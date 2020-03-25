Oil Price Slide Accelerates On Crude Inventory Build

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 24.07 -0.42 -1.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.66 -0.33 -1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 -0.012 -0.70%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 20.84 +0.48 +2.36%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 26.53 +1.81 +7.32%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 23.45 +2.20 +10.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.06 +0.73 +4.76%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 -0.012 -0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 27.19 +0.21 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 28.52 +0.63 +2.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 17.11 -0.26 -1.50%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 33.28 -0.29 -0.86%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 24.13 -0.67 -2.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 25.86 -0.26 -1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.53 +1.81 +7.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 11.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 8.610 +0.650 +8.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 24.86 +0.65 +2.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 24.41 +0.65 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 19.76 +0.65 +3.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 14.01 +0.65 +4.87%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 14.01 +0.65 +4.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 18.26 +0.65 +3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 23.01 +0.65 +2.91%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 14.51 +0.65 +4.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 21.00 +0.50 +2.44%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 14.75 +0.50 +3.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 25.93 +1.15 +4.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 18.44 +0.48 +2.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 22.39 +0.48 +2.19%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 22.39 +0.48 +2.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 21.00 +0.50 +2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.25 +0.75 +5.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.49 +0.65 +2.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 6 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 10 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 16 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 1 hour >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 14 hours "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 5 mins TARIFF ON FOREIGN OIL
  • 52 mins Oversupply vs Storage (and when do we run out of it?)
  • 10 hours Fed starts helicopter money. Buying everything . . Treasuries, Bonds, Asset Backed Securities, Corporate Debt.(Won't buy stocks). Start with $650 Billion ! Also Fed "Mainstreet Lending Program" announced has access UP TO $6 Trillion if needed.
  • 9 hours Leadership
  • 13 hours French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.
  • 53 mins OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 22 hours Wait till America opens their Q1 401k Investment Statements and see they have lost 35% of their retirement savings. They can blame the Authoritarian Chinese Communist Party..
  • 8 hours Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 13 hours S&P Limit Down Within 5 Minutes of Open

Breaking News:

Can The U.S. Convince Saudi Arabia To End The Oil War?

Alt Text

Not Even The $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Can Save Oil Markets

The Senate has finally reached…

Alt Text

Don’t Believe The Oil Bulls

Oil prices have rebounded this…

Alt Text

Oil Nations Scramble To Beat The Coronavirus

The world’s largest oil producers…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Price Slide Accelerates On Crude Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Mar 25, 2020, 9:59 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil tanks

As the oil industry continues to struggle with oil price shocks, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 1.6 million barrels for the week to March 20.

This comes after two consecutive weekly inventory builds, the first of 7.7 million barrels, for the first week of March, and another, of 2 million barrels, for the second week of the month.

Gasoline and distillate fuel stockpiles, however, have been declining substantially since the start of the month. For the first week of March, gasoline inventories fell by 5 million barrels, while during the second week of the month, they shed another 6.2 million barrels. The most recent data for last week suggests that gasoline inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels.

Distillate fuel stockpiles last week shed 700,000 million barrels after during the previous two weeks, they declined by a combined 9.3 million barrels.

Gasoline production averaged 9 million bpd last week, versus 10 million bpd a week earlier. Distillate fuel production averaged 4.8 million bpd last week, versus 4.7 million bpd the week before. In total, refineries processed an average of 15.8 million bpd, compared with 15.8 million bpd a week earlier.

Meanwhile, oil priced got a brief respite at the beginning of the week, with West Texas Intermediate adding more than 2 percent Monday on hopes the U.S. legislation would approve an economic stimulus package. The package is worth $2 trillion and is aimed at mitigating the worst of the effects the Covid-19 pandemic would have on the U.S. economy.

Another thing that helped oil prices is the weaker dollar; the U.S. currency dropped after the Federal Reserve made not one but two emergency rate cuts this month and yesterday announced further measures to prop up the economy. As a result, oil, which is traded in dollars internationally, became a tiny little bit more attractive for buyers.

"Oil is clawing its way higher mainly on the back of the weaker dollar that stemmed from the Fed's unprecedented measures," OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya told Reuters. Unfortunately, "WTI crude volatility will remain high and traders should not be surprised if this rally eventually gets faded."

At the time of writing, WTI was trading at $23.03, down from yesterday's close, and Brent crude was trading at $28.75, also down from Tuesday's close.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Cesium - The Most Important Metal You’ve Never Heard Of

Next Post

The Impossible Challenge Of Powering An Ever-Growing Population
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring
What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

 Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil

The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com