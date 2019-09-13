Oil Erases Gains As OPEC Decides Against Deeper Cuts

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.00 -0.09 -0.16%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.34 -0.04 -0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.614 +0.040 +1.55%
Mars US 19 hours 55.79 -0.66 -1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.51 -2.23 -3.55%
Urals 2 days 57.25 -0.70 -1.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.43 -2.24 -3.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.43 -2.24 -3.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.13 -1.41 -2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.614 +0.040 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.32 -1.40 -2.31%
Murban 2 days 61.44 -1.49 -2.37%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.26 -2.01 -3.64%
Basra Light 2 days 61.70 -0.15 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.41 -2.02 -3.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Girassol 2 days 61.97 -2.16 -3.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.51 -2.23 -3.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.98 -0.37 -0.92%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 43.04 -0.66 -1.51%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 49.09 -0.66 -1.33%
Premium Synthetic 14 days 55.49 -0.66 -1.18%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 50.39 -0.66 -1.29%
Peace Sour 21 hours 48.34 -0.66 -1.35%
Peace Sour 21 hours 48.34 -0.66 -1.35%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 49.99 -0.66 -1.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 55.99 -0.66 -1.17%
Central Alberta 21 hours 49.29 -0.66 -1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.43 -2.24 -3.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 2 days 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.76 -1.54 -2.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.04 -0.66 -1.33%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.99 -0.66 -1.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.99 -0.66 -1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.22 -2.31 -3.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 8 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 11 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 14 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 1 hour The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
  • 15 hours House Votes to Bar Arctic Drilling
  • 5 hours Iran says tanker oil sold at sea, buyer sets destination
  • 1 hour It's the demand, Stupid
  • 2 hours Cost of oil
  • 13 hours Greenpeace protestors: They should be charged with disruption and reckless endangerment: Greenpeace protest closes part of Houston Ship Channel
  • 3 hours Iran in the world market
  • 23 hours Why Americans should be allowed guns - just not 'lunatics'
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day Oil Services Should Get Ready for a Recession, Rystad Warns
  • 11 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 1 day End Game for Petroleum Engineering?

Breaking News:

IEA: US Shale Revolution Changed Global Energy Market

Alt Text

Is The Car Industry Facing A Crisis?

India’s car sales have plunged…

Alt Text

Oil Rises On Saudi Shakeup

Oil prices rose on Monday…

Alt Text

Tesla’s Battery Researcher Tests 1-Million-Mile Battery Cell

Researchers that work for Tesla…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Erases Gains As OPEC Decides Against Deeper Cuts

By Editorial Dept - Sep 13, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
OPEC

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are in a position to close lower for the week after giving back all of its earlier gains. The week began with buyers setting a bullish tone amid speculation OPEC and its allies would extend or even increase their output cuts, however, prices turned south mid-week as reports began to swirl that President Trump was considering easing sanctions against Iran, a move that would lead to increased supply.

Essentially, the bullish sentiment at the start of the week was fueled by optimism over supply. The bearishness at the end of the week is being fed by a pessimistic outlook for demand.

Bullish Factors

The bullish factors this week were Saudi Arabia’s appointment of a new oil minister, OPEC and its allies’ pledge to continue to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day, a bigger than expected drawdown in U.S. crude oil inventories and optimism over a potential breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Saudi’s Appoint New Energy Minister

What’s exciting the bullish traders this week is the appointment of Saudi Arabia’s king of his son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, as energy minister on Sunday.

Prince Abdulaziz is not new to the oil game. He’s been a long-time member of the Saudi delegation to OPEC so he is familiar with its operations. On Sunday he said the pillars of Saudi Arabia’s policy would not change and a global deal to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day would be maintained. That’s good news because this plan has been propping the market up for at least two years.

Prince Abdulaziz also added that the so-called OPEC+ alliance, made up of OPEC and non-OPEC producers including Russia, would be in place for the long-term.

U.S. Energy Information Administration Weekly Inventories Report

The EIA reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 6.9 million barrels for the week ended September 6. Traders were looking for a 2.8-million-barrel drawdown.

