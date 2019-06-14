Oil Flat Despite Middle East Tensions

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 50 mins 52.51 +0.23 +0.44%
Brent Crude 12 mins 62.01 +0.70 +1.14%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.387 +0.062 +2.67%
Mars US 11 mins 57.51 +0.23 +0.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
Urals 17 hours 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.22 +0.55 +1.01%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.387 +0.062 +2.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.43 +0.61 +1.02%
Murban 2 days 61.46 +0.46 +0.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.83 +0.54 +0.99%
Basra Light 2 days 62.43 +1.48 +2.43%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.86 +0.52 +0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Girassol 2 days 62.47 +0.50 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.57 -0.01 -0.03%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 41.48 +2.29 +5.84%
Canadian Condensate 112 days 49.03 +1.14 +2.38%
Premium Synthetic 24 hours 52.73 +1.14 +2.21%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 46.63 +1.24 +2.73%
Peace Sour 24 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Peace Sour 24 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 49.28 +1.39 +2.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 52.53 +1.14 +2.22%
Central Alberta 24 hours 47.03 +1.14 +2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 42.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.92 -2.00 -3.18%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 46.46 +0.23 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 +1.00 +2.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.41 +1.14 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 52 mins Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 50 mins (Un)expectedly: UK Court Sets Assange U.S. Extradition Hearing For February 2020
  • 2 hours Never Knew Gasoline Prices were this important!
  • 44 mins Middle East Attack Jolts Oil-Import Dependent Asia
  • 7 mins As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 38 mins Tankers attacked ! One sinks ! and OIL GOES UP $1.06 ? ? ? Yawn . . . .
  • 1 hour Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap
  • 8 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 6 hours Switch From Beef to Chicken Could Help the Planet
  • 11 hours Forced to be Green
  • 9 hours Plants are Dying
  • 8 hours US to become net oil exporter in November: EIA
  • 9 hours Toyota Speeds Up Electric Vehicle Schedule As Demand Heats Up

Breaking News:

Trump: Key Oil Chokepoint ‘Not Going To Be Closed For Long If Iran Closes It

Alt Text

Southern Europe Faces LNG Curse

The flexibility provided by spot…

Alt Text

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Drop As Driving Season Begins

Prices at the pump in…

Alt Text

Tanker Attacks Don’t Alter The Bearish Oil Trend

The tanker attacks in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Flat Despite Middle East Tensions

By Tom Kool - Jun 14, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Chess

It's been a wild week in oil & gas markets! To make sure you never miss a story, sign up to Global Energy Alert to receive breaking intelligence you simply can't find anywhere else.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

Friday, June 14th, 2019

Oil prices spiked in early trading on Thursday by more than 4 percent on news from the Gulf of Oman of a tanker attack, but benchmark prices gave up some of those gains as the day wore on. In early trading on Friday, crude oil was mostly flat, as traders seemed to return to focus on fundamentals. A falling rig count then caused prices to climb.

Tensions skyrocket on tanker attacks. Two oil tankers were attacked on Thursday in the Gulf of Oman, and the U.S. government says Iran is to blame. Iran denies the charges, saying that the U.S. is waging a war of disinformation. U.S. Central Command released a video that apparently showed an Iranian patrol boat removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. But some experts say it is not enough evidence to jump to conclusions. Still, with tensions on the rise, the possibility of an all-out military conflict is higher than at any point in recent memory. At the same time, officials in both Tehran and Washington said that they want to avoid war. Oil prices have mostly shrugged off the news, as fears of an economic recession and cratering demand are offsetting what would normally be a major upside risk to prices.

Tanker insurance costs to rise. The risks to shipping in the Persian Gulf could lead to ballooning costs for insurance for oil tankers. “Owners that currently have their vessels in the area are checking and trying to find out more about security, crewing, insurance and legal aspects,” a London-based broker told the FT. Related: Saudi Arabia Vows To Prevent Oil Crash

IEA and OPEC cut demand forecasts. In its latest Oil Market Report, the IEA lowered its demand forecast by 0.1 mb/d compared to last month’s report. For its part, OPEC revealed that it lowered its production to just 29.876 mb/d in May, down 236,000 bpd from a month earlier and down to a five-year low. The cartel also slightly cut its demand growth forecast to 1.14 mb/d this year, a downward revision of 0.07 mb/d.

