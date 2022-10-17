Russia Will Terminate Natural Gas Supplies If A Price Cap Is Implemented

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.30 -0.31 -0.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.37 -0.26 -0.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.91 -0.72 -0.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.194 -0.259 -4.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.613 -0.018 -0.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%
Chart Mars US 2 days 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.613 -0.018 -0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.72 +0.99 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.03 +1.07 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 86.82 -1.29 -1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 321 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 93.61 -1.58 -1.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 93.50 -1.02 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 64.36 -3.50 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 87.76 -3.50 -3.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 86.01 -3.50 -3.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 83.16 -3.50 -4.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 79.86 -3.50 -4.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 79.86 -3.50 -4.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 81.16 -3.50 -4.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 90.11 -3.50 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 79.46 -3.50 -4.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 79.25 +1.75 +2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 84.14 +1.84 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Chart Kansas Common 55 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 days Wind droughts
  • 2 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 2 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 9 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 14 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Reflect Growing Concerns About Chinese Demand

How Real Is The Threat To Europe's Energy Infrastructure?

How Real Is The Threat To Europe's Energy Infrastructure?

The sabotage of Nord Stream…

Energy Bills Continue To Climb For U.S. Households

Energy Bills Continue To Climb For U.S. Households

U.S. households are suffering from…

The Problem With Carbon Offsetting

The Problem With Carbon Offsetting

Carbon offsetting may work in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Will Terminate Natural Gas Supplies If A Price Cap Is Implemented

By Irina Slav - Oct 17, 2022, 1:19 AM CDT
  • The EU is considering a price cap on Russia’s natural gas exports in order to reduce both its energy bill and Russia’s ability to wage war on Ukraine,
  • The CEO of Gazprom has said that a price cap on Russian natural gas would lead to a termination of supplies as it would violate existing contracts.
  • EU leaders are meeting again at the end of this week, at which point the Commission is expected to make its official proposal on the issue.
Join Our Community

Any decision to impose a price cap on Russian natural gas exports would result in the suspension of said exports, the chief executive of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, said in response to reports the EU is considering such a move.

"Such a one-sided decision is of course a violation of existing contracts, which would lead to a termination of supplies," Miller said on Russian TV, as quoted by Reuters.

Russian gas deliveries to Europe have already declined substantially since the Ukraine invasion as the EU rushed to diversify its sources of the commodity and Gazprom reduced flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before it got blown up last month.

The European Union has been hard at work trying to find a way to reduce its gas bill, with price caps among the most actively promoted options. However, there is no agreement yet on the kind of price caps to be implemented.

A group of 15 members has called on the Commission to implement price caps on all gas imports, both from Russia and from countries such as Norway, Algeria, and the United States.

The Commission and some other EU members including Germany and the Netherlands, however, have warned against such a move as it would put the security of supply at risk.

The Commission has instead proposed a price cap on Russian gas supply only, prompting a reaction from the Russian side. EU leaders are meeting again at the end of this week to discuss their options, with the Commission expected to make its official proposal on the issue.

"Impatience is growing with member states," an unnamed EU diplomat told Reuters this weekend. "So we changed gear and put everything that is being floated... on the table. It is a way of putting pressure on the Commission to come up with the most concrete possible proposals."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude
OPEC Slashes Global Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC Slashes Global Oil Demand Forecast



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com