The EIA report also showed a weekly supply decline of 700,000 barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles climbed by 2.7 million barrels. Analysts were looking for a 1.4 million barrel draw in gasoline and a 220,000 barrel rise in distillate supplies.

Bearish Factors

The bearish factors that stopped the early rally and drove prices sharply lower the last three days were speculation that President Trump would ease sanctions against Iran as a goodwill gesture ahead of a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and OPEC and IEA reports pointing to an oil surplus next year.

Washington May Ease Sanctions against Iran

This week’s steep sell-off was triggered by the firing of National Security Advisor John Bolton and a report that President Trump weighed easing sanctions on Iran, which could raise global crude supply at a time when producers are worried about lower global demand growth.

According to Bloomberg, Trump discussed easing sanctions on Iran to help secure a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later this month.

The Bloomberg report, attributed to three unnamed sources, said Bolton argued against such as step. This may have been why he was fired or quit his position earlier in the week.

Not only will the easing of sanctions on Iran bring new oil into the market, but experts are saying it may hit the market before the end of the year. That’s a big concern because even if the U.S. and China strike a deal to end the trade war in October, two months will not be enough time to increase demand, adding further to a potential global supply glut.

Bringing more oil into the market will also undermine the OPEC-led attempt to tighten supply and stabilize prices by reducing output from its members and major ally producers.

IEA Looking for Lower Demand Growth

The International Energy Agency (IEA) left its oil demand growth forecasts for oil demand growth unchanged at 1.1 million barrels per day for 2019, and 1.3 million barrels per day in 2020. It based these projections on the assumption that there would be no further deterioration in the economic climate and in trade disputes.

Technical Analysis

November WTI Crude Oil Weekly Technical Analysis

WTI

Weekly Trend Indicator Analysis

The main trend is down. A trade through $60.77 will change the main trend to up. A move through $50.48 signal a resumption of the downtrend after several weeks of counter-trend price action.

The main range is $73.52 to $45.05. Its retracement zone at $59.29 to $62.64 is resistance.

The minor range is $45.05 to $65.23. Its retracement zone at $55.14 to $52.76 is support.

The market has been bouncing between the retracement zones since early June, however, while producing a pair of lower tops and a lower bottom, indicating a downside bias.

Weekly Trend Indicator Forecast

Based on this week’s price action, the direction of the November WTI crude oil futures contract the week-ending September 20 will be determined by trader reaction to the minor 50% level at $55.14.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $55.14 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this move creates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into the minor 61.8% level at $52.76. This is a potential trigger point for an acceleration into the main bottom at $50.48.

Taking out $50.48 will signal a resumption of the downtrend with $45.05 the next potential downside target.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $55.14 will signal the return of buyers. If this move creates enough upside momentum then we could see a retest of $58.64, followed by the main 50% level at $59.29.

Overview

Sentiment shifted this week when crude oil traders shifted from optimism over falling supply to pessimism over the possibility of higher supply.

We’re also in a news-driven market. Instead of prices being driven by the weekly inventory data, traders are now watching and reacting to news about the easing of trade tensions between the United States and China, and the possibility President Trump may ease sanctions against Iran.

However, the easing of sanctions against Iran will be the most significant event since this will likely have an almost immediate bearish effect on supply, while trade talk progress will have a limited effect on demand until an actual trade deal is announced. And even then, it will take time before it actually has a bullish impact on demand growth.



Previous Post

US Oil Output Holds Steady As Amid Sliding Rig Count

Next Post

Big Oil Is Down, But Not Out
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Slowdown Could Trigger Major New Oil Price Rally

Shale Slowdown Could Trigger Major New Oil Price Rally
Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year

Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year

 U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

 Weakening Shale Productivity “VERY Bullish” For Oil Prices

Weakening Shale Productivity “VERY Bullish” For Oil Prices

 Bullish Sentiment Is Back In Oil Markets

Bullish Sentiment Is Back In Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com