Recession fears dominate. Oil traders have become panicked over fears of sinking oil demand. Prices plunged by 4 percent on Wednesday. Several investment banks have slashed their demand forecasts. Barclays says demand may only grow by 1 mb/d this year.

U.S. gas flaring spiked by 48 percent in 2018. The rate of gas flaring in the U.S. rose by 48 percent last year, according to the Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership, managed by the World Bank. The world flared 145 billion cubic meters of gas in 2018, equivalent to the entire gas consumption of Central and South America.

China hikes steel tariffs. China raised its tariffs on U.S. and European steel imports.

Exxon and Sabic start construction on $10 billion petrochem plant. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Sabic said that they would begin construction on a $10 billion petrochemical plant in Corpus Christi. “Building the world's largest steam cracker, with state-of-the-art technology, on the doorstep of rapidly growing Permian production gives this project significant scale and feedstock advantages,” said Darren W. Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil.

Oil titans head to the Vatican. Pope Francis told oil executives on Friday that a “radical energy transition” to clean energy is needed. The Pope met with the CEOs from BP (NYSE: BP) and Eni (NYSE: E).

Saudi Aramco earned $111.1 billion in 2018. Saudi Aramco revealed earnings of $111.1 billion last year, up from $75.9 billion in 2017.

West Virginia court rulings affect shale industry. A series of rulings from the West Virginia Supreme Court could affect the shale industry. In one ruling, the court said that drilling from one property beneath an adjacent property is trespassing. The decision was a win for property owners and a setback for shale drillers. However, the industry prevailed on a separate lawsuit that shot down claims that dust, traffic and noise from gas operations were creating a nuisance.

Musk eyes 400-mile EV. Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk said that “it won’t be long before we have a 400-mile range car.” Tesla continues to struggle with production issues and a high cash burn rate.

Canada to ban plastic bags and straws. Canada plans on banning some single-use plastics such as bags and straws by 2021. Related: OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil

UK to be net zero by 2050. In a first for a G7 nation, the UK said it would adopt laws to zero out carbon emissions by 2050. Notably, the effort has support across the political spectrum.

U.S.-China LNG relationship hinges on trade deal. If the U.S. and China can hash out a trade deal, it would lead to a wave of LNG exports from the U.S. to China. With a deal, the U.S. could account for 21 percent of China’s gas imports by 2025, according to Morgan Stanley. If the standoff continues, the U.S. would only capture 5 percent of the market.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund eliminates ConocoPhillips. After a review, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund needs to cut out ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and Hess (NYSE: HES) from its holdings. The fund aims to divest from oil exploration companies, although it still maintains holdings in integrated oil majors. “It makes sense that the Norwegian Oil Fund divests from oil majors like ConocoPhillips, which have become increasingly speculative with a weak future outlook,” Kathy Hipple, a financial analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, said, according to Reuters.

Interest fades for SCOOP and STACK. Inconsistent production results and higher-than-expected costs has led to waning interest from shale drillers in Oklahoma’s SCOOP and STACK plays, according to Reuters. Some companies are trimming spending and pivoting to other regions.

Green groups step up litigation on public lands. According to Reuters, environmental groups have increased litigation against parcels offered by the U.S. federal government to the oil and gas industry. The strategy is an attempt to slow offerings and development.

Shell to spend $2.4 billion in Mexico. Mexico’s oil regulator approved Royal Dutch Shell’s (NYSE: RDS.A) offshore exploration plans. Taken together, Shell could invest as much as $2.4 billion.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Tanker Attacks Don’t Alter The Bearish Oil Trend
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil
Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

 The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

 Small Crude Build Sends Oil Lower

Small Crude Build Sends Oil Lower


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com