventing the Strait, therefore, is essential to maintain exports to markets.

While Iran has been the most vocal when it comes to threats concerning the Strait, it has a contingency plan if the situation escalates. The country is currently building a pipeline from Goreh near the border with Iraq and Kuwait where the majority of the country’s oil is produced to Jask on the Gulf of Oman. The project is slated to be finished in March 2021 and has a capacity of one million barrels per day (mbpd). 

Saudi Arabia, also, is extremely vulnerable to a closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The majority of the country's oil resources are located in the eastern region on the Persian Gulf. To mitigate the effects of a potential crisis involving Iran and the Strait, Riyadh has ordered the expansion of the East-West pipeline. After it has been finished, the pipeline has the capacity for 7 mbpd, which is approximately 61 percent of what the country produced on average in 2019. 

Related: Oil Is Key In Russia’s Rapprochement With Azerbaijan

Furthermore, the UAE operates the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP) since 2014 that connects processing facilities at Habshan in the western region with Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman. The pipeline has a capacity of 1.5 mbpd. After the normalization of ties with Israel, the UAE is now working on alleviating alternative chokepoints such as the Suez Canal by using the Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.

Iraq is the second-biggest oil producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia. The country desperately needs the funds from oil sales to rebuild after nearly two decades of war. Fortunately, Iraq’s geography offers alternatives to transportation through the Strait.

The Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline in Northern Iraq has been crucial for the export of oil from inland fields near the city of Kirkuk to Turkish ports. Its significant capacity of 1.5 mbpd makes it an important part of Iraq’s export capacity. Furthermore, the country could use two defunct pipelines through Syria to the Mediterranean Sea. Unfortunately, the ongoing conflict and instability in Syria rule out activities any time soon. Related: Oil Markets Are Finally Ready To Recover

An alternative, however, is a pipeline through neighboring Jordan. Political relations between Bagdad and Amman are very good where economic activities usually follow. The countries envisage a $5 billion project to move oil from inland sources to the port city of Aqaba. These plans have been somewhat delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the instability in Iraq's Anbar province.

Despite these initiatives, the Strait of Hormuz will remain a crucial waterway. Any disruption will lead to significant increases in oil prices. Therefore, incumbent president Biden is a welcome reprieve from the bellicose language concerning Iran. Stable commodity prices are essential for post-pandemic economic recovery. A conflict involving the Strait of Hormuz is the last thing the world markets can use at the moment.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Drop On Weak Short-Term Demand Outlook

Next Post

Oil Market Hopeful As Vaccinations Begin
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation
The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil
How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield

How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield
OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts

OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts
The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement

The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com