Oil Markets Unimpressed By OPEC+ Cuts

WTI Crude 10 mins 76.20 +0.24 +0.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 80.98 +0.12 +0.15%
Murban Crude 15 mins 80.88 -0.66 -0.81%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.766 -0.036 -1.28%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.176 +0.000 +0.01%
Louisiana Light 2 days 80.56 +0.97 +1.22%
Louisiana Light 2 days 80.56 +0.97 +1.22%
Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.89 +0.49 +0.59%
Mars US 28 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.176 +0.000 +0.01%

Marine 1 day 84.99 +2.50 +3.03%
Murban 1 day 85.51 +2.25 +2.70%
Iran Heavy 1 day 80.36 -1.78 -2.17%
Basra Light 731 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 1 day 80.83 -1.70 -2.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Bonny Light 1 day 80.18 -1.62 -1.98%
Girassol 1 day 80.80 -1.76 -2.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.89 +0.49 +0.59%

Canadian Crude Index 184 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Western Canadian Select 8 hours 50.96 -1.90 -3.59%
Canadian Condensate 8 hours 78.11 -1.90 -2.37%
Premium Synthetic 8 hours 76.36 -1.90 -2.43%
Sweet Crude 8 hours 66.86 -1.90 -2.76%
Peace Sour 8 hours 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Peace Sour 8 hours 59.71 -1.90 -3.08%
Light Sour Blend 8 hours 63.56 -1.90 -2.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 68.16 -1.90 -2.71%
Central Alberta 8 hours 61.71 -1.90 -2.99%

Louisiana Light 2 days 80.56 +0.97 +1.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.34 +1.45 +1.99%
Giddings 2 days 68.09 +1.45 +2.18%
ANS West Coast 3 days 83.95 +1.54 +1.87%
West Texas Sour 2 days 73.39 +1.45 +2.02%
Eagle Ford 2 days 74.34 +1.45 +1.99%
Eagle Ford 2 days 74.34 +1.45 +1.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +1.25 +1.72%
Kansas Common 4 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Buena Vista 4 days 80.98 -0.43 -0.53%

Breaking News:

Brazil Won’t Cap Its Oil Production Despite Joining OPEC+ Group

Digesting the OPEC+ Production Cuts

Digesting the OPEC+ Production Cuts

As concerns about global oil…

Europe's Insatiable Hunger for LNG

Europe's Insatiable Hunger for LNG

Europe is consuming large amounts…

The Last 6 Months Have Been Devastating For U.S. Clean Energy Stocks

The Last 6 Months Have Been Devastating For U.S. Clean Energy Stocks

A year after President Joe…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Oil Markets Unimpressed By OPEC+ Cuts

By Editorial Dept - Dec 01, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
oil

Markets

Oil markets balked at the OPEC+ news this week that saw the organization extend cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia and deepen the group’s overall cuts with other member states beginning in the first quarter of next year. The distinction–and likely a large factor in sending prices downward on Thursday–is the fact that the additional cuts (those beyond Russia and Saudi Arabia’s rollover cuts) are voluntary cuts.

On one hand, this could be seen as a large win for Saudi Arabia, which has been shouldering much of the market balancing efforts this year after agreeing to voluntarily cut 1 million bpd over this summer. OPEC’s most prolific producer has for a while been laying the groundwork in expressing its displeasure with OPEC’s other members, who have been benefiting from Saudi Arabia’s cuts without having to carry as much of the burden from reduced production. In the end, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Oman, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE all agreed to voluntarily cut production during the first quarter of next year to the tune of 693,000 bpd.

On the other hand, the voluntary nature of the production cuts and the fact that OPEC+ did not announce the levels of the cuts because they were voluntary–leaving it up to each member state to do so–send oil prices falling after they had risen early in the day on rumors that the group could cut 2 million bpd at the start of the year.

Including Saudi Arabia and Russia,…

