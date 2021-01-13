Total And Engie Plan France’s Largest Green Hydrogen Plant

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 53.05 -0.16 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 56.21 -0.37 -0.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.788 +0.035 +1.27%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 54.51 +0.96 +1.79%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.76 +0.37 +0.68%
Graph up Urals 21 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.95 +1.01 +1.84%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.41 -0.11 -0.21%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.788 +0.035 +1.27%
Graph up Marine 1 day 55.66 +0.31 +0.56%
Graph up Murban 1 day 55.84 +0.36 +0.65%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 52.81 +1.16 +2.25%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 58.27 +0.88 +1.53%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 56.19 +1.49 +2.72%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 55.95 +1.01 +1.84%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.95 +1.01 +1.84%
Chart Girassol 1 day 57.18 +0.88 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.76 +0.37 +0.68%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 39.41 +1.59 +4.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 40.86 +1.61 +4.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 52.21 +0.96 +1.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 53.61 +0.96 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 48.06 +1.11 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 46.01 +1.16 +2.59%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 46.01 +1.16 +2.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 48.31 +1.56 +3.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 49.31 +1.06 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 46.01 +0.96 +2.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.75 +1.00 +2.05%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 43.50 +1.00 +2.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 56.08 +1.42 +2.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 47.16 +0.96 +2.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 51.11 +0.96 +1.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 51.11 +0.96 +1.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.75 +1.00 +2.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.94 -15.19 -26.13%
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Related News

Total And Engie Plan France’s Largest Green Hydrogen Plant

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 13, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

Oil major Total and energy provider Engie have applied for subsidies which, if obtained, would allow them to build the largest green hydrogen facility in France that will use only solar power to produce hydrogen.

Total and Engie have signed a cooperation agreement to design, develop, build, and operate France’s largest renewable hydrogen production site, which will be located in southern France and will meet the needs of Total’s La Mède bio-refinery, the supermajor said on Wednesday.

The companies plan to put the facility into operation in 2024, subject to obtaining subsidies from the French and European Union (EU) authorities, for which they had already applied. 

The green hydrogen facility will be powered by solar farms with a combined capacity of more than 100 MW. The 40 MW electrolyzer will produce 5 tons of green hydrogen per day to meet the needs of the biofuel production process La Mède biorefinery, avoiding 15,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

“This renewable hydrogen production facility, combined with our expertise in solar energy, is a further step in our commitment to get to net zero by 2050,” Philippe Sauquet, President Gas, Renewables & Power at Total, said in a statement.

Total is the latest oil major that is stepping up efforts to develop a green hydrogen economy. Shell is also developing several projects for renewable hydrogen production, including a plan to build the largest European green hydrogen project in the Netherlands by 2040, NortH2.

Last November, BP created a partnership with offshore wind giant Ørsted to develop an industrial-scale electrolyzer project for green hydrogen ‎production in Germany. Italy’s oil and gas major Eni and utility giant Enel announced last month they would work together to develop green hydrogen projects.

At the end of last year, the UK and Scottish authorities announced they would fund the world’s first pilot project for heating homes with green hydrogen. While proponents of green hydrogen cheer this world-first trial, the structure of the project’s funding offers a glimpse into what green hydrogen desperately needs to become a feasible solution to emission reductions—solid government support. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

