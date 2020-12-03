The Oilfield Service Industry Will Never Truly Recover

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 45.64 +0.36 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 48.77 +0.52 +1.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 2.507 -0.273 -9.82%
Graph up Mars US 23 hours 45.83 +0.83 +1.84%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 46.67 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Urals 16 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.98 +0.84 +1.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 46.98 +0.84 +1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.48 +1.01 +2.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 43.49 +0.57 +1.33%
Chart Natural Gas 56 mins 2.507 -0.273 -9.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 46.91 -0.49 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 2 days 47.37 -0.71 -1.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.87 +0.62 +1.37%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 50.05 +0.42 +0.85%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 48.19 +0.80 +1.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 48.48 +1.01 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.48 +1.01 +2.13%
Chart Girassol 2 days 49.67 +0.70 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.67 -0.05 -0.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 32.60 +0.41 +1.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.38 +0.73 +2.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 44.28 +0.73 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 45.68 +0.73 +1.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 39.73 +0.73 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 38.03 +0.73 +1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 38.03 +0.73 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 39.78 +0.73 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 41.03 +0.73 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 38.78 +0.73 +1.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.98 +0.84 +1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 34.75 -0.75 -2.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 46.56 -0.75 -1.59%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 38.50 -0.79 -2.01%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.50 +0.75 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.02 +0.73 +1.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours Tesla Semi
  • 1 day “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 9 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Mail IN Ballot Fraud

Breaking News:

Iran's Foreign Minister: "No Renegotiations On Nuclear Deal With Biden Period"

Faltering Oil Demand Is Wreaking Havoc On The Tanker Industry

Faltering Oil Demand Is Wreaking Havoc On The Tanker Industry

The oil tanker industry is…

Why The Energy Transition Will Be Fantastic For Small Oil Companies

Why The Energy Transition Will Be Fantastic For Small Oil Companies

As the top oil and…

A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon

A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon

Oil and gas stocks have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oilfield Service Industry Will Never Truly Recover

By Rystad Energy - Dec 03, 2020, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The oilfield service (OFS) market is projected to lose a cumulative $340 billion in purchases value over the next eight years, a Rystad Energy analysis shows, as peak oil demand will arrive earlier and at a lower level than previously thought, leading to reduced E&P investments.

The Covid-19 pandemic’s effect and the accelerating energy transition last month impelled Rystad Energy to revise its peak oil demand forecast. We now see it coming in 2028, two years earlier than previously expected, at 102 million barrels per day, down from earlier projections of 106 million barrels per day.

OFS purchases are expected to drop to $473 billion this year from $625 billion in 2019 and remain flat in 2021 before starting a slow recovery. Based on our updated peak oil demand forecast we now see OFS purchases returning to pre-pandemic levels only after 2024 in nominal terms, reaching $642 billion in 2025. In real terms, excluding the impact of price inflation, annual purchases are not expected to revisit pre-pandemic levels this decade.

The $340 billion of lost purchases value is spread across the coming eight years and is calculated as the cumulative difference between the current and the previous outlook for peak oil demand, which corresponds to a 6% drop.

We now expect investments to increase by 13% in 2022 (versus 17% previously) and 16% in 2023 (18% previously). Most of this downward revision is driven by shale investments, which previously were expected to grow by 45% in 2022 and now are pegged at about 30% growth. Shale operators have been hit hard of late, and they also harbor ambitions to generate better cash flow by reducing their investment ratio. Growth in the offshore segment is revised down from 12% in 2022 to only 9%.

Learn more in Rystad Energy’s ServiceCube.

“With a lower need and willingness among E&P companies to invest in oil and gas, capital expenditure across offshore, shale and conventional onshore resources will probably struggle to get back to 2019 levels,“ says Audun Martinsen, Head of Energy Service Research at Rystad Energy.

In nominal terms, offshore investment levels are projected to return to 2019 levels in 2023, with conventional onshore following suit in 2025 and shale in 2028. In real terms, however, investments in upstream oil and gas may never make it back to 2019 levels, Martinsen adds.

Service purchases are trading the same way. Even when including operational budgets in the oilfield service market, there is little reason to expect a return to 2019 levels anytime soon. In real terms, this is not likely to happen at all this decade, whereas in nominal terms it could be achieved by 2025.

The service market is now estimated to grow at a compound annual rate of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025, compared to 10.4% in previous forecasts. The biggest revision to service purchases comes from the EPCI segments, where lower sanctioning activity has had a negative impact, but segments related to wells have also suffered due to the slowdown in the shale sector.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally
Gold Crashes Below $1,800

Gold Crashes Below $1,800
The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation
The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports

The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports
Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas

Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com