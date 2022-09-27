Oil Giant Comparison: BP vs Suncor

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.00 +2.29 +2.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.67 +2.61 +3.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.55 +0.73 +0.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.768 -0.135 -1.96%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.493 +0.109 +4.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 75.06 -2.03 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.493 +0.109 +4.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.55 -3.98 -4.55%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.64 -3.21 -3.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.67 -1.10 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 301 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.34 -0.71 -0.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.05 -1.20 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.23 -1.73 -3.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.46 -2.03 -3.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 78.86 -2.03 -2.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.11 -2.03 -2.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.26 -2.03 -2.66%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 72.26 -2.03 -2.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.21 -2.03 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 70.56 -2.03 -2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 69.00 -4.25 -5.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.14 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.37 -4.20 -5.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.45 -5.37 -5.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 hour Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 3 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 11 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Democrats Propose Buying And Selling Oil To Fund EV Rollout

Russia's Snap Referendums In Ukraine Begin

Russia's Snap Referendums In Ukraine Begin

Russia has begun its rushed…

MIT Engineers Design New Low-Cost Battery For Energy Storage

MIT Engineers Design New Low-Cost Battery For Energy Storage

MIT engineers have created a…

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry

Climate change is fueling a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Giant Comparison: BP vs Suncor

By Editorial Dept - Sep 27, 2022, 7:56 AM CDT
Join Our Community

This month in our comparison series, we look at a legacy European oil and gas company, BP (NYSE:BP), and a Canadian heavy oil producer, Suncor Energy, (NYSE:SU). These two companies have a similar stock price and dividend yield, giving potential investors a bit of a conundrum as they look for places to grow wealth. In this article, we will try and clarify the likely arc the stock price of the two companies will take if oil prices reverse their present course, and head back toward $100 bbl as the year closes out.

The true tightness of supply is lost in the wall of worries occupying the market presently. I think the stage is set for them to resume front and center status as the SPR releases wind down this fall.

First, we will look at BP and close out with SU.

BP

BP's stock has traded in a fairly tight range of $28-$32 per share for about a year now, despite briefly nudging $34 in June. The company is flush with cash and recently raised its dividend and announced a share buyback. As an investor, I am more interested in the dividend than the share buyback. With nearly 20 billion shares outstanding, it’s going to be a while before share buybacks have much of an impact. Although, it can be argued that with the company’s absurdly low cash flow multiple, the company is making a shrewd investment. It can also be argued, from the stock’s weak connection to upward oil price movements, that it is dead money.

Marketwatch

I have…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Will Oil Prices Bounce Back Above $100 This Year?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude
Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming

Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming
Razor-Thin Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices Elevated

Razor-Thin Spare Capacity To Keep Oil Prices Elevated



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com