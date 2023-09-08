Oil Breaks Out But Stronger Dollar Caps The Rally

Beyond production, macroeconomic factors also shape oil's pricing landscape. The U.S. Dollar Index, serving as a reflection of the dollar's strength against a basket of currencies, saw an uptick. Coupled with somewhat disappointing economic data from the eurozone, where growth barely touched 0.1% against the anticipated 0.3%, it resulted in potential demand dampening for crude. A robust dollar generally makes oil, priced in dollars, more expensive for those transacting…

The ripple effects of decisions made by Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the largest oil exporters globally, are hard to ignore. Their recent move to extend voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year, comprising a cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) by Saudi Arabia and 300,000 bpd by Russia, has been influential. This decision complements the April cuts that OPEC+ producers agreed upon, which are set to run until the end of 2024. This overarching strategy of curbing supply has significant implications for oil prices globally, primarily putting an upward pressure.

The global oil market, a critical element of the world's economic engine, is currently at a pivotal junction. Recent events have caused dramatic shifts, impacting both supply and demand dynamics. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures recently bucked their steady climb, with numerous indicators pointing to demand fluctuations in the near future.

A Tug of War Between Major Producers

Economic Indicators and Their Role

Similarly, ISM non-manufacturing PMI's results, surpassing expectations, fueled investor anxieties about rate hikes and their consequent impact on the economy. This economic indicator, in conjunction with the dollar's movement, casts shadows on the future demand for oil.

Currency Dynamics and Oil Pricing

The relationship between major global currencies and oil prices is intricate. As the U.S. dollar soared to reach a peak surpassing its six-month high, other significant currencies responded. The yen dipped to a 10-month low, with the euro and the sterling weakening to their lowest in three months. This dynamic, where confidence in the U.S. economy strengthens the dollar, indirectly hikes the cost of oil for the rest of the world, further complicating demand predictions.

Market Outlooks and Expert Predictions

Every fluctuation in the oil market prompts analysts and industry experts to provide their perspectives. Concerns have been voiced about an impending decline in demand, especially with U.S. refineries soon entering their maintenance phase in September-October. With potential supply surges from geopolitical hotspots like Iran, Venezuela, and Libya, oil prices could witness downward pressure.

However, on the optimistic side, IIR Energy's recent research indicates a possible capacity enhancement by U.S. oil refiners, hinting at a positive shift in supply-demand dynamics.

Goldman Sachs Commodities Research has also offered intriguing market scenarios. A potential Saudi output deficit in Q4 could see a rise of $2 per barrel from their December 2023 projection of $86 a barrel. Furthermore, if OPEC+ decides to maintain their significant output cuts into 2024, Brent prices could soar to $107 a barrel.

Weekly Technical Analysis

Weekly October WTI Crude Oil

Trend Indicator Analysis

The main trend is up according to the weekly swing chart. The main trend will change to down if sellers take out the swing bottom at $77.59. The next target is the main top at $95.40.

Retracement Level Analysis

The contract range is $37.88 to $95.40. Its retracement zone at $66.64 to $59.85 is the major support.

The intermediate range is $95.40 to $64.42. The market is currently trading on the strong side of its retracement zone at $83.57 to $79.91, making it support.

The minor range is $64.42 to $88.08. Its retracement zone at $76.25 to $73.46 is new support.

Weekly Technical Forecast

The direction of the October WTI crude oil market the week ending September 15 is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the intermediate Fibonacci (61.8%) level at $83.57.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $83.57 will signal the presence of buyers. This could create the momentum needed to trigger an acceleration to the upside with the contract high at $95.40 the next major target price.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $83.57 will indicate the presence of sellers. This could trigger a retest of the 50% level at $79.91. If this fails then look for a test of the minor bottom at $77.59. If this level is taken out then momentum will shift to the downside with $76.25 to $73.46 the primary target area. This is a value zone so with the main trend up, new buyers are likely to step in to buy.

Short-Term Forecast: A Delicate Balance

The short-term forecast for the oil market is a delicate balance of bullish and bearish indicators. While the market benefits from the extended supply cuts from major players like Saudi Arabia and Russia, potential increases from other nations, coupled with the U.S. refinery maintenance schedules, might offset these benefits.

Fundamentally, it's imperative to understand that the oil market is influenced by a complex web of geopolitical decisions, economic indicators, and global currency dynamics. The extended voluntary cuts by major producers and the uncertain economic landscape have created a situation where investors and market participants need to tread carefully. Although recent signs tilt towards a bullish trend, with prices nudging higher, externalities like supply boosts from other nations and other macroeconomic indicators might just introduce bearish elements to the mix.

Technically, the weekly charts see plenty of room to the upside with no major resistance in the way until $95.40. However, we’re having some trouble finding a catalyst that would encourage bullish traders to chase the market higher at current price levels.

Our work suggests that bullish traders may take time out from taking out offers and play for a short-term pullback into a support area like $83.57 to $79.91.