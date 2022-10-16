Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.36 +0.75 +0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.50 +0.87 +0.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.63 -3.10 -3.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.284 -0.169 -2.62%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.646 +0.015 +0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%
Chart Mars US 2 days 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.646 +0.015 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.72 +0.99 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.03 +1.07 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 86.82 -1.29 -1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 321 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 93.61 -1.58 -1.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 93.50 -1.02 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 79.25 +1.75 +2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 84.14 +1.84 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Chart Kansas Common 55 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 days Wind droughts
  • 1 day Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 12 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 11 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 13 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

New President And PM-Designate Spark Unrest Concerns In Iraq

U.S. Shale’s Debt Detox Is A Huge Win For Shareholders

U.S. Shale’s Debt Detox Is A Huge Win For Shareholders

U.S. shale producers have slashed…

A Sustained Oil Rally Seems Unlikely Amid Rampant Inflation

A Sustained Oil Rally Seems Unlikely Amid Rampant Inflation

Stubbornly high inflation continues to…

America Desperately Needs To Invest More In Battery Recycling

America Desperately Needs To Invest More In Battery Recycling

The soaring costs of batteries…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

By Irina Slav - Oct 16, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Jamie Dimon: Biden administration has basically messed up the country’s—and the world’s—energy security.
  • Chevron’s Michael Wirth has openly accused Western governments of causing the energy crunch because of their preoccupation with the transition to renewables.
  • Dimon: if the world produced more oil and gas, we wouldn’t have to use so much coal and produce so many emissions.
Join Our Community

Until recently, the idea of a Fortune 500 company boss criticizing the energy transition would have been considered eccentric, to put it mildly. Now, two Fortune 500 bosses have slammed the transition inside a single week. JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon was first. On Monday, he told CNBC in an interview that the Biden administration had basically messed up the country’s—and the world’s—energy security by doubling down on the energy transition instead of motivating growth in oil production.

Calling the current energy crunch “predictable,” Dimon said that “In my view, America should have been pumping more oil and gas, and it should have been supported.”

He then went on to add that the United States had to step up and become a leader in dealing with the crisis because “America is the swing producer, not Saudi Arabia. We should have gotten that right starting in March.”

In fairness, the Biden administration did try appealing to the U.S. oil industry to increase production, but the industry did not respond to the calls for a variety of reasons ranging from understandable disgruntlement with federal energy policies to materials and equipment inflation and labor shortages.

The situation seems to have inspired certain bluntness among executives—earlier this year, several oil independents said they would not increase oil production regardless of where prices were. Now, Chevron’s Michael Wirth has openly accused Western governments of causing the energy crunch because of their preoccupation with the transition to renewables.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Wirth said this week that “The conversation [about energy] in the developed world for sure has skewed towards climate, taking affordability and security for granted,” adding that “The reality is, [fossil fuel] is what runs the world today. It’s going to run the world tomorrow and five years from now, 10 years from now, 20 years from now.”

Related: Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

It is difficult to argue with these remarks, especially when one looks at Europe and the European Union, which has turned into a textbook example of how not to do the transition. The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell again this week said in an unusually candid speech that the bloc’s prosperity was built on cheap Russian gas and with that gas gone, so was prosperity.

It’s worth noting that after making that remark, Borrell went on to argue that the best energy was the energy one produced at home, possibly suggesting more wind and solar generation, but the fact he did not specifically mention these types of energy says a lot. And it says we may have seen the beginning of a potential reconsideration of transition plans.

Such a reconsideration would be, if not exactly timely, then better coming late than never. As Chevron’s Wirth noted in his interview, the world still gets 80 percent of its energy from fossil fuels, despite the massive investments made in renewable energy over the past two decades.

Indeed, according to BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy for 2021, fossil fuels actually accounted for 82 percent of the world’s energy mix. This was down by one percentage point from 2019 and by three percentage points from 2016. Not only that, but the use of coal rose in 2021 from the previous year as economies roared back into growth after the first and biggest wave of pandemic lockdowns.

Speaking of coal, JP Morgan’s Dimon had something critical to say about that, too. He said in his interview with CNBC that if the world produced more oil and gas, we wouldn’t have to use so much coal and produce so many emissions.

The problem with coal consumption, he said, was critical, and “this should be treated almost as a matter of war at this point, nothing short of that.”

Indeed, it is worth noting that both Dimon and Wirth did not directly attack the transition as such. Instead, they targeted the approach to this transition primarily. While Dimon focused on removing coal from the global energy mix, Wirth made sure to note Chevron has a generous low-carbon energy investment program for the medium term and a net-zero plan for the period to 2050.

“We have a longer-term problem now, which is the world is not producing enough oil and gas to reduce coal, make the transition [to green energy], produce security for people,” Dimon told CNBC.

This chimes in with Wirth’s prediction that oil and gas will still be powering the world in 20 years, although he also noted that investment in alternatives to oil and gas was “woefully short.” And that’s despite the trillions already poured into those alternatives.

Both interviews will probably draw fire from the environmentalist camp, which as a rule, does not distinguish between different fossil fuels and wants them all gone. Yet the fact that business executives are beginning to speak openly about the shortcomings of the transition as it is being pursued by decision-makers in the West is a positive sign.

It is a sign that we might begin to have a more honest conversation about how energy actually works and which alternatives to oil and gas are, in fact, viable over the long term with regard to energy security. That would be a good start to a smarter, less risky transition.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why The U.S.’ Largest Shale Gas Basin Misses Out On The LNG Boom
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com