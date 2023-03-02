JPMorgan: Russia Can Maintain Oil Production At Pre-War Levels

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.78 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.34 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.22 +0.45 +0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.778 -0.033 -1.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.684 +0.009 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.97 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 77.19 +1.59 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.684 +0.009 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.58 +0.44 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.46 +0.59 +0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.95 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph down Basra Light 457 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.34 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.97 -0.23 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.97 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.42 +0.08 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.93 +1.45 +2.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 56.44 +0.64 +1.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 79.84 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 78.09 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 75.24 +0.64 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 71.94 +0.64 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.94 +0.64 +0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 73.24 +0.64 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.19 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 71.54 +0.64 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.16 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.58 +1.37 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.88 -7.37 -10.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Deutsche Bank Tightens Lending Criteria For Coal Firms

Oil Prices Climb But Remain On Course For A Fourth Consecutive Monthly Loss

Oil Prices Climb But Remain On Course For A Fourth Consecutive Monthly Loss

Despite climbing slightly on Tuesday…

Russia Is Intent On Defending Its Oil Market Share In India

Russia Is Intent On Defending Its Oil Market Share In India

Russia has managed to become…

UK Oil And Gas Industry Warns Windfall Tax Will Hurt Energy Security

UK Oil And Gas Industry Warns Windfall Tax Will Hurt Energy Security

The UK oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

JPMorgan: Russia Can Maintain Oil Production At Pre-War Levels

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 02, 2023, 7:30 AM CST
  • JPMorgan believes Russia will be able to maintain its oil production at pre-war levels of 10.8 million barrels per day.
  • The bank believes Russia’s oil product exports will likely drop by 300,000 bpd due to the EU embargo on imports of Russian fuels.
  • Growing demand from both India and China will help to maintain Russian oil production, but it is unlikely to return to pre-Covid levels.

Russia will likely manage to keep its oil production around the levels from before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thanks to solid demand for Russia’s crude oil in India and China, JPMorgan said on Thursday.

“We believe Russia will be able to maintain its oil production at pre-war levels of 10.8 mbd (million barrels a day) but will have difficulties getting back to peak pre-COVID volumes of 11.3 mbd,” Reuters quoted the Wall Street bank as saying.  

Still, Russia could struggle to divert part of its oil product exports away from Europe, after the EU embargo on imports of Russian fuels came into effect on February 5, according to JPMorgan.

Seaborne oil product shipments from Russia are set to decline by around 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to “lows last seen in May 2022,” the bank said.

Before the embargo, Europe was a key destination for Russia’s fuel exports and took in more than 600,000 bpd of Russian oil products.

This month, Russia is voluntarily cutting its oil production by 500,000 bpd as a result of the Western sanctions and the price cap on Russian crude oil.  

The Russian production cut could be “a sign that Moscow may be struggling to place all of its barrels,” or “may be an attempt to shore up oil prices,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Oil Market Report for February. 

The attempt at an oil-price boost has failed so far—prices have been pressured in recent weeks by signs that the Fed could raise interest rates to a higher endpoint and hold them there for longer to fight sticky inflation. 

Russian crude oil and petroleum product exports held strong in February, with oil producers managing to export 7.32 million bpd of crude oil and oil products in February, according to Kpler data.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Hit Record High In 2022
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?
Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build
Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China
Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

Shell Considered Relocating To The U.S. In Pursuit Of Higher Value

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com