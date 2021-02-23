Oil Major Total Makes Big Bet On Green Hydrogen

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 61.33 -0.34 -0.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 mins 65.37 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 17 mins 2.878 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Mars US 20 mins 61.37 +1.86 +3.13%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +0.70 +1.14%
Graph up Urals 63 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 60.10 +2.03 +3.50%
Chart Natural Gas 17 mins 2.878 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 61.34 +0.54 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 2 days 61.48 +0.33 +0.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.74 +1.01 +1.69%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.41 +1.86 +2.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.39 +0.69 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.84 +0.81 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +0.70 +1.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.18 +2.54 +5.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.95 +2.54 +5.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 60.70 +2.44 +4.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 62.10 +2.44 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 59.20 +2.44 +4.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 56.20 +2.44 +4.54%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 56.20 +2.44 +4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 58.45 +2.44 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 60.20 +2.44 +4.22%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 56.35 +2.44 +4.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.15 -0.78 -1.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.62 +0.18 +0.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.88 +2.25 +3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 31 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 9 mins Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 20 mins NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 9 hours The good ol' days.
  • 1 hour Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 22 hours Scientist clone endangered Black Footed Ferret from Ferret that died 30 years ago . It's a 100% exact genomic match.
  • 9 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 10 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 6 hours The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Inventory Build

How Hard Did The Texas Freeze Hit U.S. Shale Production?

How Hard Did The Texas Freeze Hit U.S. Shale Production?

U.S. shale oil production in…

Natural Gas Is Driving Decarbonization In India

Natural Gas Is Driving Decarbonization In India

India is on course to…

Bitcoin’s Market Cap Hits $1 Trillion As America’s Largest Mining Facility Goes

Bitcoin’s Market Cap Hits $1 Trillion As America’s Largest Mining Facility Goes

As Texas is hit hard…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Major Total Makes Big Bet On Green Hydrogen

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 23, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

French supermajor Total looks to become a large producer of clean hydrogen one day, chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said on Tuesday during the virtual IP Week conference run by the Energy Institute.

“We have huge interest in hydrogen... We want to be a large producer at scale of clean hydrogen,” the top executive of one of the biggest oil and gas companies in the world said, reiterating the firm’s ambition to become a broad energy company that is not just pumping oil and gas.

There are challenges in lowering the cost of clean hydrogen and making it commercially viable, Pouyanné said, but noted that liquefied natural gas (LNG) was also slow to take off decades ago before becoming a major industry and trade commodity today.

Earlier this year, Total and energy provider Engie applied for subsidies which, if obtained, would allow them to build the largest green hydrogen facility in France that will use only solar power to produce hydrogen. Total and Engie have signed a cooperation agreement to design, develop, build, and operate France’s largest renewable hydrogen production site, which will be located in southern France and will meet the needs of Total’s La Mède bio-refinery.

Total is the latest oil major that is stepping up efforts to develop a green hydrogen economy, while it is betting on profitably growing its LNG and renewable businesses as part of its new strategy and net-zero agenda.  

Shell is also developing several projects for renewable hydrogen production, including a plan to build the largest European green hydrogen project in the Netherlands by 2040, NortH2.

Last November, BP created a partnership with offshore wind giant Ørsted to develop an industrial-scale electrolyzer project for green hydrogen ‎production in Germany. Italy’s oil and gas major Eni and utility giant Enel announced in December they would work together to develop green hydrogen projects.

At the end of last year, the UK and Scottish authorities announced they would fund the world’s first pilot project for heating homes with green hydrogen.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Hard Did The Texas Freeze Hit U.S. Shale Production?

Next Post

Canada May Become Global Leader In Booming Battery Metals Market
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors
Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket

Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket
What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?
Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?

Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?
Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough

Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com