Oil Markets In Limbo Ahead Of Trump-Xi Showdown

Friday, June 28th, 2019

Oil prices moved higher at the end of this week, on the eve of a highly anticipated meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jingping, which could result in a breakthrough in trade negotiations, an agreement to resume talks, or a collapse and subsequent increase in tariffs. On Monday, OPEC kicks off its meeting in Vienna. “The next few days will provide a much-needed dose of clarity for the oil balance over the coming months,” PVM’s Stephen Brannock said in a note. “Market bulls will be (hoping) that the G20 summit will provide a trade breakthrough ... All the while, the supply side of the oil coin continues to display bullish signals,” he added.

Europe sprinting to keep Iran on board. European governments will “double down” on efforts to keep economic ties alive with Iran, in an effort to keep the nuclear deal on life support, according to the Wall Street Journal. The EU has tried to develop a financing mechanism to circumvent U.S. sanctions but few foreign companies are willing to do business in Iran. Iran said that it would breach…