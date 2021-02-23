How Hard Did The Texas Freeze Hit U.S. Shale Production?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 61.31 -0.36 -0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 26 mins 65.37 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 mins 2.878 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Mars US 25 mins 61.37 +1.86 +3.13%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +0.70 +1.14%
Graph up Urals 63 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 60.10 +2.03 +3.50%
Chart Natural Gas 22 mins 2.878 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 61.34 +0.54 +0.89%
Graph up Murban 2 days 61.48 +0.33 +0.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 60.74 +1.01 +1.69%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.41 +1.86 +2.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 63.39 +0.69 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.83 +0.74 +1.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.84 +0.81 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +0.70 +1.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.18 +2.54 +5.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.95 +2.54 +5.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 60.70 +2.44 +4.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 62.10 +2.44 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 59.20 +2.44 +4.30%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 56.20 +2.44 +4.54%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 56.20 +2.44 +4.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 58.45 +2.44 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 60.20 +2.44 +4.22%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 56.35 +2.44 +4.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 64.37 +2.55 +4.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.15 -0.78 -1.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.62 +0.18 +0.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.88 +2.25 +3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 min Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 14 mins Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 25 mins NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 9 hours The good ol' days.
  • 1 hour Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 22 hours Scientist clone endangered Black Footed Ferret from Ferret that died 30 years ago . It's a 100% exact genomic match.
  • 9 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 10 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 6 hours The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Inventory Build

Oil Major Total Makes Big Bet On Green Hydrogen

Oil Major Total Makes Big Bet On Green Hydrogen

French supermajor Total looks to…

Oil Holds Gains Above $60

Oil Holds Gains Above $60

Oil prices are at a…

Can Oil And Electric Vehicles Coexist In Modern Markets?

Can Oil And Electric Vehicles Coexist In Modern Markets?

Both EV stocks and oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Hard Did The Texas Freeze Hit U.S. Shale Production?

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 23, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

U.S. shale oil production in the first quarter will be lower than previously expected because of the sub-zero temperatures and snowstorms that put Texas in the spotlight last week and pushed oil prices higher.

Reuters cites several shale oil producers, including Occidental and Diamondback Energy, which expect a slow recovery in production as frozen pipelines and well equipment removed some 2 million bpd from the U.S. total.

What’s more, some of the lost production may never return because it would be too expensive to restart some smaller wells, analysts said. The wells that will be restarted will need about two weeks, according to the oil companies Reuters talked to.

The news of lower output for longer pushed oil prices up by $1 on Tuesday in Asian and European trading, helped by continuing vaccine optimism.

“The positive momentum continues in the oil complex, with investors unabashedly predisposed to a bullish view,” Reuters quoted the chief global markets strategist of Axi, Steven Innes, as saying.

Refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast are also restarting after the outages that took more than two million barrels in daily refining capacity offline.

Saudi-owned Motiva, the largest refinery in the U.S., notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that it would begin a 17-day restart process on Monday.

Marathon Petroleum also began restarting the shut down units of its refinery in Galveston, and Exxon is also preparing to bring its shut down facilities back online.

The Texas Freeze knocked out as much as 4 million bpd of U.S. oil production and 6 million bpd of refining capacity last week, IHS Markit said. The production outages have created a tighter supply situation that has been absent for most of the pandemic, boosting prices.

Yet even before the Freeze, OPEC and U.S. oil industry insiders expected shale production to be slow to rebound from the pandemic lows as companies remain cautious with their spending plans.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

Next Post

Oil Major Total Makes Big Bet On Green Hydrogen
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors
Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket

Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket
What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?
Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?

Is This Oil Rally The Start Of Something Much Bigger?
Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough

Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com