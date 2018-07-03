Taiwan Doubles Down On U.S. LNG

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 74.13 +0.19 +0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.77 +0.47 +0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.869 +0.007 +0.24%
Mars US 21 hours 71.44 -0.81 -1.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.28 -0.41 -0.54%
Urals 2 days 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 69.20 +0.48 +0.70%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.869 +0.007 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.08 -0.25 -0.33%
Murban 2 days 78.33 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.52 -1.36 -1.82%
Basra Light 2 days 75.07 -2.63 -3.38%
Saharan Blend 2 days 77.14 -1.28 -1.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Girassol 2 days 76.86 -1.21 -1.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.28 -0.41 -0.54%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.04 -4.38 -8.69%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.69 -0.21 -0.44%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.14 -0.21 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 2 days 70.44 -0.21 -0.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 65.19 -0.21 -0.32%
Peace Sour 2 days 65.19 -0.21 -0.32%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 75.94 -0.21 -0.28%
Central Alberta 2 days 65.94 -0.21 -0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 79.47 +0.63 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 2 days 67.89 -0.21 -0.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.84 -0.21 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.84 -0.21 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.39 -0.21 -0.30%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Buena Vista 5 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Is Libya the current Iran for oil markets?
  • 14 minutes What Happens if US Pulls Out of WTO?
  • 21 minutes Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 4 hours Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 1 hour Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 4 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 2 hours Trump Says Nuclear Talks With North Korea "Going Well"
  • 2 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 9 hours Can We Talk About Tariffs?
  • 17 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 13 hours Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 9 hours Tesla Hits Model 3 Manufacturing Milestone
  • 8 hours Obrador Wins in Mexico
  • 17 hours Pound And Euro Fall Again, Dollar Strength Hits EM
  • 6 hours First Battery-Powered Mine
  • 4 hours "The Gasoline Car Is a Car With a Future"

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Executive Pay Increasingly Tied To Investor Returns

Alt Text

Oil Industry Faces Unexpected Skill Shortage

The recent data driven boom…

Alt Text

100-Year Old Tech Could Accelerate Electric Vehicle Boom

An 100-year old tech could…

Alt Text

Can Oil Pull Greece Out Of Poverty?

Greece’s withering economy could use…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Taiwan Doubles Down On U.S. LNG

By Tim Daiss - Jul 03, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT LNG vessel

Taiwan, which has seen increased military exercises off its coast by Chinese forces this year, has just inked a major energy deal with a U.S. energy firm.

On Monday, Taiwan’s CPC Corp., a major LNG importer, announced a preliminary deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from U.S. based LNG producer Cheniere Energy for a period of 25 years. CPC signed a Heads of Agreement to purchase 2 million tonnes of LNG annually from the major gas exporter, which is gearing up to start exports from its second export plant at Corpus Christi, Texas.

LNG import needs

Taiwan is the fifth largest LNG importer in the world after Japan, China, South Korea and India. With scant hydrocarbon resources of its own, and with nuclear power needed for electricity generation falling out of favor with the Taiwanese populace, the island country will increasingly rely on both oil and gas imports to fuel its economy.

However, this presents several geopolitical complexities for the country of some 24 million people. Amid Chinese President Xi Jinping’s more muscular approach in the Asia Pacific region, including pressing against its neighbors in overlapping claims in the South China Sea, China’s stance toward Taiwan has also worsened, pitting Washington (which has a more than 50 year old mutual defense treaty with Taiwan) on a potential collision course with Beijing. China has vowed to bring Taiwan under is control, even at the threat of armed conflict.

In June, the Chinese navy brought even more pressure on Taiwan by conducting large scale naval drills every day for a week off the Taiwanese coast, according to Chinese media reports. Just two months earlier, the Chinese navy also conducted live fire drills off of Taiwan’s coast. It was the first naval exercise in the waters since September 2015, which occurred in the lead-up to the self-ruled island’s presidential election.

Taiwan Strait caught in geopolitical cross-hairs

The Pentagon is also reportedly considering sending U.S. navy warships through the Taiwan Strait and increasing arms sales to Taiwan after Chinese military aircraft, including the H-6K strategic bomber, conducted exercises around the self-ruled island - a development that invoked typical backlash from both official Chinese state run media and those that operate independently. Related: Libya Stops Pumping Oil

The stakes for not only Sino-U.S. relations are heightened amid these developments but also pressure within Taiwan itself. In January, the Wilson Center, a Washington-based think tank, said in a report that after a decade of relative quiet, tensions across the Taiwan Strait are poised to return to the fore as a major issue in the Asia-Pacific and a significant driver of tension between China and the U.S.

Much of this push-back from China came after the election of Taiwan’s new president Tsai Ing-wen in mid-2016. Tsai lng-wen, for her part, never signed off on the 1992 Consensus acknowledging “one China,” provoking anger in Beijing. However, her predecessor Ma Ying-jeou had pivoted closer to Beijing during his term, while Beijing had hoped for a continuance of these closer ties with eventual unification, possibly coming from closer economic development between the two sides.

Now, with more American gas headed for Taiwan, the possibility of a future clash between the U.S. and China in the waters off Taiwan has increased. Since Beijing considers Taiwan as part of mainland China and with the U.S. seemingly digging in its heals to support its embattled ally, American gas exports will increasingly travel not only the heavily contested South China Sea but the increasing volatile Taiwan Strait.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Industry Faces Unexpected Skill Shortage

Next Post

BREAKING: New Tech Just Unlocked A Trillion Barrels Of Oil
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?
This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

 Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

 Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com