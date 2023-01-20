Oil Gains Momentum As Chinese Demand Climbs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 19 mins 80.68 +0.35 +0.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.89 +0.73 +0.85%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.38 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.363 +0.088 +2.69%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.655 +0.058 +2.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 -1.81 -2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.73 +1.35 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.655 +0.058 +2.24%

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.71 -2.25 -2.71%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.32 -2.36 -2.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.24 -1.59 -1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 416 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.02 -1.55 -1.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 -1.81 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.97 -1.81 -2.06%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.97 -1.78 -2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.60 -2.02 -2.39%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.58 +0.23 +0.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 59.36 +0.81 +1.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 82.76 +0.81 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.01 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 78.16 +0.81 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 74.86 +0.81 +1.09%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 74.86 +0.81 +1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 76.16 +0.81 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 85.11 +0.81 +0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 74.46 +0.81 +1.10%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.81 +1.38 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 81.02 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.75 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 83.24 +0.85 +1.03%

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oil Gains Momentum As Chinese Demand Climbs

By Editorial Dept - Jan 20, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
March West Texas Intermediate crude oil posted its highest close since Dec. 1 on Thursday on hopes of increased Chinese demand. Surprisingly, traders shrugged off a second straight week of large builds in U.S. crude inventories and fear that the Federal Reserve will push the U.S. economy into recession if it continues to raise interest rates aggressively.

New Reports Put Increased Chinese Demand in Spotlight

Crude oil futures were drifting lower early Thursday on recession fears but quickly rebounded after the latest export figures published by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative showed Chinese oil demand climbed by nearly 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 15.41 bpd in November, the highest level since February.

The market extended its gains after International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol said on Thursday that energy markets could be tighter in 2023, especially if the Chinese economy rebounds and the Russian oil industry struggles under sanctions.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, OPEC said Chinese oil demand would rebound this year due to the relaxation of the country’s COVID-19 curbs and drive global growth, and it sounded an optimistic note on the prospects for the world economy in 2023.

US Crude Stockpiles Post Surprise Large Build

U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week posted a large build that took analysts by surprise, as inventories in the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub gained while the market…

