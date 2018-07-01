The Most Important Geopolitical Meeting This Year

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 74.15 +0.70 +0.95%
Brent Crude 2 days 79.23 +1.62 +2.09%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.924 -0.016 -0.54%
Mars US 2 days 72.25 +1.05 +1.47%
Opec Basket 5 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
Urals 3 days 75.23 +4.14 +5.82%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Mexican Basket 4 days 67.08 +0.15 +0.22%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.924 -0.016 -0.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 75.33 +0.65 +0.87%
Murban 3 days 78.43 +0.55 +0.71%
Iran Heavy 3 days 74.88 +1.91 +2.62%
Basra Light 3 days 77.70 +1.71 +2.25%
Saharan Blend 3 days 78.42 +1.93 +2.52%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Bonny Light 3 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Girassol 3 days 78.07 +1.69 +2.21%
Opec Basket 5 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 46.45 -0.06 -0.13%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.45 +0.69 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 74.65 +0.69 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 4 days 69.95 +0.69 +1.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 64.70 +0.69 +1.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 64.70 +0.69 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 69.45 +0.69 +1.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 75.45 +0.69 +0.92%
Central Alberta 4 days 65.45 +0.69 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Giddings 3 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 5 days 78.84 +1.70 +2.20%
West Texas Sour 3 days 68.10 +0.70 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 3 days 72.05 +0.70 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 3 days 72.05 +0.70 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.60 +0.70 +1.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 63.75 +0.75 +1.19%
Buena Vista 4 days 81.96 +0.69 +0.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 11 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 18 minutes Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 7 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 16 hours Can We Talk About Tariffs?
  • 2 days After Paris agreement next is WTO? Treasury Chief Mnuchin Slams Report That Trump Wants To Exit WTO
  • 2 days EU Leaders Reach Migration Deal
  • 6 hours Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 23 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 17 hours Canada Wants To Be Clean LNG Producer
  • 3 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 2 days Michigan Town Bans Wind Farms
  • 23 hours Russia to become member of OPEC. Possible?
  • 19 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Lloyd's of London excludes coal
  • 16 hours Possible effects: Tarrif Would Make The Toyota Camry $1,800 More Expensive To Build
  • 19 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase

Breaking News:

Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

Alt Text

Can Saudi Arabia Prevent The Next Oil Shock?

Oil markets reacted in a…

Alt Text

Venezuela Could Default In The Next 48 Hours

After failing to make a…

Alt Text

The OPEC Deal Isn’t Dead Yet

The OPEC production cut deal…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Most Important Geopolitical Meeting This Year

By Vanand Meliksetian - Jul 01, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Trump Putin

Relations between the United States and Russia have deteriorated dramatically over the years due to Moscow’s intervention in neighbouring Ukraine and its annexation of Crimea. This change in foreign policy has some analysts talking about a ‘new cold war'. Moscow's participation and support for President Assad of Syria put Russian interest and soldiers against America’s. One of the reasons the intervention took place during the height of the Ukraine crisis was the Kremlin’s intention to reduce the effectiveness of the isolationist policy of the West vis-à-vis Russia by making itself indispensable for solving the crisis.

The alleged meddling of Moscow in the American presidential elections of 2016 created a political minefield for President Donald Trump when trying to meet with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Although they have spoken several times on the fringes of international events such as the G20 gathering in 2017, an official bilateral visit has not yet been organised. Recent developments, however, have provided an opening for both leaders. Besides the civil war in Syria and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, coordination in the energy domain has proven to be another reason for communication.

The recent unilateral withdrawal of the United States as a signatory to the JCPOA, or the Iran Nuclear Deal, requires the cooperation of major energy producers to absorb the shocks of Trump’s decision. In order to isolate Iran and deprive it of financial resources, it is imperative for the U.S. administration to reduce the export of Iranian oil. However, as Iran is a major exporter of oil with 2,6 million barrels/day, withholding the world’s markets this amount in the current situation, will seriously increase prices. With midterm elections on the horizon for 2018, President Trump fears higher prices for the summer driving season will negatively affect support for Republican candidates.

Enter the fray Russia and OPEC. Although the U.S. president has lambasted OPEC for “artificially increasing the price of oil”, cooperation with other major producers is the only viable alternative for the U.S. administration to keep prices in check while isolating Iran. The U.S. apparently has quietly asked Saudi Arabia and some other producers of OPEC to increase production with 1 million barrels/day. Related: The European Nation Turning Its Back On Russian Gas

It is in Riyadh’s interest that the prices remain as high as possible as it would provide highly needed revenues and it would ensure the maximum result on the coming IPO of 5% of the national Saudi Aramco oil company. Saudi Arabia, however, seems to have listened to the heeded calls and advice from partners and allies. During the meeting this June in Vienna, OPEC in cooperation of non-members such as Russia and Mexico agreed to increase the daily production with one million barrels/day.

Just days after the agreement to boost oil production, U.S. energy secretary Rick Perry is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart energy minister Alexander Novak at the World Gas Conference. It is expected that the U.S. will discuss cooperation in light of sanctions kicking in this summer for Iranian oil exports. Moscow welcomes cooperation with Washington as it proofs the indispensable position of Russia in world affairs.

Furthermore, a cooperation of some sorts between the two countries is a good precursor for the upcoming meeting between the Russian and American presidents on 16th of July in Helsinki. National security advisor John Bolton has met with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on 26 June in Moscow in order to discuss a meeting between Trump and Putin and its possible content. Coordination in the energy domain could pave the way for the upcoming visit.

Unlike other partners, the modest bilateral trade and the corresponding deficit between the U.S. with Russia, respectively $24 and $10 billion in 2017, will most likely not lead to a trade war. Therefore, Moscow could make use of the opportunity to improve relations with Washington in areas of agreement while lacking serious imperatives such as trade.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?
Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

 The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Stagnating Production

Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Stagnating Production

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com