WTI Crude 50 mins 58.47 -0.96 -1.62%
Brent Crude 13 mins 64.74 -0.93 -1.42%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.308 -0.016 -0.69%
Mars US 13 mins 60.37 -1.41 -2.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Urals 17 hours 61.95 +0.95 +1.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.80 -0.37 -0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.69 -0.19 -0.28%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.21 +0.05 +0.08%
Marine 2 days 64.45 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 2 days 65.32 +0.08 +0.12%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.06 +0.01 +0.02%
Basra Light 2 days 67.65 +0.06 +0.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.64 -0.06 -0.09%
Girassol 2 days 66.37 -0.14 -0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.96 -0.89 -2.08%
Western Canadian Select 35 mins 45.43 -0.10 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 11 days 55.08 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 35 mins 59.88 +0.05 +0.08%
Sweet Crude 35 mins 54.68 -0.40 -0.73%
Peace Sour 35 mins 53.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Light Sour Blend 35 mins 55.93 +0.05 +0.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 59.68 +0.05 +0.08%
Central Alberta 35 mins 54.43 +0.05 +0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Giddings 2 days 49.25 +1.50 +3.14%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.38 +0.86 +1.27%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 52.42 -0.96 -1.80%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 56.37 -0.96 -1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 +1.50 +2.78%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.56 +0.05 +0.07%
All Charts
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

Oil Markets In Limbo Ahead Of Trump-Xi Showdown

By Tom Kool - Jun 28, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Oil

“The next few days will provide a much-needed dose of clarity for the oil balance over the coming months."

Friday, June 28th, 2019

Oil prices moved higher at the end of this week, on the eve of a highly anticipated meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jingping, which could result in a breakthrough in trade negotiations, an agreement to resume talks, or a collapse and subsequent increase in tariffs. On Monday, OPEC kicks off its meeting in Vienna. “The next few days will provide a much-needed dose of clarity for the oil balance over the coming months,” PVM’s Stephen Brannock said in a note. “Market bulls will be (hoping) that the G20 summit will provide a trade breakthrough ... All the while, the supply side of the oil coin continues to display bullish signals,” he added.

Europe sprinting to keep Iran on board. European governments will "double down" on efforts to keep economic ties alive with Iran, in an effort to keep the nuclear deal on life support, according to the Wall Street Journal. The EU has tried to develop a financing mechanism to circumvent U.S. sanctions but few foreign companies are willing to do business in Iran. Iran said that it would breach…

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

