What Trump’s Tweet Actually Means For Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 74.18 +0.24 +0.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.65 +0.35 +0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.860 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 3 hours 71.44 -0.81 -1.12%
Opec Basket 6 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
Urals 20 hours 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.33 +1.38 +1.82%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.33 +1.38 +1.82%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Mexican Basket 4 days 68.72 +1.64 +2.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.860 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 75.08 -0.25 -0.33%
Murban 20 hours 78.33 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 73.52 -1.36 -1.82%
Basra Light 20 hours 75.07 -2.63 -3.38%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 77.14 -1.28 -1.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Girassol 20 hours 76.86 -1.21 -1.55%
Opec Basket 6 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 48.37 -2.05 -4.07%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 47.90 +1.45 +3.12%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.15 +0.70 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 75.35 +0.70 +0.94%
Sweet Crude 4 days 70.65 +0.70 +1.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 65.40 +0.70 +1.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 65.40 +0.70 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 70.15 +0.70 +1.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 76.15 +0.70 +0.93%
Central Alberta 4 days 66.15 +0.70 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 77.33 +1.38 +1.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Giddings 4 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.47 +0.63 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 67.89 -0.21 -0.31%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 71.84 -0.21 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 71.84 -0.21 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 70.39 -0.21 -0.30%
Kansas Common 4 days 64.50 +0.75 +1.18%
Buena Vista 4 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes Can We Talk About Tariffs?
  • 16 minutes Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 25 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 1 hour Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 16 hours Geopolitics and Russia The Ignored Scandal
  • 20 mins Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 9 hours Canada Hits $13 BN Of US Goods With New Tariffs
  • 7 hours are we looking at yet another million barrel /day decline in production?
  • 2 days Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 7 hours Tesla Hits Model 3 Manufacturing Milestone
  • 11 hours Pound And Euro Fall Again, Dollar Strength Hits EM
  • 38 mins Is Libya the current Iran for oil markets?
  • 31 mins US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 7 hours Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 2 days Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase

Breaking News:

India Has Back-Up Plans In Case Of Complete Iranian Oil Cut-off

Alt Text

Iran Hints At Compromise To Raise Oil Output

Iran has hinted that it…

Alt Text

This Country Just Started Pumping Oil For The First Time Ever

The East-African country of Ethiopia…

Alt Text

Iran Blames OPEC For Vague Output Agreement

Over the weekend, Tehran doubled…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

What Trump’s Tweet Actually Means For Oil

By Cyril Widdershoven - Jul 02, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Trump stage

After a weekend of turmoil, largely caused by President Trump’s twitter diplomacy, the international oil cartel could soon be facing a new crisis.

As previously reported, Saudi Arabia and Iran have been on a collision course since the recent OPEC+ Vienna meeting. Tehran has openly opposed the OPEC+ oil production increase, but was willing to compromise based on an understanding that OPEC members wouldn't fall below a 100 percent compliance rate in the existing agreement. At the same time, Saudi Arabia, the largest spare production capacity holder, seemed to be reluctant to flood the market right away. A consensus was found in which OPEC members could produce more by filling the gaps in supply caused by the U.S. sanctions on Iran and falling Venezuelan production.

But supply disruptions have been far greater than OPEC had originally prepared for, with the recent force majeur in Libya being an example of that. Some analysts believed that a small OPEC increase would be enough to stabilize the market, without putting extreme pressure on prices. In their opinion, Saudi spare capacity, alongside the U.S. shale oil boom should have been enough to counter any mishap in the market.

This narrative was taken as a fact by the mainstream media and Western political leaders, with Trump being one of its main supporters. The idea of ever increasing U.S. shale oil production which would help balance out the markets was supported by the myth of U.S. energy independency and global energy dominance.

OPEC was considered a caretaker that would only be used once all other options ran out. But Washington’s dream of energy dependence, dominating the global oil market, has evaporated with a tweet of less than 100 words. Trump’s ill-advised tweet indicating that he had asked Saudi King Salman to raise production by 2 million bpd can be seen as an admission of the U.S.' dependence on OPEC. It can be read as the President officially admiting that the U.S. is NOT able to counter the expected removal of Iran’s oil export volumes with its own shale production boom. In order to mitigate the damage, the U.S. State Department soon responded with its own assessment of the phone-call between the two leaders. Related: Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Saudi reactions until now have been muted. Officials have reiterated that Trump’s views are being noted as a U.S. concern, but decisions are being made from within OPEC, not by outsiders. Still, volatility has shot up, resulting in doubts on all fronts about the stability of OPEC as a group, the viability of the Vienna agreement, the role of Iran and the overall spare production capacity available on the markets. This doubt over spare production capacity is now sure to be an unexpected boon for speculators.

A deal within OPEC is needed soon, to counter the possibility of a real price hike, as millions of barrels per day of oil are expected to leave the market before the end of 2018. In fact, crunch time may have already arrrived, with Libyan oil production constraints growing and the specter of a prolonged Libya-wide war pushing still more uncertainty. The OPEC+ deal from Vienna already seems irrelevant, not just due to the Iranian hardline opposition but due to geopolitical developments.

The first priority at present will need to be to counter unrest in the market, and fill up any supply gap caused by Libya. At the same time, OPEC’s Secretary General Barkindo and OPEC chairman Mazrouei need to find a solution to prevent Iran from hijacking the market. Tehran has already been calling for a possible emergency meeting. If this comes to fruition within the next 6-8 weeks, prices will be shooting through the roof. Iran is also facing another issue, with internal unrest destabilizing the country. The only financial life-line for the Islamic Republic seems to be oil and gas. Analysts should keep an eye on these reports, as it will fuel the confrontation within OPEC for sure.

Still, the only way at present to be clear about oil politics is maybe to be a Twitter addict. Trump’s usage of this internet phenomena is already causing havoc. What is notable, however, is that by blaming OPEC for manipulating the oil market, the U.S. president appears to be admitting that shale oil is still not the power player it is depicted as being. The long-term future of shale oil was already in doubt, and Trump's latest tweet just adds fuel to that fire. The U.S. blaming OPEC for pushing oil prices up is somewhat ironic in itself, and the largest short-term catalyst for oil prices has been the leaving of the Iran deal by the U.S. If analysts are to read Trump's latest tweet as an admission that U.S. shale is unable to make up for the loss of Iranian oil, prices will be given yet another boost. Related: Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Stagnating Production

At the same time, Trump's latest actions could be undermining OPEC. By emphasizing the power and importance of the oil cartel, OPEC is being forced to show its cards. Saudi Arabia has been pushed into a corner, as they are now the one source that most observers will be watching to bring more production online. The need for additional volumes is clear. In the coming weeks, Riyadh will need to open up every resource, valve and storage tank, to keep up the dream of a well-supplied oil market, whatever happens. If they can’t manage to do this, Saudi Arabia and OPEC could be about to face a broader crisis. A shortage on the supply side is not what all parties are currently vying for. Prices should stabilize around $75-85 per barrel, leaving enough room for economic growth. Trump’s tweet has now broken this $85 per barrel upper limit.

U.S. shale oil is most probably smiling, as their production horizon is short-term based. A quick buck is better than long-term supply security. For OPEC, Russia and the global economy, a stable price is a necessity. Trump’s tweets, however, are causing total destruction, including for his own voters looking for lower gasoline prices.

By Cyril Widdershoven of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

India Folds Under Pressure, Halts Iranian Oil Imports

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Won’t Bring 2 Million Bpd Online
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?
Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

 The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

 Why Oil Prices Are Surging

Why Oil Prices Are Surging

 Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Stagnating Production

Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Stagnating Production

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com