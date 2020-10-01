Total Bets Its Future On Renewables And LNG

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.62 -0.10 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 35 mins 40.93 -1.37 -3.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.489 -0.038 -1.50%
Graph down Mars US 51 mins 39.12 -1.55 -3.81%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 40.65 -0.81 -1.95%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.20 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.45 +0.92 +2.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.45 +0.92 +2.27%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 38.94 -1.64 -4.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.12 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.489 -0.038 -1.50%
Graph up Marine 18 hours 41.22 +0.95 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 41.39 +0.55 +1.35%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 37.72 -1.37 -3.50%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 41.81 -1.82 -4.17%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 38.54 -1.96 -4.84%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 38.94 -1.64 -4.04%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 38.94 -1.64 -4.04%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 40.03 -1.49 -3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.65 -0.81 -1.95%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 27.83 +0.69 +2.54%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.72 +0.93 +3.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.22 +0.93 +2.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.62 +0.93 +2.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 37.22 +0.93 +2.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 36.72 +0.93 +2.60%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 36.72 +0.93 +2.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 37.22 +0.93 +2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 39.52 +0.93 +2.41%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 36.22 +0.93 +2.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.45 +0.92 +2.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.50 +0.75 +2.10%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.25 +0.75 +2.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 39.73 -1.42 -3.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.17 +0.93 +2.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.12 +0.93 +2.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.12 +0.93 +2.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.50 +0.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +1.00 +3.39%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.96 +0.93 +2.11%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Total Bets Its Future On Renewables And LNG

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 01, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

France’s oil and gas major Total is joining other European peers, aiming to reinvent itself into a broad energy company, and will be betting on profitably growing its liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable businesses.

Total plans to increase the energy it produces while decreasing its carbon footprint, the company said in its Strategy & Outlook this week. To reduce emissions and become a broad energy company, Total will grow its energy production by one third, with half the growth coming from LNG and half from electricity, mainly from renewables. The company will also scale up profitable investments in renewables and electricity from US$2 billion to US$3 billion per year, representing more than 20 percent of capital investments.

The French firm also confirmed its ambition, announced earlier this year, to get to net-zero by 2050.   

Last week, Total’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanné told French newspaper Le Parisien that the firm aims to be among the world’s top five producers of renewable energy. The company’s operations mix today is 55 percent oil, 40 percent gas, and less than 5 percent electricity from renewables, Pouyanné said, noting that in 2050, Total’s operations will be divided into 20 percent oil, 40 percent gas, and 40 percent renewable energy.

European oil majors have pledged various commitments to become net-zero energy companies and significantly expand their renewable energy, hydrogen, or power market portfolios.

BP said in its new strategy in August that it would reduce its oil and gas production by 40 percent by 2030 through active portfolio management and would not enter exploration in new countries.

Related: Trump Signs Emergency Order To Bolster Rare Earth Mining

Equinor mandated its incoming chief executive Anders Opedal—who will replace retiring Eldar Sætre in November to accelerate Equinor’s transition from an oil company to a broad energy company.

Eni announced in June a “new business structure to be a leader in the energy transition,” creating an Energy Evolution division in the company to accelerate its plans to significantly boost renewable power generation and biofuels production. 

Shell said this week it is reorganizing for a low-carbon future, which would mean up to 9,000 job cuts by the end of 2022.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

