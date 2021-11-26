Oil Prices Crash On New Covid Fears

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 68.17 -10.22 -13.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 72.72 -9.50 -11.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 5.550 +0.482 +9.51%
Graph down Heating Oil 3 hours 2.093 -0.291 -12.19%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 2.033 -0.287 -12.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.74 -0.72 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.31 -0.44 -0.54%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 74.89 -0.16 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.033 -0.287 -12.38%

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.33 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.20 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.90 -0.78 -1.00%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 83.15 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.71 -1.09 -1.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.74 -0.72 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.74 -0.72 -0.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.35 -0.87 -1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.31 -0.44 -0.54%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 59.53 +0.18 +0.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 56.39 +0.89 +1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 77.39 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.79 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 69.09 -4.41 -6.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 68.89 -1.71 -2.42%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 68.89 -1.71 -2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 72.39 -1.11 -1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 72.39 -2.11 -2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 69.39 -1.11 -1.57%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 75.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 82.52 +2.11 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 72.34 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 76.29 -0.11 -0.14%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.29 -0.11 -0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 75.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.13 +2.94 +3.67%

Industrial Metals Rise As China’s Property Market Bounces Back

Universities To Play A Key Role In The Decarbonization Of Emerging Markets

Universities To Play A Key Role In The Decarbonization Of Emerging Markets

Universities have a key role…

Will Biden’s $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bet Pay Off?

Will Biden’s $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bet Pay Off?

President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure…

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ has issued a grave…

Oil Prices Crash On New Covid Fears

By Editorial Dept - Nov 26, 2021, 11:05 AM CST
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures plunged on Friday as the discovery of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant spooked investors, raising concerns over potential demand destruction and adding to worries that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter.

The U.S. benchmark fell along with equities and other commodities on fears the variant could dampen economic growth and fuel demand. Britain and the European states have restricted travel from southern Africa, where the variant was detected.

Earlier in the week, prices see-sawed, first pressured by worries about the release of oil from government reserves then supported as this move proved to be much smaller than anticipated. Furthermore, investors are awaiting a response from OPEC+ when it meets to discuss its production deal on December 2.

US and Allies Challenge OPEC+ with Release of Oil Reserves

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday it will release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Britain, to try to cool prices after OPEC+ producers repeatedly ignored calls for more crude.

Under the plan, the United States will release 50 million barrels, the equivalent of about two and a half days of U.S. demand. India, meanwhile, said it would release 5 million barrels, while Britain said it would allow the voluntary release of 1.5 million barrels of oil from privately…

