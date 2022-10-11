Railway Strike Looms After Union Rejects Biden-Backed Labor Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.79 -1.34 -1.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.91 -1.28 -1.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.08 -1.43 -1.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.571 +0.136 +2.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.619 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 89.63 -1.66 -1.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.619 -0.004 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 95.92 +2.19 +2.34%
Graph up Murban 1 day 98.89 +2.47 +2.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 93.93 -0.23 -0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 315 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 99.12 -0.33 -0.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.05 -0.80 -0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 69.88 -1.51 -2.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 93.28 -1.51 -1.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 91.53 -1.51 -1.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 88.68 -1.51 -1.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 86.68 -1.51 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 95.63 -1.51 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 84.98 -1.51 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 86.16 -1.51 -1.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 6 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 20 hours Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 6 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 8 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Biden Is Re-Evaluating Relations With Saudi Arabia Following The OPEC+ Cut

Oil Prices Set For The Biggest Weekly Gain Since Spring

Oil Prices Set For The Biggest Weekly Gain Since Spring

Oil prices are set for…

Has OPEC+ Dictated The Outcome Of The U.S. Mid-term Elections?

Has OPEC+ Dictated The Outcome Of The U.S. Mid-term Elections?

High inflation, record-level interest and…

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil prices rallied last week…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Railway Strike Looms After Union Rejects Biden-Backed Labor Deal

By ZeroHedge - Oct 11, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • The Big Rail labor union Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division has rejected a Biden-backed labor contract, sending the two sides back to the bargaining table.
  • BMWED represents about 26,000 workers who build and maintain the tracks, bridges, buildings and other structures on railroads across the country. 
  • The Biden-sponsored deal included a 24% wage increase, $5,000 bonuses and an additional paid day off.
Join Our Community

Members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED) rejected a labor contract with the freight railroads on Monday, sending the two sides back to the bargaining table and resetting the countdown to a potential work stoppage.

More than 56% of BMWED membership voted against ratification of the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads on Sept. 11. The Biden-sponsored deal included a 24% wage increase, $5,000 bonuses and an additional paid day off.

BMWED represents about 26,000 workers who build and maintain the tracks, bridges, buildings and other structures on railroads across the country, according to its website.

“The result of the vote indicates there is a lot of work to do to establish goodwill and improve the morale that has been broken by the railroads’ executives and Wall Street hedge fund managers,” BMWED President Tony D. Cardwell said in a statement.

“I trust that railroad management understands that sentiment as well. Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation and hold their employer in low regard.”

BMWED will go back to the bargaining table for additional negotiations with the railroads. If a deal cannot be negotiated, BMWED could go on strike after Nov. 14.

Related: Russia Not Ruling Out Repair Of Nordstream Gas Pipelines

A new labor deal for union members has been in the works since January 2020, but negotiations with the railroads failed to progress. A federal mediation board took up the negotiations but released the parties from those efforts earlier this summer. 

Two of the largest labor unions — those representing locomotive engineers and train conductors — were the last to reach a tentative agreement with the railroads. Their agreement averted a rail strike that could have begun as early as Sept. 16.

So far, only four of the 12 unions have ratified the national agreement with the railroads: the American Train Dispatchers Association, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Transportation Communications Union and the the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Oil Output Hits Highest Level Since April 2020 But Remains Below Target
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+
The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden

The OPEC+ Cut Is A Disaster For President Biden
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market

OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com