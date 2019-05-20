OPEC+ Top Priority: Don’t Crash Oil Prices

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.50 +0.29 +0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.28 +0.31 +0.43%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.686 -0.013 -0.48%
Mars US 3 hours 68.65 +0.09 +0.13%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.57 -0.04 -0.06%
Urals 22 hours 70.16 -0.25 -0.36%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.02 -0.66 -0.92%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.02 -0.66 -0.92%
Bonny Light 22 hours 73.60 +0.02 +0.03%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.57 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.686 -0.013 -0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 72.46 +0.46 +0.64%
Murban 4 days 73.62 +0.28 +0.38%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 65.65 -0.56 -0.85%
Basra Light 4 days 74.00 -0.20 -0.27%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 72.76 -0.79 -1.07%
Bonny Light 22 hours 73.60 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 22 hours 73.60 +0.02 +0.03%
Girassol 22 hours 73.38 +0.10 +0.14%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.57 -0.04 -0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 45.08 +0.27 +0.60%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.82 +0.05 +0.10%
Canadian Condensate 87 days 59.67 +0.05 +0.08%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 63.37 +0.05 +0.08%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.42 +0.05 +0.09%
Peace Sour 3 days 53.22 +0.05 +0.09%
Peace Sour 3 days 53.22 +0.05 +0.09%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 58.32 +0.05 +0.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 62.02 +0.05 +0.08%
Central Alberta 3 days 55.17 +0.05 +0.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.02 -0.66 -0.92%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 22 hours 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.21 +1.01 +1.40%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 57.05 +0.34 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 61.00 +0.34 +0.56%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 61.00 +0.34 +0.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.41 -0.11 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 6 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 9 minutes Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 13 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 1 hour California's Oil Industry Collapses Despite Shale Boom
  • 6 hours Knock-Knock: Aircraft Carrier Seen As Barometer Of Tensions With Iran
  • 10 hours The Consequences: Full-Blown Trade War Will Push World Towards Recession
  • 13 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer
  • 13 hours Greenpeace Blocks BP HQ
  • 7 hours Australian Voters Reject 'Climate Change' Politicians
  • 2 hours Shale to be profitable in 2019!!!
  • 5 hours UK Needs New Wind Turbines
  • 4 hours Will Canada drop Liberals, vote in Conservatives?
  • 10 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 11 hours Did Saudi Arabia pull a "Jussie Smollett" and fake an attack on themselves to justify indiscriminate bombing on Yemen city population ?
  • 16 hours Shell ‘to have commercial wind farms’ by early 2020s
  • 14 hours California Threatens Ban on ICE Cars
  • 11 hours 6 Ways to Fight Climate Change
  • 7 hours Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US

Breaking News:

Energy Companies Top U.S. Revenue Per Employee Ranking

Alt Text

Canada’s Pipeline Crisis Isn’t All Bad For Investors

Canadian drillers that find themselves…

Alt Text

California Threatens Gasoline Car Ban

California might ban gasoline-powered cars…

Alt Text

OPEC Oil Output Sees Small Dip In April Despite Deep Cuts

Crude oil production in the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

OPEC+ Top Priority: Don’t Crash Oil Prices

By Nick Cunningham - May 20, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
oil pumpjacks

OPEC+ is considering increasing production in the second half of 2019, as the oil market tightens following a series of major outages.

OPEC+ met in Jeddah over the weekend to assess the state of the oil market and discuss the group’s plans for the rest of the year. The technical meeting comes ahead of the highly-anticipated June meeting in Vienna, where the coalition is expected to finalize its plans. 

In Jeddah, however, OPEC and its partners examined a few scenarios. Saudi Arabia and others within OPEC reportedly want to keep the cuts in place while Russia is more eager to loosen the curtailments.

According to Reuters, Saudi Arabia and Russia are mulling two options, both of which consist of higher output. The first option would consist of reducing the agreed upon cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) to just 0.9 mb/d going forward.

The second option would call for ending over-compliance with the 1.2-mb/d curtailment. Saudi Arabia’s deeper than required cuts and the (involuntary) outages in Iran and Venezuela would be compensated for with more barrels from elsewhere. This plan would roughly translate into a production increase of 0.8 mb/d.

But while the second option could lead to more supply on the market, it would still officially maintain the 1.2-mb/d level, which OPEC is loath to change. Top officials from the Gulf States have balked at the proposal to lower the headline cut from 1.2 to 0.9 mb/d. “I don’t think easing the cuts is a good option,” said Emirati energy minister Suhail al-Mazroui, according to the Wall Street Journal. They’d rather just bring over-compliance back into alignment.

Related: The Single Most Bullish Indicator For Oil

When you think about it for a second, the differences of opinion between Russia and Saudi Arabia are logical. The Saudi preference would be to roll over the cuts, but if it had to agree to a change, it would prefer the plan that calls for reducing the over-compliance. That makes sense since Saudi Arabia is the one over-complying; agreeing to this option would allow the Saudis to enjoy the benefit of increasing production. Russia, instead, wants the overall cuts to be lowered from 1.2 mb/d to 0.9 mb/d, which would presumably offer more room for them to hike output.

To be sure, however, the group has not agreed on anything just yet. The obvious thing to do at this point is to simply wait for another month before taking action. “It is critical that we don’t make hasty decisions – given the conflicting data, the complexity involved, and the evolving situation,” al-Falih said. The oil market outlook is “quite foggy,” given the weakening demand picture but the threats to supply.

Oil prices have rose by more than 30 percent this year, evidence that the cuts have succeeded in tightening the market. But there are two elephants in the room: Supply outages and the potential for an economic downturn.

U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela have led to severe disruptions in those countries, and military conflict is not out of the question. The potential for a price spike is real.

However, the U.S.-China trade war could magnify the economic deceleration that was already underway. Speculators have grown more bearish, selling off net-long positions in the most recent data release, a sign of growing pessimism around the global economy.

Oil is being pulled in both directions.

Meanwhile, some of the data is confusing. Inventories have narrowed sharply, but haven’t moved much in recent months. And in the U.S., inventories have actually increased. This data clearly worries the Gulf States, who fear another price collapse if they agree to increase production.

Related: On The Cusp Of War: Why Iran Won’t Fold

Yet, other indicators are more bullish. The Brent futures curve is in a rather steep state of backwardation, while the physical market seems tight with certain benchmarks rising amid supply tightness. “We have now reached the stage where crude differentials globally and across all slates are strong,’’ Greg Newman, co-CEO of Onyx Commodities, told Bloomberg last week. “There is only one conclusion: the prompt market is short of oil. With the current situation, the outright price should continue to strengthen until demand suffers.”

Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters that there is more work to be done. “This second half, our preference is to maintain production management to keep inventories on their way declining gradually, softly but certainly declining towards normal levels,” he told reporters. He said that Saudi Arabia “isn’t fooled” by oil prices at $70 per barrel. He still sees weakness in the market.

Even Russia seemed to suggest that production increases were contingent on strong demand. “Today, we are looking at various options [for the second half of 2019] including softening the production levels,” Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak told reporters. “If there is a growth in demand, we are ready to consider and mitigate those parameters, a partial recovery of production,” he said.

The upshot is that while OPEC+ is considering a few options to increase production in the second half of 2019, the group will be much more hesitant to do so over fears of a rerun of 2018 when prices crashed.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Overlooked Factor That Could Send Oil To $50
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner

Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner
Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

 Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

 No, The Oil Glut Hasn’t Disappeared

No, The Oil Glut Hasn’t Disappeared

 The Fear Factor Is Back For Oil

The Fear Factor Is Back For Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com