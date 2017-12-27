What Drove WTI Above $60?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.78 +0.14 +0.23%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.15 +0.16 +0.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.777 +0.045 +1.65%
Mars US 7 hours 60.99 -0.33 -0.54%
Opec Basket 8 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 1 day 64.32 +1.25 +1.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.63 +1.45 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.63 +1.45 +2.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.55 +1.61 +2.48%
Mexican Basket 6 days 54.60 -0.11 -0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.777 +0.045 +1.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 63.53 +1.30 +2.09%
Murban 1 day 66.43 +1.35 +2.07%
Iran Heavy 1 day 62.97 +1.79 +2.93%
Basra Light 1 day 61.84 +1.19 +1.96%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.63 +1.82 +2.81%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.55 +1.61 +2.48%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.55 +1.61 +2.48%
Girassol 1 day 65.80 +1.61 +2.51%
Opec Basket 8 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 35.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 75 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 75 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 75 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 75 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 75 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 75 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 75 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 75 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 75 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.63 +1.45 +2.30%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Giddings 1 day 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
ANS West Coast 6 days 64.41 +0.31 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 1 day 53.59 -0.33 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.54 -0.33 -0.57%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.54 -0.33 -0.57%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.09 -0.33 -0.58%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 +1.50 +3.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.72 +1.50 +2.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 hours Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 10 hours Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 11 hours Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 12 hours Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 15 hours Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 1 day The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 1 day China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 2 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 5 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 5 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 6 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 6 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 6 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 6 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 6 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 6 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 6 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 6 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 7 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 7 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 7 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 7 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 7 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 7 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 7 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 7 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 8 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 8 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 8 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 8 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 8 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 8 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 8 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 9 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 9 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 9 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 9 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 9 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 9 days Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 9 days U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Alt Text

Regulators Rescue Troubled Vogtle Nuclear Plant

Georgia PSC commissioners give Southern…

Alt Text

Is The Oil Glut Set To Return?

Yet another bearish report from…

Alt Text

What’s Next For U.S. Shale Giants?

U.S. shale production is playing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

What Drove WTI Above $60?

By Nick Cunningham - Dec 27, 2017, 6:00 PM CST Oil Rig

WTI briefly broke above $60 per barrel on news that a pipeline in Libya exploded, knocking a sizable portion of supply offline.

The oil pipeline carries crude oil to the Es Sider oil export terminal, Libya’s largest, raising fears of a dramatic supply outage. Early reports suggest that the explosion was the result of an attack by militants, although the precise cause was unclear.

However, Libya’s National Oil Company said that the incident will curtail output by 70,000 to 100,000 bpd – not a trivial amount of supply, but not the nightmare scenario that some oil traders may have feared. The National Oil Company said that Waha Oil Co. "has immediately diverted production to the Samah line,” which will help keep oil flowing. “However, NOC expects a reduction in production of [between] 70,000 to 100,000 barrels a day," the statement said, according to S&P Global Platts.

The Es Sider terminal was one of the main export facilities that suffered disruptions in recent years, and its return to operation is what has helped Libya ramp up oil production and exports, restoring shipments to 1 million barrels per day (mb/d) from less than half of that a little more than a year ago.

The outage is not catastrophic, but Brent prices jumped more than 2.5 percent on the news, closing in on $67 per barrel, while WTI topped $60 per barrel for the first time in more than two and a half years.

Related: The Biggest Factors In Future Oil Production

The jolt to prices speaks a lot to how psychology can move the market. After all, the amount of supply knocked offline in Libya is about equivalent to the volume added to the global market from U.S. shale in just the past few weeks. And despite the U.S. adding supply in such a short amount of time, prices have posted gains since the start of December. The markets have priced in gains from shale, but they haven’t priced in unexpected outages.

The disruption in Libya, as long as the size of the volume knocked offline stays at the 100,000-bpd level, probably won’t have a major effect on the oil market. Indeed, prices fell back after it became clear that the disruption was as small as it is.

But the market jitters are magnified by the fact that the oil market is a lot tighter than it used to be. Inventories have dramatically declined, and are sitting roughly 100 million barrels above the five-year average, less than a third of the peak surplus the market saw last year. An outage in Libya could help accelerate the rebalancing process, depending on how long it takes for the pipeline to see repairs.

It also comes on the heels of a roughly 400,000-450,000 bpd outage in the North Sea because of the crack in the Forties pipeline. Moreover, a string of geopolitical events in the second half of 2017 acted as price catalysts, a notable change after about three years during which no amount of unrest was able bother oil prices at all.

Related: Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected

These incidents highlight the unforeseen risks to supply, although in the case of the latter, repairs are expected to be completed in the next few days with a full return to operation of the Forties pipeline expected in January. “Oil markets got a real big reminder of all the different things that can and will drive prices—from investor flows to geopolitics to unplanned disruptions pipelines and refineries,” Michael Wittner, global head of oil research at Société Générale, told the WSJ, referring to the reemergence of geopolitical risk.

Investors trading in oil futures are starting to show some signs of nervousness, which makes incidents like the Libya outage important. Hedge funds and other money managers trimmed their net-length in WTI futures for the week ending on December 19, the third consecutive week of a decline.

The outage in Libya could stave off a further liquidation of bullish bets, but the return of the Forties pipeline might also pose downside risk. There is "some worry about what next month is going to bring," John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital LLC told Bloomberg. "There’s not as much enthusiasm about the OPEC/non-OPEC accord as there was even a few weeks ago."

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Europe’s Largest Oil And Gas Producer Is Back On Its Feet
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected
What Will Drive The Next Oil Price Crash?

What Will Drive The Next Oil Price Crash?

 Oil Discoveries At Lowest Point Since The 1940s

Oil Discoveries At Lowest Point Since The 1940s

 A New Era For Oil And Gas Majors

A New Era For Oil And Gas Majors

 Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems

Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems

Most Commented

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com