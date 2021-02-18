Oil Is Hot Again, But For How Long?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 59.71 -0.81 -1.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 63.20 -0.73 -1.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 3.014 -0.205 -6.37%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 60.97 -0.62 -1.01%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph up Urals 58 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.82 +0.34 +0.54%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 58.80 +2.00 +3.52%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 3.014 -0.205 -6.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 1 day 63.53 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 60.83 +0.59 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 63.94 -0.97 -1.49%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 63.65 +0.58 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 62.82 +0.34 +0.54%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.82 +0.34 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 63.89 +0.45 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 62.48 -0.12 -0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 48.93 -0.82 -1.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 23 hours 49.41 +1.11 +2.30%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 60.16 +1.11 +1.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 61.56 +1.11 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 23 hours 58.66 +1.11 +1.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 23 hours 55.66 +1.11 +2.03%
Chart Peace Sour 23 hours 55.66 +1.11 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 23 hours 57.91 +1.11 +1.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 59.66 +1.11 +1.90%
Chart Central Alberta 23 hours 55.81 +1.11 +2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 62.07 +1.85 +3.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 62.20 +1.34 +2.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 54.47 -0.62 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 58.42 -0.62 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 66.44 +1.81 +2.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 6 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 11 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 12 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 22 hours The EU Countries Recognize Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaido As Nation's Interim President

Breaking News:

Mexico Overhauls Its Huge Oil Hedge

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Ecuador's Oil Industry?

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Ecuador's Oil Industry?

The appalling state of Ecuador’s…

Can Anything Help Restore Wall Street’s Confidence In U.S. Shale?

Can Anything Help Restore Wall Street’s Confidence In U.S. Shale?

Despite rallying oil prices and…

IEA: OPEC+ To Further Ease Cuts Amid Quickly Drawing Oil Stocks

IEA: OPEC+ To Further Ease Cuts Amid Quickly Drawing Oil Stocks

While the oil market rebalancing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Is Hot Again, But For How Long?

By Irina Slav - Feb 18, 2021, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

From the pariah of industries last year, energy has become a Wall Street darling once again. In the year to date, energy has gained 17 percent on the S&P 500. Thanks to a rally in oil prices and expectations of an economic recovery from the pandemic, it is the S&P 500's best-performing sector.

The catastrophic events in Texas this week lent a hand to the rally as the deep freeze in the state led to a national oil production slump of 30 percent, sending WTI above $61 a barrel. By Thursday, the slump in production had reached 40 percent, according to traders and industry insiders quoted by Bloomberg. As usual, all this has prompted analysts to revise their expectations for oil prices and the energy industry.

Fundstrat's Tom Lee, for instance, said in a note to clients, as quoted by Insider, that energy stocks could gain another 66 percent if oil prices hit $80 a barrel. The company's head of research noted that the 17-percent gain in energy stocks in the year to date took place without any marked support from institutional investors.

And they still had higher to go, according to Lee.

"So the interesting takeaway is that energy stocks still seem to have comparative upside given the sizable move in crude oil prices," the analyst said.

How long this upside remains depends on how long the cold stays in Texas. According to the latest forecasts, the state is in for one more round of winter weather before the freeze lets up and temperatures return to the average for the year. Yet the recovery in oil production—and refining as power outages shut down refineries as well—could take longer.

Related Video: Texas Deep Freeze Takes 1.2 Million BPD of Crude Offline

Initial expectations that the freeze will last a couple of days and things will start returning to normal quickly have largely been replaced by suspicions that the week may end before all the frozen oil and gas infrastructure begins to thaw, Bloomberg's Alex Longley wrote.

The longer the freeze stays, the higher prices will go as the whole world feels the pinch after the U.S. became one of the world's biggest oil exporters. Yet, the upside potential for prices and energy stocks may soften a bit after Saudi Arabia ends its voluntary 1-million-bpd production cut. The Wall Street Journal reported the Kingdom was going to announce an end to this cut at the next OPEC+ meeting in early March.

One million bpd will not replace all lost U.S. production but that should be coming back online by early March. According to Citi, as quoted by Bloomberg's Longley, total production loss from the Texas freeze could reach 16 million barrels by early March. Saudi Arabia could make up that amount in 16 days after it removes its voluntary restraint of 1 million bpd, so the situation, at least with global supply, is not really dramatic.

According to some trader sources that Longley cited, the actual loss in production could go as high as 32 million barrels, which means prices could stay higher for longer. Whether they could reach $80 a barrel is doubtful, however. This will require a much longer production slump, to combine with President Biden's $1.9-trillion stimulus program that is expected to jumpstart the U.S. economy and with mass vaccinations expected to result in a return to pre-pandemic oil demand levels. Related: What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

The $1.9-trillion plan has yet to be approved by Congress, however, and vaccinations will take at least another few months to create herd immunity, with risks remaining that new variants of the coronavirus could reverse the decline in new cases in the United States and Europe.

In other words, the situation with oil remains highly volatile—even more volatile than usual. This means that optimistic forecasts from this week could become pessimistic in a month, as often happens when unforeseen events flip the market from an oversupply to a deficit.

Truth be told, the oil market had balanced before the Texas freeze hit, which explains the sharp jump in prices. Unfortunately for oil bulls, the decline could be just as sharp when the weather gets back to normal in Texas.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Texas Freeze Causes Largest Ever U.S. Oil Production Decline
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900
Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle
$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning
Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels
How High Can Oil Prices Go?

How High Can Oil Prices Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com