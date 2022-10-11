Sweden Boots Russia From Nord Stream Investigation

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.30 -1.83 -2.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.47 -1.72 -1.79%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.08 -1.43 -1.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.594 +0.159 +2.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.623 +0.001 +0.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 89.63 -1.66 -1.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.623 +0.001 +0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 95.92 +2.19 +2.34%
Graph up Murban 1 day 98.89 +2.47 +2.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 93.93 -0.23 -0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 315 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 99.12 -0.33 -0.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.05 -0.80 -0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 69.88 -1.51 -2.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 93.28 -1.51 -1.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 91.53 -1.51 -1.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 88.68 -1.51 -1.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 86.68 -1.51 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 95.63 -1.51 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 84.98 -1.51 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 86.16 -1.51 -1.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 8 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 23 hours Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 6 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 6 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 8 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Israel And Lebanon Reach Historic Agreement That Unlocks Oil And Gas Reserves

Renewable Energy Growth Is Capping Emissions Despite Coal’s Comeback

Renewable Energy Growth Is Capping Emissions Despite Coal’s Comeback

New renewable energy capacity accounted…

Federal Court Decision Creates New Opportunities In Iraqi Oil

Federal Court Decision Creates New Opportunities In Iraqi Oil

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court decision…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Sweden Boots Russia From Nord Stream Investigation

By RFE/RL staff - Oct 11, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Sweden has said it will not allow Moscow to participate in its ongoing investigation into the causes of multiple leaks in underwater pipelines transporting Russian natural gas to Europe.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on October 10 that while Russia would not be allowed to join the investigation, Stockholm would invite a joint EU probe and Moscow was free to carry out its own inspections of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

"In Sweden, preliminary investigations are confidential, and this is of course also true in this case," Andersson told reporters.

Russia will be allowed to approach the site of the leaks discovered in late September because they were in international waters, albeit in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, she said.

The four leaks to three of the four lines that make up the Russia-owned pipelines have sent tons of pressurized methane gas into the Baltic Sea and raised concerns in Europe amid an ongoing energy crisis.

Western officials have said the leaks to the pipelines connecting Russia to Germany were caused by sabotage. That has led to suspicion that Moscow was behind the incidents, similar to accusations that Russia is withholding energy supplies in retaliation to Western sanctions against its unprovoked war against Ukraine.

Related: European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis

Russia on October 7 said it would consider its own investigation into the leaks of the pipelines off the Danish coast after Denmark refused to allow Moscow to participate in its probe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has directly accused the United States and its allies of carrying out an attack on the two pipelines. The Russian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said on October 6 that the West was purposely creating obstacles to an investigation and that it was "unthinkable" that Moscow and the Russian gas giant Gazprom would not be able to participate.

There are the concerns that the pipelines could be permanently damaged by saltwater. On October 10, the Russian operator of Nord Stream 2 depressurized that pipeline for safety reasons.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

More U.S. Oil Heads To Asia As French Strikes Slash European Demand

Next Post

LNG Freight Rates Hit Record High As Europe Races To Secure Gas

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build
Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Opens, Reducing Europe’s Dependence On Russia

Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Opens, Reducing Europe’s Dependence On Russia


Most Commented

Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com