Oil Prices Are On Course For Another Weekly Gain

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 45.52 -0.19 -0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 51 mins 48.18 +0.38 +0.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.851 -0.110 -3.71%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 46.26 +0.80 +1.76%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 46.66 -0.25 -0.53%
Graph up Urals 10 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.69 -0.43 -0.89%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 43.64 +0.99 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.851 -0.110 -3.71%
Graph down Marine 2 days 47.45 -0.38 -0.79%
Graph down Murban 2 days 48.05 -0.52 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.61 +0.13 +0.29%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 50.86 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 47.41 +0.21 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 47.69 -0.43 -0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.69 -0.43 -0.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 49.11 -0.36 -0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.66 -0.25 -0.53%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 33.28 +0.54 +1.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 35.21 +0.80 +2.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 44.71 +0.80 +1.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 46.11 +0.80 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 40.46 +0.80 +2.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 38.71 +0.80 +2.11%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 38.71 +0.80 +2.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 40.71 +0.80 +2.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 41.31 +0.80 +1.97%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 38.71 +0.80 +2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 42.00 +0.75 +1.82%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 35.75 +0.75 +2.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 47.02 +1.74 +3.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 39.66 +0.80 +2.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 43.61 +0.80 +1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 43.61 +0.80 +1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 42.00 +0.75 +1.82%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 36.00 +0.75 +2.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 49.45 +0.00 +0.00%
All Charts
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Oil Prices Are On Course For Another Weekly Gain

By Editorial Dept - Nov 27, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are putting in a mixed performance on Friday on low post-holiday volume. Earlier in the session, the U.S. futures contract fell more than 1% amid concerns about oversupply and doubts about a vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic, but at the mid-session, the market is trading higher, putting it on course for a fourth straight week of gains ahead of an OPEC+ meeting early next week.

Vaccine Issues Encouraging Profit-Taking

In a slow news week, traders were once again focusing on a coronavirus vaccine, but this time, they appear to be booking profits after a big price jump as several scientists have sounded doubts over how robust the results of trials from AstraZeneca were.

Earlier in the week, both oil benchmarks jumped about 6% after AstraZeneca announced that its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90% effective, adding to successful trial results of Pfizer and Moderna Inc under development in the fight to end the worst pandemic in a century.

However, former pharmaceutical executives in the U.S. raised questions this week over the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate. “We believe that this product will never be licensed in the U.S.,” one group of critical U.S.-based analysts wrote this week.

US Crude Stockpiles Fall Unexpectedly, Gasoline Builds:  EIA

U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week, as well as distillate stocks, while gasoline stockpiles rose sharply, the U.S. Energy…

