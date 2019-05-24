Oil Market Volatility Surges

OilPrice Premium
Marine 2 days 69.33 -1.83 -2.57%
Murban 2 days 70.21 -2.24 -3.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.73 -3.34 -5.21%
Basra Light 2 days 68.15 -3.96 -5.49%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.13 -3.54 -4.94%
Girassol 2 days 68.27 -3.56 -4.96%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.85 +0.64 +1.63%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 40.41 -3.51 -7.99%
Canadian Condensate 91 days 54.66 -3.51 -6.03%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 58.36 -3.51 -5.67%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 50.41 -3.51 -6.51%
Peace Sour 22 hours 47.66 -3.51 -6.86%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 52.91 -3.51 -6.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 55.71 -3.51 -5.93%
Central Alberta 22 hours 49.41 -3.51 -6.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.16 -1.42 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.86 -3.51 -6.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.56 -3.51 -4.80%
Total Looks To Raise $4B By Cutting Stake In Giant Kashagan Oil Field

Alt Text

Tesla Faces ‘’Herculean Task’’ As Share Price Tanks

A spike in doubts about…

Alt Text

The Next $4 Trillion Democratic Party Climate Change Plan

Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney…

Alt Text

Middle East Tensions Put Oil Markets On Edge

Oil markets continue to be…

By Editorial Dept - May 24, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Friday May 24, 2019

1. Offshore spending on the rise

(Click to enlarge)

- Offshore investment is surging once again, although the uptick may only prove to be temporary.

- The services market for offshore drilling will slow from 7 percent annual growth per year in 2019-2022 to just 3 percent from 2022-2025, according to Rystad Energy.

- Higher prices has sparked more investment, but the resulting supply increase could push prices back down, cratering investment all over again. Roughly 5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from the latest round of investment will begin production from 2022.

- Offshore projects, unlike short-cycle shale, depend on price stability. “Just how things ultimately play out in the offshore market will depend to a large extent on whether OPEC, with help from Russia, will decide to take serious measures to stabilize the market over the next years,” Audun Martinsen, Head of Oilfield Service Research at Rystad Energy, said in a statement. “If the group decides to rein in production to protect commodity prices, momentum in the offshore market could continue. If not, the offshore renaissance party seems destined to come to an end in 2022.”

2. Palladium still undersupplied

(Click to enlarge)

- Palladium prices have surged in recent years, a material used in automobile technologies to control emissions. The rise of electric vehicles and other pollution control technologies has driven up demand for palladium.

- Higher prices have spurred talk of switching to platinum. “Replacing palladium with platinum has been a hot topic since palladium prices started closing in on platinum in 2017, but substitution has been muted to date,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note.

- Swapping platinum for palladium is more feasible for diesel vehicles, but that market has been shrinking. Automakers are on the hunt for alternatives, but it could take time.

- “It is also worth noting that tighter emissions standards in China are set to boost both palladium and rhodium loadings,” Standard Chartered said. “Thus, even if substitution does materialise, the palladium market is set to remain in deficit over the next two to three years and platinum is likely to edge towards a balanced market.”

3. Rising oil volatility

(Click to enlarge)

- Oil volatility spiked this week as trade fears led…

