The “Polar Silk Road” Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 20 hours 52.51 +0.23 +0.44%
Brent Crude 20 hours 62.01 +0.70 +1.14%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.387 +0.062 +2.67%
Mars US 20 hours 57.51 +0.23 +0.40%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
Urals 2 days 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Mexican Basket 3 days 55.22 +0.55 +1.01%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.387 +0.062 +2.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 59.96 -0.47 -0.78%
Murban 2 days 61.05 -0.41 -0.67%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.64 +0.81 +1.48%
Basra Light 2 days 62.99 +0.56 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.22 +0.36 +0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Girassol 2 days 62.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 35.57 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 41.48 +2.29 +5.84%
Canadian Condensate 113 days 49.03 +1.14 +2.38%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 52.73 +1.14 +2.21%
Sweet Crude 2 days 46.63 +1.24 +2.73%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 49.28 +1.39 +2.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 52.53 +1.14 +2.22%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.03 +1.14 +2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 42.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 4 days 60.92 -2.00 -3.18%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.46 +0.23 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 42.50 +1.00 +2.41%
Buena Vista 3 days 64.41 +1.14 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 13 mins The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 12 mins Hormus and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack
  • 2 hours As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 24 mins The Magic and Wonders of US Shale Supply: Keeping energy price shock minimised: US oil supply keeping lid on prices despite global risks: IEA chief
  • 7 hours Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 15 hours Middle East Attack Jolts Oil-Import Dependent Asia
  • 34 mins Never Knew Gasoline Prices were this important!
  • 18 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 17 hours (Un)expectedly: UK Court Sets Assange U.S. Extradition Hearing For February 2020
  • 20 hours The Cards Are On The Table: China Willing To Meet Reasonable Rare Earth Demand From Other Countries
  • 18 hours Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap
  • 17 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 59 mins Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 26 mins We Are Better Than This

Breaking News:

Tesla Makes Last Hard Push To Break Record Sales This Quarter

Alt Text

Oil Flat Despite Middle East Tensions

Oil markets appear to have…

Alt Text

Oil Inches Higher On Falling Rig Count

Oil prices inched higher at…

Alt Text

A Strategy Shift And A Buying Opportunity In Solar

The removal of a tax…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The “Polar Silk Road” Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 15, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Pipeline

It’s been well over a year since the then-United States Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis accused Russia and China of being “revisionist powers” each working its way toward making a power grab on the world stage and announced that the U.S. would be shifting its international relations focus away from fighting terrorism and instead prioritize what Mattis referred to as a "great power competition." Now, 17 months later, it looks like Mattis’ nightmares are coming true as Russia and China have increasingly worked together in defiance of the Trump administration in a kind of diplomatic ‘marriage of convenience’.

Just this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping made his eighth official visit to Russia in a trip highly publicized in both Russian and Chinese media. “This year marks the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic ties and China’s ties with Russia are deepening at a time of profound change in the global geopolitical landscape,” remarked former Chinese ambassador to Britain Ma Zhengang, as quoted by the South China Morning Post.

One of the most current examples of this newly strengthened relationship between Beijing and Moscow is a new joint venture between state-owned shipping corporations in Russia and China to create a “Polar Silk Road” in the Arctic Sea. a year ago, officials in Beijing announced that China would be pursuing investment across the Arctic Route to encourage commercial shipping through the northern passage as a part of the country’s Belt and Road Initiative. Belt and Road is a massive undertaking involving investments programs worth trillions of dollars, which will go toward connecting Asia and Europe by sea, rail, and road to promote more trade between the continents.

This week, reporting by the Wall Street Journal this week tells us that “China is breaking into Arctic transport through a joint venture between the country’s biggest ocean carrier, Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., and its Russian counterpart PAO Sovcomflot to move natural gas from Siberia to Western and Asian markets.” Both China and Russia are members of the Arctic Council, which the Wall Street Journal describes as “an intergovernment forum [...] which considers development issues and sailing rights as the polar ice recedes” before going on to say that China, in particular, has “made investment [in Arctic shipping lanes] a priority to advance its energy and shipping interests”.

The new venture will ship liquefied natural gas from central northern Siberia’s gargantuan Yamal LNG project to a laundry list of destinations including Northern Europe, Japan, South Korea, and China. The initiative will begin with a fleet of a dozen ice-breaking tankers, and Cosco’s China Shipping LNG Investment Co. will reportedly operate another nine tankers. Related: Climate Change Could Trigger Global Financial Crisis

“We [China] imported about 57 million tons of LNG last year and we are looking for a steady supply of around four million a year coming from Yamal,” a Chinese shipping executive told the Wall Street Journal. “We also look to move container ships through the northern sea route as warming temperatures melt the ice making it easier to navigate.”

This move comes on the back of months of Russian gas flooding European markets, keeping gas prices low, exacerbating an already-existing gas glut in the continent, and at least partially edging the United States out of the European natural gas market. As reported by Bloomberg, experts at Citigroup surmise that Russia’s increased shipments of natural gas to Europe are a kind of stress test for the United States. A Citigroup report says that Russia is intentionally keeping gas prices low because Moscow is likely “testing the response of the global gas market in a low price environment, especially U.S. LNG export elasticity.”

Now that Russia is strengthening its natural gas trade with China on top of its aggressive flooding of European markets with its cheap liquefied natural gas, the United States has more cause for concern than ever. Especially when taking into consideration that China’s thirst for natural gas is “almost infinite” as it tries to move away from its long legacy of dirty coal-based power and its middle class continues to boom, along with its demand for energy.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Flat Despite Middle East Tensions
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil
Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

 The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

 Small Crude Build Sends Oil Lower

Small Crude Build Sends Oil Lower


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com