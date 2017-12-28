Oil Price Volatility Crashes To Three-Year Low

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.21 +0.37 +0.62%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.57 +0.41 +0.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.960 +0.046 +1.58%
Mars US 9 hours 61.19 +0.20 +0.33%
Opec Basket 9 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 1 day 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.75 +0.12 +0.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.75 +0.12 +0.19%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.71 +0.16 +0.24%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.74 +1.14 +2.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.960 +0.046 +1.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 63.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 1 day 66.38 -0.05 -0.08%
Iran Heavy 1 day 63.02 +0.05 +0.08%
Basra Light 1 day 61.99 +0.15 +0.24%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.64 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.71 +0.16 +0.24%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.71 +0.16 +0.24%
Girassol 1 day 65.96 +0.16 +0.24%
Opec Basket 9 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 36.08 +0.49 +1.38%
Western Canadian Select 76 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 76 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 76 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 76 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 76 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 76 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 76 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 76 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 76 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.75 +0.12 +0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Giddings 1 day 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.83 +1.42 +2.20%
West Texas Sour 1 day 53.79 +0.20 +0.37%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.74 +0.20 +0.35%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.74 +0.20 +0.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.29 +0.20 +0.36%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.39 -0.33 -0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 10 hours Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 14 hours Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 16 hours 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 1 day Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 1 day Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 2 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 2 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 2 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 2 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 2 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 3 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 6 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 6 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 7 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 7 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 7 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 7 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 7 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 7 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 7 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 8 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 8 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 8 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 8 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 8 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 8 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 8 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 8 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 9 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 9 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 9 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 9 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 9 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 9 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 9 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 10 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 10 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 10 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 10 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 10 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations

Breaking News:

Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Alt Text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

A new breakthrough from the…

Alt Text

China’s Natural Gas Consumption Soars

China’s natural gas consumption has…

Alt Text

U.S. Solar Nearly Doubles Output In 2017

The latest edition of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Price Volatility Crashes To Three-Year Low

By Nick Cunningham - Dec 28, 2017, 4:00 PM CST rig

Oil prices have jumped to multi-year highs at the same time that price volatility continues to plunge.

Oil price volatility continues to dive, dropping to a three-year low as 2017 comes to a close. The CBOE Crude Oil Volatility Index (OVX) recently dipped below 20, a level not seen since the third quarter of 2014.

(Click to enlarge)

CBOE Crude Volatility Index at a 3-year low

Oil prices have been on a wild ride since the market downturn began in the middle of 2014, with several serious meltdowns followed by price rallies that often turned out to be fleeting. The twists and turns left oil traders fumbling for some direction, and the prevailing uncertainty caused the oil price volatility index to surge to highs not seen since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

However, since OPEC and its non-OPEC partners agreed to limit production a little more than a year ago, the OVX index fell dramatically, which is to say, oil price volatility dropped to levels not seen in several years. It wasn’t uncommon in 2015 or 2016 to see daily price changes on the order of 5 percent – but that kind of drama all but disappeared in 2017.

The extension of the OPEC deal a few weeks ago took another bite out of volatility, adding a degree of certainty to the direction of oil prices for the next year. OVX dropped to three-year lows in December. That isn’t to say there is a great deal of certainty in what happens next – there isn’t – but only that oil traders are not as fidgety about the day-to-day as they used to be. Related: Permian Beats Own Record In Oil Production

Some analysts think that low volatility will stretch into next year as OPEC continues to provide a backstop. “OPEC’s decision to proactively manage the market is going to keep volatility flat as a pancake,” Amrita Sen, chief oil market analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd., wrote in a December research note.

Still, it does seem odd that everyone feels so comfortable with such low volatility, especially because, there is a long list of potential surprises that could upset the balance. In December alone, there were a series of surprises that cropped up – unexpected outages from the crack in the Forties pipeline, an explosion at a pipeline in Libya, and a workers strikes in Nigeria. More serious black swans loom in 2018 – sharp production declines in Venezuela, more instability in Libya or Nigeria and a potential conflict between the U.S. and Iran. On the downside, higher-than-expected shale output, a deterioration of OPEC compliance, or an economic downturn that hits demand could also upset oil price stability.

Then, there are issues with the futures market. At the start of 2018, hedge funds and other money managers have amassed an astounding number of bullish bets on the direction of oil, and the positioning looks lopsided. In several previous price cycles, when the bets become this one-sided, it tends to precipitate a selloff. Related: Chinese Ships Caught Illegally Selling Oil To North Korea

Interestingly, oil prices are not the only thing to see a surprisingly subdued level of trading. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which measures volatility in the stock market, is also at a three-decade low, and is down 10 percent from the second lowest year in that timeframe. Bloomberg noted, using an analysis from ETF.com, that seven of the 20 worst-performing ETFs in 2017 had bet on higher volatility by going long on the VIX index, getting burned by the lack of significant price swings. Now, investors are still shorting the index, betting that volatility will fall further still as we head into 2018.

At the same time, just because the stock market was stable in 2017 does not mean that 2018 will be a rerun. Bloomberg noted that in a survey of 229 investors representing $6 trillion in assets, conducted by Absolute Strategy Research, about three-quarters of respondents said that the low levels of volatility are “unsustainable.” The global economy could provide some sparks to a rebound in volatility – rate tightening from the Fed, some cracks in the global economy, or an overvalued stock market.

Any of those issues would have knock on effects in the oil market. And with oil price volatility at such low levels, it wouldn’t take much to kick start a new round of rockier trading.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

What Drove WTI Above $60?

Next Post

There Aren’t Enough Truckers In Texas
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected
A New Era For Oil And Gas Majors

A New Era For Oil And Gas Majors

 Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems

Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems

 What Drove WTI Above $60?

What Drove WTI Above $60?

 Libyan Pipeline Explosion Pushes Brent Prices Upward

Libyan Pipeline Explosion Pushes Brent Prices Upward

Most Commented

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com