  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

China’s Biggest Oil Trading Firm Goes On A Buying Spree

OPEC Is ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About Global Oil Demand In 2023

OPEC Is ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About Global Oil Demand In 2023

OPEC is cautiously optimistic about…

High Oil Prices And Mineral Demand Fuel Growth In Latin America

High Oil Prices And Mineral Demand Fuel Growth In Latin America

Political shifts in Latin America…

Oil Rises As OPEC Sees Chinese Demand Rebounding

Oil Rises As OPEC Sees Chinese Demand Rebounding

Crude prices moved higher on…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Set For Another Weekly Gain As Chinese Demand Rebounds

By Irina Slav - Jan 20, 2023, 4:57 AM CST
  • Oil prices are on course for another weekly gain, with WTI breaking the $80 mark and Brent heading toward $86.
  • Rising optimism about the return of Chinese demand has been the main bullish factor for oil markets this week, with hopes that China’s Covid caseload has peaked.
  • Continuing signs of weakness in the U.S. economy look likely to cap any oil price rally, with worries that the S. manufacturing sector has already entered a recession.
Crude oil prices are about to end this week with another gain, driven by optimism about demand rebound in China.

It was that same optimism that yesterday pushed prices to the highest close since the start of December, Reuters reported. Brent crude gained $1.18 per barrel on Thursday and West Texas Intermediate added $0.85 to top $80 per barrel for the first time in weeks.

“Prices gained as China optimism continued to reign,” Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets, told Bloomberg today. “Reports that China’s Covid caseload has peaked further boosted optimism that demand will start to recover more sustainably.”

Meanwhile, Reuters cited new figures about Chinese demand showing that it rose by close to 1 million bpd in November, signaling further strengthening this year. If this strengthening in Chinese demand does materialize, it would keep the supply side of the oil market tight, adding an upside potential to prices.

"All roads seem to lead back to the same input - rising Chinese demand," Again Capital’s John Kilduff told Reuters. "There's just so much bullish sentiment out there, so much fear, that it keeps underpinning this market."

On the bearish side, there are the continued signs of weakness in the U.S. economy, with the latest updates including a drop in retail sales that suggests inflation remains problematic, and the likelihood that the U.S. manufacturing sector entered a recession in the final quarter of 2022.

This week, the Energy Information Administration’s petroleum report also weighed on prices as it estimated yet another weekly inventory build in crude oil, and not a small one, at that, at 8.4 million barrels. It followed a 19-million-barrel weekly inventory built estimated for the first week of January.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, noted that trading activity in oil has begun picking up recently after lower liquidity discouraged active trading last year, increasing the likelihood of more sharp swings in prices going forward.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

