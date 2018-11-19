Oil Slips As Russia Mulls Production Cuts

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.35 +0.67 +1.18%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.88 +0.12 +0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.577 +0.305 +7.14%
Mars US 3 days 60.81 +0.30 +0.50%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.00 +0.72 +1.10%
Urals 4 days 65.85 +1.32 +2.05%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.74 +0.04 +0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.74 +0.04 +0.06%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.17 +0.18 +0.27%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.35 -0.23 -0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.577 +0.305 +7.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.32 +1.22 +1.85%
Murban 4 days 69.05 +1.07 +1.57%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.92 +0.09 +0.15%
Basra Light 4 days 66.88 +0.13 +0.19%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.65 +0.19 +0.29%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.17 +0.18 +0.27%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.17 +0.18 +0.27%
Girassol 4 days 66.96 +0.16 +0.24%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.00 +0.72 +1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 25.82 +1.36 +5.56%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 14.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 38.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 56.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Sweet Crude 4 days 21.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 17.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 17.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 39.43 +0.25 +0.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 25.93 +0.00 +0.00%
Central Alberta 4 days 17.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.74 +0.04 +0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 53.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 4 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.83 +0.50 +0.75%
West Texas Sour 4 days 50.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why does US never need to have an oil production cut?
  • 9 minutes French Fuel Protests
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices
  • 10 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 58 mins Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 1 hour Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 10 hours US continues imports of Russian gas which it insists Europe should stop buying
  • 7 hours The Regime Doesn't Give Up: Rouhani Says Iran to Continue Oil Exports And Resist U.S. Economic War
  • 1 day Warren Buffett
  • 1 day Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today
  • 4 hours Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 4 hours Oil
  • 2 days WTI Heading for $60
  • 22 hours And Just Like That, Everybody Stopped Talking About $100 Oil
  • 2 days Trump administration slaps sanctions on Saudis over Khashoggi's death
  • 3 hours Plastic Myth-Busters

Breaking News:

UK Foreign Minister Goes To Iran To Discuss Nuclear Deal

Alt Text

Significant Crude Build Weighs On Oil Markets

Amid concerns of weakening global…

Alt Text

The Clock Is Ticking For China’s Oil Independence

As China continues to walk…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build

Oil prices slipped after the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Slips As Russia Mulls Production Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 19, 2018, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Russia

Russia’s energy ministry is discussing potential oil production cuts with local producers and will continue talks to come up with a position by the OPEC/non-OPEC meeting in early December, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

We discussed it and we will continue to discuss it, Russian news agency Prime quoted Novak as telling reporters today, but failed market hopes that a deal may be announced this past weekend resulted in a dramatic price slide on Monday with WTI falling below $56.

“We are in constant contact to have a position ready by December,” Novak said.

OPEC and non-OPEC partners in the production cut deal are meeting in Vienna on December 6 and 7, and speculation has intensified over the past week that the cartel and its de facto leader Saudi Arabia may be willing to make another U-turn in oil production policy and decide to cut production next year, just months after increasing output to offset expected losses from Iran and Venezuela.

Russia plans to sign a partnership agreement with OPEC, Novak said on Monday, adding that it would be discussed at the December meeting.

While Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih says that based on the OPEC+ group technical analysis, “there will need to be a reduction of supply from October levels approaching a million barrels,” reports emerged last week that Russia would rather stay out of any fresh oil production cuts led by the Saudis.

Russia—which together with Saudi Arabia and some Arab Gulf producers has been raising production since June to offset Iranian losses—saw its oil production set a new post-Soviet record high of 11.41 million bpd in October, up from 11.36 million bpd in September.

Russia’s current official position is ‘wait and see’ and not to rush into hasty decisions. There is no need to take any action to halt the decline of oil prices that started a month ago, Novak said last week.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said last week that “it is obvious that we should cooperate and we will cooperate” with OPEC, but refrained from commenting on whether there is need to reduce oil production. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices May Have Reached A Bottom
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years

Oil Rebounds After Biggest Daily Loss In 3 Years
Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

Natural Gas Prices Soar To 9-Year Highs As Cold Forecast Bites

 Non-OPEC Oil Output Soars Despite Price Slide

Non-OPEC Oil Output Soars Despite Price Slide

 Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

 Oil Prices Plunge Below $15 In Canada

Oil Prices Plunge Below $15 In Canada

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->