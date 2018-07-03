OPEC Losing Control After Libya Outages

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55 mins 74.14 +0.20 +0.27%
Brent Crude 21 mins 77.85 +0.55 +0.71%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.870 +0.008 +0.28%
Mars US 24 hours 71.44 -0.81 -1.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.28 -0.41 -0.54%
Urals 2 days 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 69.20 +0.48 +0.70%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.870 +0.008 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.08 -0.25 -0.33%
Murban 2 days 78.33 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.52 -1.36 -1.82%
Basra Light 2 days 75.07 -2.63 -3.38%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.14 -1.28 -1.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Girassol 2 days 76.86 -1.21 -1.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.28 -0.41 -0.54%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 46.98 -3.44 -6.82%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.69 -0.21 -0.44%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.14 -0.21 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 2 days 70.44 -0.21 -0.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 65.19 -0.21 -0.32%
Peace Sour 2 days 65.19 -0.21 -0.32%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 75.94 -0.21 -0.28%
Central Alberta 2 days 65.94 -0.21 -0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 79.47 +0.63 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 2 days 67.89 -0.21 -0.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.84 -0.21 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.84 -0.21 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.39 -0.21 -0.30%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Buena Vista 5 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 13 minutes Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 21 minutes "The Gasoline Car Is a Car With a Future"
  • 7 hours What Happens if US Pulls Out of WTO?
  • 5 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 9 hours Is Libya the current Iran for oil markets?
  • 7 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 5 hours Trump Says Nuclear Talks With North Korea "Going Well"
  • 2 hours Can We Talk About Tariffs?
  • 13 hours Tesla Hits Model 3 Manufacturing Milestone
  • 20 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 16 hours Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 11 hours Obrador Wins in Mexico
  • 9 hours First Battery-Powered Mine
  • 20 hours Pound And Euro Fall Again, Dollar Strength Hits EM
  • 20 hours Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans

Breaking News:

U.S. Subpoenas Oil Trader Glencore In Corruption Probe

Alt Text

Global Energy Consumption Soars To New Heights

The new BP Statistical Review…

Alt Text

WTI-Brent Spread Narrows On Canada Oil Crisis

The spread between WTI and…

Alt Text

Mexico’s New President Has The Energy Sector On Edge

Andrés Manuel López Obrador won…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

OPEC Losing Control After Libya Outages

By Tom Kool - Jul 03, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Oil

Russia and Saudi Arabia are rushing to calm oil markets following a new set of outages in Libya. 

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

- The EIA predicts that gasoline prices in the U.S. have already peaked and will gradually decline over the course of 2018. The high point was in late May when the national average hit $2.96 per gallon. The EIA notes that gasoline prices tend to peak in the summer when demand is at its strongest point and more expensive summer fuel blends are required.

- The EIA predicts gasoline prices to fall to $2.84/gallon by September and to $2.68/gallon by December.

- However, the short-term outlook seems to ignore the growing number of crude oil supply outages around the world, which is driving up oil prices.

- There is always a several month lag between changes in oil prices and changes in prices at the pump. But WTI is back to a three-year high, which likely means that gasoline prices are set to rise in the coming weeks, defying the EIA forecast.

Market Movers

• The state of Rhode Island is suing several oil majors over their role in fueling climate change, which is damaging the state’s coastline. The lawsuit targets ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), BP (NYSE: BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX).

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI)  reiterated its production guidance for this year (10 to 12 percent growth) after a fire at its storage tank in Texas. The shut-in production that was affected by the fire will be restored.

BP (NYSE: BP)  said it began operations at the $28 billion Shah Deniz 2 gas pipeline in Azerbaijan to supply gas to Turkey and to other parts of Europe. The project is the first subsea development in the Caspian Sea.

Tuesday July 3, 2018

Oil prices surged in early trading on Tuesday as the supply outages in Libya began to take center stage, but Saudi Arabia and Russia quickly moved to calm markets. The loss of 850,000 bpd nearly offsets all of what OPEC+ plans on adding to the market, although it remains to be seen how high Saudi Arabia plans on going unilaterally. For now, the oil market is looking tighter by the day, and Brent is within striking distance of $80 per barrel.

