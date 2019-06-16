Tanker Attacks Could Have A Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.66 +0.15 +0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.24 +0.23 +0.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.415 +0.028 +1.17%
Mars US 2 days 57.51 +0.23 +0.40%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
Urals 3 days 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.22 +0.55 +1.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.415 +0.028 +1.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 59.96 -0.47 -0.78%
Murban 3 days 61.05 -0.41 -0.67%
Iran Heavy 3 days 55.64 +0.81 +1.48%
Basra Light 3 days 62.99 +0.56 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 3 days 62.22 +0.36 +0.58%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Girassol 3 days 62.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 35.57 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 41.48 +2.29 +5.84%
Canadian Condensate 114 days 49.03 +1.14 +2.38%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 52.73 +1.14 +2.21%
Sweet Crude 3 days 46.63 +1.24 +2.73%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.28 +1.39 +2.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 52.53 +1.14 +2.22%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.03 +1.14 +2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 3 days 42.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.92 -2.00 -3.18%
West Texas Sour 3 days 46.46 +0.23 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 3 days 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 3 days 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 42.50 +1.00 +2.41%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.41 +1.14 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 23 mins The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 1 day Hormuz and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack
  • 1 day As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 1 day The Magic and Wonders of US Shale Supply: Keeping energy price shock minimised: US oil supply keeping lid on prices despite global risks: IEA chief
  • 12 hours Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 1 day Never Knew Gasoline Prices were this important!
  • 7 hours Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 17 hours Plants are Dying
  • 10 hours The Latest: Iranian FM Says US Cannot Expect To ‘Stay Safe’
  • 2 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 24 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 2 days Middle East Attack Jolts Oil-Import Dependent Asia
  • 1 day (Un)expectedly: UK Court Sets Assange U.S. Extradition Hearing For February 2020

Breaking News:

Tesla Makes Last Hard Push To Break Record Sales This Quarter

Alt Text

The “Polar Silk Road” Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas

In stark defiance of Trump’s…

Alt Text

Is This The Best Dividend Stock In Oil & Gas?

Supermajors have had a tough…

Alt Text

How Iran Was Swindled Out Of $3.2 Trillion

While it may not have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Tanker Attacks Could Have A Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 16, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Tanker birdview

The second apparent attack on oil tankers in the Middle East in a month rekindled tensions in the region and had the oil market forget, at least for a day, the increasingly gloomy outlook on global oil demand growth.

Oil prices jumped on Thursday when news of the suspected tanker attacks broke, due to the geopolitically stocked fear of supply disruptions.

However, the latest incidents near the world’s most important oil flow chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, could have a lasting impact on the price of oil as ship owners, marine brokers, insurers, and reinsurers are already lifting premiums for insuring tankers passing through the region and are charging higher freight rates for shipping oil out of the Middle East.   

On Thursday, two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, just outside the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the open seas. The daily flows of oil through the Strait of Hormuz accounts for around 30 percent of all seaborne-traded crude oil and other liquids.  

Source: EIA

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that “Suspicious doesn’t begin to describe what likely transpired this morning,” referring to the attacks.

The United States blamed Iran. Related:  Tanker Strikes Spell Doomsday Scenario For OPEC

“It is the assessment of the U.S. government that Iran is responsible for today’s attacks in the Gulf of Oman. These attacks are a threat to international peace and security, a blatant assault on the freedom of navigation, and an unacceptable escalation of tension by Iran,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The escalation of tension follows last month’s incidents with four oil tankers near the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a drone attack on a key onshore oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia. After the attacks in May, the Joint War Committee of Lloyd’s Market Association—which includes underwriting representatives from both the Lloyd’s and the International Underwriting Association (IUA) of London—raised the security-risk status of several areas in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waterways. This expanded list of “areas of perceived enhanced risk” is the highest security risk in the region since the Iraq war in 2005.

Since the attacks in May, insurance premiums have already increased by 5 percent to 15 percent, ship owners told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, noting that shipping rates and premiums are bound to increase further after the latest attacks.

These higher rates are likely to seep through the crude oil prices.

DNK, the Norwegian Shipowners’ Mutual War Risks Insurance Association that had insured one of the tankers attacked on Thursday, will be raising its war risk insurance, a person familiar with the issue told Bloomberg.

Another insurer, Hellenic War Risks, said that “Although full details of the incidents are yet to be confirmed, there does appear to be a greatly increased threat to ships trading in the region. It is likely that Additional Premium rates will increase with immediate effect and the Association is in discussions with its reinsurers to assist in it continuing to be able to provide Members with the best possible terms.”

INTERTANKO, the tanker association representing most of the world’s independent oil tanker fleet, condemned “in the strongest possible way such acts which threaten not only innocent human life but the fragile environment of the region and global trade as a whole.”

INTERTANKO chairman Paolo d’Amico, said that looking longer term, “We need to remember that some 30% of the world’s crude oil passes through the Straits. If the waters are becoming unsafe, the supply to the entire Western world could be at risk.”

Jakob P. Larsen, head of Maritime Security at the world’s biggest international shipping association BIMCO, said: “Following the two most recent attacks, and while we await the results of the investigations of the attacks, the tension in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf is now as high as it gets without being an actual armed conflict.”

Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, president of the Sweden-based World Maritime University, warned that the latest attacks would have “significant consequences” for the shipping industry as they affect the costs of operation and oil tanker capacity.

“It also has implications for insurance, the crew and additional protective measures needed to keep ships moving,” Doumbia-Henry told Al Jazeera.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Canada Can’t Get Its Pipeline Problem Under Control

Next Post

Is This The Best Dividend Stock In Oil & Gas?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil
Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

 The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019

The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019

 The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

 Small Crude Build Sends Oil Lower

Small Crude Build Sends Oil Lower


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com