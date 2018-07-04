The Most Overlooked Renewable Energy Source

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 74.33 +0.19 +0.26%
Brent Crude 3 hours 78.24 +0.48 +0.62%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.875 +0.005 +0.17%
Mars US 23 hours 71.14 -0.30 -0.42%
Opec Basket 16 hours 74.62 -0.66 -0.88%
Urals 2 days 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Louisiana Light 3 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.92 -0.59 -0.76%
Mexican Basket 16 hours 68.96 -0.24 -0.35%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.875 +0.005 +0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.38 -0.70 -0.93%
Murban 2 days 77.63 -0.70 -0.89%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.68 -0.84 -1.14%
Basra Light 2 days 75.52 +0.45 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.36 -0.78 -1.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.92 -0.59 -0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.92 -0.59 -0.76%
Girassol 2 days 76.02 -0.84 -1.09%
Opec Basket 16 hours 74.62 -0.66 -0.88%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 46.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 47.94 +0.04 +0.08%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 68.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 75.14 -0.21 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 3 days 69.74 -0.91 -1.29%
Peace Sour 3 days 65.94 +0.54 +0.83%
Peace Sour 3 days 65.94 +0.54 +0.83%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 69.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.94 -0.21 -0.28%
Central Alberta 3 days 65.94 -0.21 -0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Giddings 2 days 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.54 +0.07 +0.09%
West Texas Sour 2 days 68.09 +0.20 +0.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.04 +0.20 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.04 +0.20 +0.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.59 +0.20 +0.28%
Kansas Common 16 hours 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
Buena Vista 6 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Iran Close Hormuz?
  • 11 minutes Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 19 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 58 mins US lifting ban on ZTE
  • 5 mins Trump Pressed Aides On Venezuela Invasion, US Official Says
  • 2 hours Trump was right-AT&T has increased the prices
  • 5 hours Ahead Of Summit: NATO Allies Defend Their Military Spending In the Face of President Trump's Criticism
  • 8 hours Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 11 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 2 hours All New Cars Sold In The U.S. Will Cost More If The Administration Imposes An Auto Tariff.
  • 11 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 4 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 3 hours Finland Confirms Coal Exit Ahead of Schedule in 2029
  • 2 hours Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 13 hours What Happens if US Pulls Out of WTO?
  • 14 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base

Breaking News:

Oil Tycoon Batista Gets 30 Years In Jail

Alt Text

OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

A successful OPEC agreement in…

Alt Text

The Bullish Truth Of OPEC’s Agreement

There has been a relatively…

Alt Text

This Is Aramco’s Spare Production Capacity

Saudi Aramco has claimed that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Most Overlooked Renewable Energy Source

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 04, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Hydrogen Toyota

Battery-powered electric vehicles have been stealing the spotlight from fuel cell vehicle technology, despite the fact that the latter has been around for a decade or two longer than battery EVs.

Fuel cell vehicles are powered by the most abundant element in the Universe and the Solar System—hydrogen. But technology costs and the handling of hydrogen, as well as high upfront investment costs for hydrogen station infrastructure, have been the major roadblocks to hydrogen-powered cars.

Now the global race to reduce carbon emissions and use sustainable energy has rekindled the debate on whether fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) can carve out a niche in the ‘green mobility’ market and overcome the cost and scale challenges to become a player in the energy transition.

In recent years, many hydrogen energy initiatives and projects have emerged. Legacy automakers have unveiled hydrogen-powered cars and concept vehicles. An oil major has launched a project to install an electrolyser to produce hydrogen at one of its refinery complexes. There are government and global CEO initiatives that support hydrogen energy and hydrogen-powered vehicles to become a meaningful part of the energy transition.

Energy storage and clean fuel company ITM Power partnered last year with Shell for a joint project to install a 10-MW electrolyser to produce hydrogen at the Wesseling refinery site within the Rheinland Refinery Complex in Germany. The two companies also teamed up earlier this year to open a hydrogen fueling station at one of the UK’s busiest service stations.

ITM Power is also a partner in the Surf’N’Turf project in Orkney, a group of islands off the northeastern coast of Scotland. The project, which has the financial support of the European Commission and Scottish authorities, uses surplus electricity produced from tidal and wind power and converts it into hydrogen by splitting water. The compressed hydrogen is transported by ship to a fuel cell in Kirkwall where it makes electricity on demand. Related: Mexico’s New President Has The Energy Sector On Edge

With abundant tidal and wind resources, the potential for renewable hydrogen production in Scotland is huge, and Scotland can and must do more in hydrogen energy production, energy consultant Dick Winchester writes for Energy Voice.

Hydrogen technology for vehicles is another area in which the Universe’s most abundant element can help the energy transition.

Fuel cell vehicles have more range and refill faster than charging a battery EVs (BEVs), but FCEVs and related technology and infrastructure is more expensive than battery-powered ones.

Still, automotive companies have not ruled out fuel cell technology as unviable and are still working on FCEVs.

According to KPMG’s Global Automotive Executive Survey 2018, “Fuel cell electric vehicles have replaced battery electric vehicles as this year’s #1 key trend until 2025.”

According to more than 900 automotive executives surveyed, there will not be a single solitary drivetrain technology by 2040—executives project an almost even split by 2040: BEVs at 26 percent, FCEVs at 25 percent, internal combustion engine (ICEs) at 25 percent, and hybrids at 24 percent.

And carmakers have not given up on fuel cell technology.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled this week its Concept Sprinter F-CELL van, which can open opportunities for commercial use.

“The potential of this technology is undisputed. That applies above all to comparatively large vans with a need for long range and short refuelling times,” said Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Japan’s Toyota said in May that it is expanding mass production of fuel cell stacks and of high-pressure hydrogen tanks as it aims for annual sales of FCEVs to top 30,000 units globally from around 2020. Toyota—which launched a mass-produced fuel cell sedan, the Mirai, in December 2014—plans to expand its FCEV product range and to continue to look for ways to reduce cost. Related: Taiwan Doubles Down On U.S. LNG

Under a deal with Seven-Eleven Japan, Toyota also plans to use a newly developed small fuel cell truck in Seven-Eleven’s distribution process.

Hyundai Motor and Audi said last month that they had struck a multi-year patent cross-licensing agreement, covering a broad range of FCEV components and technologies.

Beyond passenger and commercial vehicles, there’s even an ambitious project for a world’s first hydrogen fuel cell technology in a passenger ferry, in the United States.

Globally, cost and scale issues must be overcome if hydrogen is to enable cleaner energy generation and cleaner transportation. The Hydrogen Council—an industry-led effort to develop the hydrogen economy—says that hydrogen could meet 18 percent of the world’s final energy demand in 2050, if governments, industry, and investors increase and coordinate efforts to remove cost and scale barriers.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC Losing Control After Libya Outages
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?
This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

 Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com