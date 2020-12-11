Oil Markets Ignore Bearish News

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are edging lower on Friday but remained in a position to post a sixth week of gains, as the rollout of novel coronavirus vaccination programs fed hopes that demand for fuel would rebound next year. Traders are largely ignoring a massive build in U.S. crude inventories, which is signaling an abundant crude oil supply.

Rally Fueled by Vaccine Optimism

Promising vaccine trials are helping to lift some of the worries associated with the record increases in the number of new COVID-19 infections and deaths around the world.

The U.K. began inoculations this week and the United States could start vaccinations as early as this weekend, while Canada on Wednesday approved its first vaccine with initial shots due from next week.

Outside advisers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have voted to endorse the emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize its use to inoculate a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.

Still Plenty of Supply Available

A big jump in U.S. crude stockpiles last week served as a reminder that there is still plenty of supply available, but it was all but ignored as bulls ran through the market this week.

U.S oil stockpiles surged dramatically last recent week, with crude inventories jumping by more than 15 million barrels as imports surged and exports plunged, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

The…