OPEC production rises in June. Saudi Arabia ramped up production in June ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, pushing the group’s overall output to 32.32 million barrels per day (mb/d), according to Reuters, an increase of 320,000 bpd from May. That puts OPEC’s production level at its highest point since January 2018. The increase came from a massive increase in production from Saudi Arabia, which pushed output close to a record high at 10.70 mb/d. The enormous increase of from May levels from Saudi Arabia was offset by outages in Libya and declines in Venezuela. “We are entering the second half of the year with a huge amount of uncertainty surrounding the supply side of the equation,” Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM, told Reuters. “Depending on your belief you could just as easily bet on $100 as $60 by the end of the year.” Related: Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Oil dips on Monday on Trump tweet, rises on Tuesday. Over the weekend President Trump tweeted that OPEC would add 2 mb/d of new supply, a statement that confused the oil market. The White House had to walk back that comment, issuing a statement that said that the Saudi King merely told Trump that there was 2 mb/d of spare capacity that could be called upon if needed. Nevertheless, Trump’s tweet led to a dip in oil prices on Monday as traders tried to figure out if Saudi Arabia planned on adding more oil than expected. In early trading on Tuesday, however, it seemed that expectations of a wave of supply subsided, with traders refocusing on the outages in Libya and Canada. WTI and Brent jumped more than 1 percent in early trading before falling back again.

Caribbean refinery to restart ahead of IMO regulations. An old shuttered refinery on the island of St. Croix will restart operations in 2019, leading to the production of 150,000 bpd of low-sulfur fuels ahead of sulfur regulations from the International Maritime Organization that take effect in 2020.

Conoco on temporary retreat from Permian. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is redeploying assets away from the Permian to other shale basins as the West Texas shale fields have become too crowded and takeaway capacity is all but maxed out. “Production has come on quicker in the Permian Basin, because the rigs were ramped up a lot faster than we would have thought maybe a year or a year and a half ago,” Conoco CEO Ryan Lance told the FT. “We have other opportunities to go spend our capital,” Lance said. “And I am not sure it makes sense to drill into that headwind.” Still, he noted that the pause on Conoco’s activity in the Permian will be temporary.

Libya loses 850,000 bpd because of port outages. The internal battle for control of Libya’s main crude oil export terminals has led to the National Oil Corp. to declare force majeure on loadings from the Zueitina and Hariga ports on Monday, leading to the disruption of 850,000 bpd. The sudden outage sent shockwaves through the oil market. “Oil bulls seem to have returned after Libya suspended oil exports from two key ports,” Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at futures brokerage FXTM, told Reuters. “If Libya’s oil doesn’t return fast to the market it will be an important test to OPEC’s spare capacity, especially given that output from Venezuela and Iran is expected to fall significantly in the next couple of months,” he added.

Steep backwardation for WTI. The outage of 360,000 bpd from Syncrude Canada has led to a spike in WTI prices, raising fears of adequate short-term supply. The outage has also led to a sharp narrowing of the WTI discount relative to Brent, forcing the two benchmarks to converge. Moreover, the front-month WTI futures contract is now trading at an incredible $2-per-barrel premium to WTI two months out. The steep backwardation is an indication of market tightness.

Morgan Stanley hikes oil price forecast by $7.50 per barrel. Morgan Stanley increased its forecast for Brent oil prices by $7.50 per barrel to $85, on expectations of more outages from Angola, Iran and Libya. The investment bank is holding an $85-per-barrel target for the next 12 months.

Related: This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

Russia stepping up oil production. Russian oil companies are “priming the pumps to significantly boost crude output this summer,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Russia suggested it could add 200,000 bpd from current levels, although independent estimates of what Russia can achieve vary.

Iran sees widespread protests. Protests have erupted again on Iranian streets, as economic and political grievances mount. The Trump administration is trying to tighten the noose by cutting down Iranian oil exports, but much of the discontent is homegrown. There is disagreement over whether aggressive confrontation from the U.S. will weaken or strengthen hardliners in the Iranian regime.

Tesla hits production milestone. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) finally hit its production goal of 5,000 Model 3 units per week. Elon Musk said output would rise to 6,000 per week in July. “I think we just became a real car company,” Musk wrote in an email to employees.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

BREAKING: New Tech Just Unlocked A Trillion Barrels Of Oil
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?
This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

 Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

 Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com